oakdale
183 Apartments for rent in Oakdale, Savannah, GA
Royal Oaks
301 Noble Oaks Dr, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
1403 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1723 sqft
A charming community that's recently been renovated. Just minutes from area malls and universities. On-site amenities include a large pool and wading pool, fitness center, and tennis courts. Apartments feature modern interiors and designer finishes.
607 Jackson Boulevard
607 Jackson Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1170 sqft
Cozy brick home located in mid town Savannah. Located close to groceries, shopping and more. Please call our office to schedule your showing today.
703 Stuart Street
703 Stuart Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1325 sqft
Great three bedroom, 1.5 bathroom home centrally located in midtown near Oakdale. Conveniently located close to shopping, highway access, and ten minutes to historic Downtown Savannah.
6803 Waters Ave #10
6803 Waters Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$725
787 sqft
Two Bedroom Mobile Home Near Waters & Eisenhower - More information coming soon on this two bedroom, one and one-half bathroom mobile home. Six month leases available. Water, trash, and lot rent included.
Results within 1 mile of Oakdale
459 Mall Blvd Apt 26
459 Mall Blvd, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1750 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
459 Mall Blvd, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, Galley kitchen with breakfast area, Living room/Living with tile floors and sliding doors to patio, Master bedroom, has sitting room/office attached. Pool and Tennis privileges included. $1200 per month.
2 E 67th Street
2 East 67th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
1040 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2 E 67th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$650
688 sqft
This unit is ready for move-in. This upstairs office unit has a reception area, 3 offices, a storage room, and restroom. Key are in the office.
19 Berkley Place
19 Berkley Place, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 19 Berkley Place in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
5208 Waters Ave
5208 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE in the Medical Arts area for Rent! - This property is conveniently located in the center of the medical arts district, providing quick and easy access to the areas largest hospitals and medical offices.
315 Commercial Drive
315 Commercial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$2,900
2034 sqft
Luxurious ground floor office space in highly desirable Regency Executive Plaza. Superb central location with easy access to all areas of Savannah. Banks, shopping and dining just blocks away.
19 Berkley Place #A
19 Berkley Pl, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1100 sqft
Fully furnished, all utilities paid, rental. Close to everything! Large unit with full kitchen, Living Room, Dining Room, Laundry in unit. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.
1838 Cokesbury Drive
1838 Cokesbury Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. House has lots of charm. 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms (which includes a separate in-law apartment with own entrance, kitchen & bedroom). 3 parking spaces covered by a car port.
Results within 5 miles of Oakdale
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,460
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$896
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,051
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,311
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
Walden at Chatham Center
100 Walden Ln, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$882
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1171 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
1385 sqft
Luxurious units with stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Complex boasts clubhouse, coffee bar, business center and putting green. Dog park on-site. Proximity to I-16 and I-516 great for commuters. Minutes from Savannah/Hilton Head Airport.
