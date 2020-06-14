46 Furnished Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 01:23am
$
30 Units Available
Grand Oaks at Ogeechee River
5806 Ogeechee Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$979
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1450 sqft
Right by the river and Highway 17. A game room, cardio-wellness center and a cyber cafe. Gate-accessed community with a salt-water pool, grilling area and gym. Updated appliances and extra storage in the apartments.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:31am
Chatham Parkway
56 Units Available
Fountains at Chatham
1699 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$862
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
999 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,261
1401 sqft
Refreshing swimming pool, charming lake, media room and other luxury amenities designed to relax. Recently renovated and furnished with hardwood floors, granite counters and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:15am
Southside
11 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$855
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Chatham Parkway
17 Units Available
Legends at Chatham
1426 Chatham Pkwy, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1421 sqft
Conveniently located near I-16 and a short distance from Midtown and Savannah National Wildlife Refuge. Gated access community with on-site maintenance. Fully furnished guest suites available.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
547 East Macon Street
547 East Macon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
650 sqft
Adorable 2 bed 1 bath cottage with charming architectural details in the historic district. Fully furnished and features private courtyard with deck and includes washer dryer and offstreet parking. Large closets provide great storage.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 12:38am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
464 Montgomery Street
464 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
2259 sqft
Your executive home awaits! No need to stay in hotels when you will have every comfort needed at this fully furnished 3 bedroom 2.5 bath beautiful townhome located in the historic district downtown.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
419 E Taylor St
419 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This impressive second story apartment was tastefully renovated for those looking for a sophisticated atmosphere, perfect for extended stays.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
165 West Bay Street Unit 302
165 West Bay Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$3,000
1475 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo - Beautifully Decorated and Well Appointed Fully Furnished Spacious 1 bedroom plus office condo. Includes 1 City Garage indoor parking space. Living room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
522 E Taylor St
522 East Taylor Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
This executive rental offers all of the amenities one could hope for while staying an extended period of time. Located in the quieter, residential area of the Downtown Historic District, you are surrounded by tree-line views.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-East
1 Unit Available
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
16 West Jones Street
16 West Jones Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,495
You will love this renovated, quaint apartment, in a great 1850 historic home, first block of beautiful Jones Street. New taupe paint will blend in with any color scheme. 5 small rooms make a great mini-suite.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
414 E Gaston St
414 East Gaston Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* This Two-story modern row home sits among one of Savannah's most known streets, Gaston Street. Boasting two bedrooms and a private courtyard, with an ample amount of private parking.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3
805 Whitaker Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,500
723 sqft
805 Whitaker St. Apt # 3 Available 06/14/20 Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park - Fully furnished 1 bedroom 1 bath condo adjacent to Forsyth Park. Oak floors. Spacious living room. Separate dining area.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
120 E Charlton Ln
120 East Charlton Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,800
600 sqft
1 BED | 1 BATH | SHORT TERM | EXECUTIVE RENTAL | HISTORIC DISTRICT - Cozy Carriage House on Charlton Lane with views of Lafayette Square. Furnished One Bedroom One Bath apartment in the heart of the historic district.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
321 Abercorn Street Unit 110
321 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,880
780 sqft
1 BED | 1.5 BATH | HISTORIC DISTRICT | FULLY FURNISHED - Beautiful corner loft apartment in the coveted Lafayette building.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
1 Unit Available
620 East 48th St- Upper
620 East 48th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Ardsley Park Apartment - This second floor apartment features two bedrooms, one bathroom & living room. Kitchen is furnished with stove and refrigerator. Large deck. Central heat & air. Laundry connections are located in the garage.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
101 Barnard St. Unit 305
101 Barnard St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,900
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo - Experience living in the Heart of Downtown Savannah in this light filled 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bath fully furnished condo.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Victorian District-West
1 Unit Available
216 W Park Ave Apt A
216 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Get a sense of Savannahs community while you live like a local at this unique property.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
510 E York St
510 East York Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* George Jones Cottage is one of the only late-18th century homes in the Downtown Historic District.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Beach Institute
1 Unit Available
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, youll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Thomas Square
1 Unit Available
304 East 35th Street
304 East 35th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1573 sqft
Large duplex - Convenient location - duplex features 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, living room, dining room, front & side porches.1/2 Bath downstairs with Living room, dining room & kitchen. Upstairs 3 bedrooms and two full bathes.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Parkside
1 Unit Available
1408 E 49TH
1408 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1042 sqft
Mid town - This house features two bedrooms and one bathroom. Living room with wood floors. Sunroom. Kitchen is furnished with stove, refrigerator & dishwasher. Washer & dryer connections. Central heat & air.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Downtown Savannah
1 Unit Available
27 E. Jones Lane
27 East Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,490
Fully furnished studio apartment - Rent includes electric, water/trash/refuse and basic cable. No smoking. No pets. Minimum of 6 months lease. Hardwood floors. Washer/Dryer. Dishwasher. (RLNE3613079)

June 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents held steady over the past month

Over the past month Savannah rents have remained steady. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $908 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,047 for a two-bedroom. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rents have remained steady in the city of Savannah, but other cities across the entire state have seen rents increase. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    Rent growth in Savannah has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Savannah is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,047 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the stagnant growth in Savannah.
    • While rents in Savannah remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,104, $1,688, and $1,136 respectively.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly three times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

