136 Apartments For Rent Near SCAD
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,152
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,348
1179 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
167 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,025
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,425
1071 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
95 Units Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
22 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
734 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1116 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
10 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Bowery
515 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,671
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,873
944 sqft
Uber-modern apartments in historic downtown Savannah, within shouting distance of Chatham Square and Forsyth Park. Granite countertops, tall ceilings and private balconies. On-site fitness center, dog wash room, private parking lot, and controlled access.
5 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Alice Hall
455 Montgomery St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
1300 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully designed apartment complex with 14 spacious units. Tiled floors, walk-in closets, and tall ceilings. On-site bike storage and private parking lot. Near Savannah's National Historic Landmark District, three blocks from Forsyth Park.
27 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,060
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,361
920 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
12 Units Available
Eastside
Park and Broad
1020 East Broad Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,590
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,104
1056 sqft
Somewhere between the hustle and bustle of Downtown Savannah and the beautiful Tybee Island you'll find Park and Broad - Boutique Apartments, a brand new community with luxurious interiors and a gorgeous saltwater pool.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
2109 Abercorn Street, Unit 4
2109 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,435
718 sqft
This renovated first floor one bedroom one bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a private front balcony.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
15 West Jones Lane
15 West Jones Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
950 sqft
CH Available 07/15/20 FURNISHED HISTORIC CARRIAGE HOUSE. DELIGHTFUL ! Built in 1849 for Civil War Mayor Thomas Holcombe, the Carriage House was recently remodeled and beautifully furnished.
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
123 W Park Avenue
123 West Park Avenue, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,950
888 sqft
Virtual tour available! Fully furnished 1 Bedroom condo located steps to Forsyth Park. This property features a cozy sitting room set off by a nostalgic brick decorative fireplace and a flatscreen TV on the wall above it.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
21 East 40th Street
21 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$3,750
2308 sqft
This newly renovated three story, five bedroom, five bath townhome has all the historic features expected from Savannah. There are immense fireplaces with mantels, hardwood floors, pocket doors and restored clawfoot tubs.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Savannah
546 E Congress Street
546 East Congress Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
1260 sqft
Virtual tour available! This two bedroom, two and a half bath rental home puts you just a block away from River St and steps to Broughton. Off-street parking space included! The property comes fully furnished with all the comforts of home.
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
305 E Bolton Street
305 East Bolton Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
849 sqft
Virtual tour available! This fully furnished and renovated condo is available as a month-to-month rental.
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
219 West 31st Street, Unit B
219 W 31st St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
This renovated second floor one bedroom one bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a shared balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
412 Seiler Avenue, Unit A
412 Seiler Avenue, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
651 sqft
This newly renovated first floor one bed one bath unit features great historic character, fireplaces, hardwood floors and lots of light.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
14 E 33rd St
14 East 33rd Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
1804 sqft
Recently renovated this 3 bedroom, 2 bath home with a loft/4bedroom option on a quiet downtown street is a must-see.
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-East
1111 Lincoln St
1111 Lincoln Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$4,500
Enjoy Savannah's Victorian District only blocks away from the city's largest green space, Forsyth Park. Fit for an extended stay - Private parking, enclosed spacious backyard, and plenty of space to spread out.
1 Unit Available
Beach Institute
543 E Gordon St
543 East Gordon Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
1102 sqft
*Fully furnished; utilities/internet included* Stepping inside, you’ll be greeted by the warmth of rich wood floors and comfortable furnishings.
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
1415 Jefferson Street
1415 Jefferson St, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1336 sqft
This beautifully renovated three bedroom, one bath, second floor unit is located blocks from Forsyth Park in Savannah's Victorian District. The building features historic character, original hardwood floors and lots of great light.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
23 East 40th Street Unit A
23 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1008 sqft
This newly renovated first floor two bedroom one bath and a half bath unit is located in the heart of Savannah's Starland District.
1 Unit Available
Thomas Square
23 East 40th Street Unit B
23 E 40th St, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1008 sqft
This newly renovated second floor two bedroom two bath unit is located in the heart of Savannah's Starland District.
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
215 West Anderson Street, Unit C
215 West Anderson Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
675 sqft
This newly renovated one bedroom, one bath is on the first floor of a historic home located in Savannah's Victorian District.