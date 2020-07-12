/
windsor forest
Last updated July 12 2020 at 9:31 PM
308 Apartments for rent in Windsor Forest, Savannah, GA
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
323 Sharondale Rd
323 Sharondale Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,240
1450 sqft
Three Bedroom Home with Fenced Yard in Windsor Forest - Three bedroom home in Windsor Forest with carport, fenced-in yard, storage shed, and utility room. Home features two adjoining half baths and shower, large dining room, and bonus room.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
12300 Apache Avenue
12300 Apache Ave, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12300 Apache Avenue in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
163 Holland Park Circle
163 Holland Park Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1292 sqft
2BR, 1 1/2 Bath Townhome at Holland Park Townhomes in SouthSide.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6 Windmill Court
6 Windmill Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1140 sqft
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath - Two bedroom two bath condo with new flooring No Pets Allowed (RLNE5874256)
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2 Brewster St
2 Brewster Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1901 sqft
Beautiful home ready to rent! - Beautiful house on Southside on Winward Island. Nice home with elevator. 3BR/2BA home with dining room, den, and family room. Front porch and screened porch. Hardwood floors. Mature trees with island breeze.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
4 Inwood Rd
4 Inwood Road, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Available JUNE 5TH!!!! - 2BR/2BA 1052 sq ft home with cozy wood floors & walls.Conveniently located near Savannah Mall, Walmart, HAAF, AASU, and much more. Pet friendly with dep/pet rent. (RLNE3222289)
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
9 Rio Rd
9 Rio Road, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,535
1673 sqft
9 Rio Rd Available 08/01/20 - (RLNE2737114)
Results within 1 mile of Windsor Forest
1 of 46
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
3 Units Available
Ridgewood Apartment Homes
12008 Middleground Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southside’s best kept secret! Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ridgewood Apartment Homes.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
24 Units Available
Moss Pointe
9400 Abercorn St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$860
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1545 sqft
Welcome home to spacious floor plans nestled in between the oak trees while having the luxury and convenience to everything! Moss Pointe is one of the the only fully renovated communites on the south side of Savannah! The community includes an
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Sterling Bluff
201 W. Montgomery Crossroad, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$897
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$978
1078 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Ideally situated close to malls and restaurants, Sterling Bluff Apartments feature an on-site clubhouse, 24/7 fitness room and a wide variety of open floor plans to suit any taste.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
4 Units Available
Carriage House Apartments
125 Tibet Ave, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
1045 sqft
Our Savannah apartments for rent offer southern charm in a supreme location! At Carriage House, residents are just minutes from work and play due to our central location offering a prime distance from the area’s best in shopping, dining, and social
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
5 Units Available
Heron on the Bluffs
10014 White Bluff Rd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,019
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1246 sqft
Great location, close to schools, parks and restaurants. Luxury units include range, refrigerator, bathtub, carpet, and patio or balcony. Community features pool, playground, game room, BBQ grill area and gym.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 08:29pm
8 Units Available
Osprey on the Bluffs
11900 White Bluff Rd, Unit 206, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1123 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment community in a quiet marshland setting close to downtown Savannah. One- and two-bedroom apartments feature traditional layouts and modern fixtures and finishes. Ample amenities, including a fitness center and outdoor kitchen.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Lakeview Apartments
1114 Mohawk Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1266 sqft
Available 07/15/20 ** Ask us about our current special! - 3 Bedroom - 2 Bathroom - 1266 Square Feet - Private Patio with Storage Closet - Primary Bedroom/Bathroom Upstairs These centrally located apartments are minutes away from the Savannah Mall,
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
67 Knollwood Circle
67 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1018 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 67 Knollwood Circle in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
922 Old Mill Road
922 Old Mill Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1998 sqft
922 Old Mill Road $1450 BIG 3 bedroom, 2 bath House in Coffee Bluff! 1988 Square feet! Wood laminate in living room, dining room, family room! Carpet in Oversized Bonus Room! Fireplace! Large Fenced Yard! Washer and dryer included! Ceiling
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
11330 White Bluff Road
11330 White Bluff Road, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1715 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 11330 White Bluff Road in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
208 Wesley St
208 Wesley Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1228 sqft
Three bedroom house on Savannah Southside - Three bedroom house with a large backyard on Savannah's Southside. This home features windows that let in plenty of natural light.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 08:58pm
1 Unit Available
119 Burbank Boulevard
119 Burbank Boulevard, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1219 sqft
Welcome home! Featuring a large family room and open concept kitchen, this beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for you! The spacious kitchen includes a dishwasher as well as tons of cabinet and counter space for ample storage while the lovely
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
10611 Abercorn St.
10611 Abercorn Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$780
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Available 09/10/20 Spanish Villa Apartments - Property Id: 114587 Welcome to Spanish Villa Apartments! We offer beautiful one bedroom apartments ($780.00) and very spacious two and three bedroom townhomes ($900-$1025).
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
154 Greenbriar Ct.
154 Greenbriar Court, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1492 sqft
- (RLNE3757924)
1 of 9
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
18 Knollwood Circle
18 Knollwood Circle, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Fabulous 2 bedroom townhome in quiet, well-maintained neighborhood. Updated kitchen with gas stove, black appliances and beautiful tile floor. Great use of space includes spacious closets and pull-down attic. Washer and dryer provided.
1 of 30
Last updated April 4 at 06:18am
1 Unit Available
11903 Apache Avenue
11903 Apache Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
AVAILABLE APRIL 1 -- JUST 6 UNITS IN THIS TOWNHOUSE COMMUNITY IN CONVENIENT SOUTHSIDE AREA.SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH 3 BEDROOMS 2-1/2 BATHS. MASTER ON MAIN AND 2 ADDITIONAL BEDROOMS UP WITH FULL BATH IN BETWEEN. NICE KITCHEN INCLUDES FRIDGE.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 09:30pm
1 Unit Available
16 Cobbler Court
16 Cobbler Court, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1130 sqft
16 Cobbler Ct Half of a Duplex. 2BR, 2BA, fenced in courtyard, attic & outside storage. Window over kitchen sink - kitchen open at both ends to walk thru. Two-tone paint job with tan walls & white trim. Carpet & vinyl flooring.
