Amenities
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartment complex offers a versatile, yet connected community experience perfect for those seeking that small-town flair.
Local Savannah Amenities and Features Included with Rent
For those who choose to rent a home at Godley Station in Savannah, a variety of all-inclusive local amenities and community features awaits. Get yourself acquainted with the community by checking out our apartment complex photos today.
Rent at Godley Station in Savannah and Enjoy Big-Time Convenience
Easy access to downtown Savannah via I-95 and the nearby Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport make welcoming friends and family a breeze. A growing variety of shopping and fine dining options, such as the largest planned outlet mall between Atlanta and Jacksonville, continue to provide big-t