Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:51 AM

Latitude at Godley Station

1502 Benton Blvd · (912) 454-3143
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
$500 off first month rent on select units when signed a minimum of a 12 month lease
Location

1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA 31407

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03303 · Avail. Aug 26

$941

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 734 sqft

Unit 10205 · Avail. Aug 17

$977

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

Unit 09106 · Avail. Sep 9

$987

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 829 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05204 · Avail. now

$1,256

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1189 sqft

Unit 10302 · Avail. now

$1,296

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1253 sqft

Unit 03307 · Avail. now

$1,316

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1190 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Latitude at Godley Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
business center
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr gym
pet friendly
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
fire pit
game room
key fob access
online portal
package receiving
yoga
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent. Our apartment complex offers a versatile, yet connected community experience perfect for those seeking that small-town flair.

Local Savannah Amenities and Features Included with Rent

For those who choose to rent a home at Godley Station in Savannah, a variety of all-inclusive local amenities and community features awaits. Get yourself acquainted with the community by checking out our apartment complex photos today.

Rent at Godley Station in Savannah and Enjoy Big-Time Convenience

Easy access to downtown Savannah via I-95 and the nearby Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport make welcoming friends and family a breeze. A growing variety of shopping and fine dining options, such as the largest planned outlet mall between Atlanta and Jacksonville, continue to provide big-t

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $60 per adult
Deposit: $200
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee: $350 for 1 pet and $550 for 2 pets
limit: 2
rent: $10 per month
restrictions: No Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Parking.
Storage Details: Storage units available for $25 per month

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Latitude at Godley Station have any available units?
Latitude at Godley Station has 22 units available starting at $941 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Savannah, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Savannah Rent Report.
What amenities does Latitude at Godley Station have?
Some of Latitude at Godley Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Latitude at Godley Station currently offering any rent specials?
Latitude at Godley Station is offering the following rent specials: $500 off first month rent on select units when signed a minimum of a 12 month lease
Is Latitude at Godley Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station is pet friendly.
Does Latitude at Godley Station offer parking?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station offers parking.
Does Latitude at Godley Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Latitude at Godley Station have a pool?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station has a pool.
Does Latitude at Godley Station have accessible units?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station has accessible units.
Does Latitude at Godley Station have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Latitude at Godley Station has units with dishwashers.

