Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub extra storage patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher furnished granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking pool garage cats allowed business center car wash area clubhouse coffee bar concierge internet cafe doorman game room pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage guest parking internet access lobby media room online portal package receiving

The Fountains at Chatham Parkway, located in Savannah, Georgia, is conveniently located near Armstrong Atlantic State University, Hunter Army Airfield, many local restaurants and entertainment. The Fountains at Chatham Parkway offers spacious studio, one, two and three bedroom apartment homes with secure private entries. Featuring a resort style pool, fitness center, and a leash-free dog park, this pet-friendly apartment community offers modern, new apartments. Experience the best Savannah, Georgia has to offer - visit The Fountains at Chatham Parkway today!