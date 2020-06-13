/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
152 Apartments for rent in Bloomingdale, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 12:19pm
135 Units Available
The Meadows
702 East Hwy 80, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1044 sqft
The Meadows Apartments community provides comfort at an affordable price. Our on-site management and maintenance team are key to ensuring that our tenants are provided with the quality service they deserve.
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
311 Adams Road
311 Adams Road, Bloomingdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
1100 sqft
2 BEDROOM 2 BATH All new carpet and paint. Large living room with built in bookcase and tray ceiling. Both bedrooms have private bathrooms. Kitchen includes granite countertops and breakfast seating; fridge, glass-top stove, dishwasher, and disposal.
Results within 1 mile of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 at 12:34pm
11 Units Available
Carlyle at Godley Station
385 Godley Station Blvd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1074 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$950
1413 sqft
Designed to provide a resort-style living. On-site sundeck with pool. Larger homes with an open floor plan. Garden-style apartments in a gated community. Bark park, media center, and playground on site. Short-term leases available.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
210 Units Available
Mosby Lakeside
1696 Pooler Pkwy, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1163 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1405 sqft
Mosby Lakeside features 1,2, and 3 bedroom luxury Pooler GA apartments that include stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, walk-in closets, Nest thermostats, keyless entry locks, and hard surface plank flooring in the living room, kitchen,
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
302 Governor Gwinett Way
302 Governor Gwinnett Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1926 sqft
302 Governor Gwinett Way Available 06/18/20 3 bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathroom End Unit Townhome in Pooler, GA Convenient to I-95 - Astor Plan Townhome Master situated on the main level, a walk in closet, and a 36" Garden Tub/Shower Combo as standard.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
149 Somersby Blvd
149 Somersby Boulevard, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
3100 sqft
149 Somersby Blvd Available 06/23/20 Great Home in Somersby - Quality home with hardwood floors throughout feauturing a lovely fireplace, deluxe tray in Master with crown and fan, great loft area, Formal living/dining room & separate family room
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
114 Tanzania Trail
114 Tanzania Trl, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2075 sqft
Beautiful 4 bedroom in Hunt Club - Property Id: 283696 This beautiful 4 bedroom 3 bath home located in Hunt Club will be available June 10th! Designer colors in several rooms! Laminate floors downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
154 Carolina Cherry Court
154 Carolina Cherry Court, Pooler, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2113 sqft
All brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom home with a huge bonus room. Laminate wood floors, fireplace and soaring ceilings. A spacious master suite with double vanities, separate shower and a jetted tub.
Results within 5 miles of Bloomingdale
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
19 Units Available
Parkside at the Highlands
2170 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1378 sqft
A charming community with lots of access to Savannah's best amenities. On-site amenities include a large resort-like pool with sundeck. Apartments feature designer flooring, top appliances, and spacious layouts.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
42 Units Available
Adara at Godley Station
101 Spring Lakes Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1177 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,518
1489 sqft
Brand new one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments have spacious, open designs, walk-in closets, high ceilings and private patios. Community has a clubhouse, fitness center with yoga and spin rooms and a lounge.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
$
17 Units Available
Latitude at Godley Station
1502 Benton Blvd, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$932
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1212 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,406
1479 sqft
Conveniently located in the up and coming Pooler district, the Latitude at Godley Station is ready to welcome you home to Savannah with a full assortment of one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes for rent.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Olympus Carrington
280 Blue Moon Crossing, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,144
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,303
1276 sqft
Gated community just minutes from Savannah's downtown, with communal pool, gym, outdoor fireplace and playground. Choose one-, two- or three-bedroom unit with stainless steel appliances and glass-topped stove. Some have nine-foot ceilings and built-in desks.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
22 Units Available
Durham Park
100 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,344
1374 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1540 sqft
Luxury community near Godley Station. Modern apartments featuring hardwood floor, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Just off I-95 and I-16. On-site pool, grilling area and gym. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Capital Crest at Godley Station
1565 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,013
885 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly renovated, picturesque community nestled among the trees with incredible lake views, just minutes from historic Downtown Savannah. Contemporary apartment homes loaded with modern luxuries, including stainless steel appliances, wine racks and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
116 Units Available
Aventon Park West
2080 Benton Boulevard, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,340
1073 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1233 sqft
Tucked within twelve gorgeous acres of protected wetlands and just minutes from the vibrant streets of downtown Savannah is where you'll find your brand new home at Aventon Park West.
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
23 Units Available
Villas at Park Avenue
260 Park Ave, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1195 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1445 sqft
Upscale apartments featuring gourmet kitchens, large outdoor patios and private entrances. Available attached garages. Minutes from I-95 and the airport. Clubhouse, fitness room and resort-style pool.
Last updated June 11 at 02:30pm
14 Units Available
The Station at Savannah Quarters
100 Harley Ln, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,090
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
797 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1245 sqft
The Station at Savannah Quarters takes the effort out of everyday living by offering amenities and services that really work for you. All the right features and real-world conveniences that allow more time for you to relax and enjoy the journey.
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
110 Units Available
Parc at Pooler
2200 Old Quacco Rd, Pooler, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1224 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1538 sqft
Welcome Home to Parc at Pooler. Our community is now open for in-person tours! We still offer the option of a virtual tour or a self-guided tour. Please feel free to contact us with questions on any of these options.
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,119
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,179
1220 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
54 Ashleigh Ln
54 Ashleigh Lane, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1024 sqft
Available May 7th - Updated Townhome located in Godley Park gated community. Freshly painted with new carpet and new stainless appliances. Two bedrooms located upstairs both with full baths. Powder room/half bath located downstairs.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
246 Longleaf Cir
246 Longleaf Circle, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1884 sqft
Three Bedroom House in Pooler - Three bedroom, two bathroom home in Hunter's Ridge subdivision in Pooler, convenient to Gulfstream and I-16.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
341 Brighton Woods
341 Brighton Woods Drive, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1558 sqft
341 Brighton Woods Available 08/03/20 341 Brighton Woods - This charming home is tucked away on .43 of acre in a small neighborhood but in an ideal location within minutes to all Pooler has to offer from shopping, movie theaters, restaurants, St.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
212 Willow Point Lane
212 Willow Point Lane, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2045 sqft
212 Willow Point Lane * Pooler GA * $1800/month - 4 bedrooms plus 2 full baths. Split floor plan. Corner lot. Large master bedroom. Arched doorways. Formal dining room. Family room with fireplace and high ceilings.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
220 Durham Park Way
220 Durham Park Way, Pooler, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1976 sqft
220 Durham Park Way Pooler Georgia 31322 - 3 Bedrooms, 2.5 bath townhome featuring tile floors, kitchen w/ breakfast bar that opens to large family room with enclosed sunroom, dining area & a private one car garage. Gated community.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bloomingdale rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,130.
Some of the colleges located in the Bloomingdale area include Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah State University, University of South Carolina-Beaufort, and Armstrong State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bloomingdale from include Savannah, Pooler, Bluffton, Beaufort, and Hilton Head Island.
