12 Studio Apartments for rent in Savannah, GA

Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
22 Units Available
The Ellis
3 Woodcock Rd, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,220
618 sqft
Introducing The Ellis – Savannah’s newest apartment community located just over a mile away from the historic downtown district.
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
49 Units Available
Pine Gardens
Mariner Grove
2010 E President St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,125
688 sqft
One of the hottest urban communities in the area. Perks include counter-height bar seating, granite countertops in bathroom and kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more.
Last updated July 15 at 02:41 AM
167 Units Available
Yamacraw Village
The Baxly
630 Indian Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,724
525 sqft
Located steps from Savannah's thriving downtown scene, The Baxly is a prime location to call home for those who want to live right in the middle of it all.
Last updated July 15 at 02:40 AM
27 Units Available
Downtown Savannah
Drayton Tower
102 E Liberty St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,462
406 sqft
Great location with easy access to I-16. Units include air conditioning, stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets. Community features gym, clubhouse, doorman, maintenance and bike storage.
Last updated July 9 at 09:01 PM
Contact for Availability
Cottages at Emerald Cove
100 Shellbark Way, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,009
656 sqft
The Cottages at Emerald Cove offers a new style of apartment living with a flawless blend of designer inspired interiors in a gorgeous low country setting with easy access to upscale shopping, dining, outlet malls and recreation.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Skyland Terrace - Greenway Park - Grove Park
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive
7370 Hodgson Memorial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$650
688 sqft
This unit is ready for move-in. This upstairs office unit has a reception area, 3 offices, a storage room, and restroom. Key are in the office.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Highland Park
315 Commercial Drive
315 Commercial Drive, Savannah, GA
Studio
$2,900
2034 sqft
Luxurious ground floor office space in highly desirable Regency Executive Plaza. Superb central location with easy access to all areas of Savannah. Banks, shopping and dining just blocks away.

Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Metropolitan
219 West 31st Street, Unit B
219 W 31st St, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,100
600 sqft
This renovated second floor one bedroom one bath unit features central heat/AC, hardwood floors, plenty of closet space and a shared balcony. Kitchen includes all new stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
Tremont Park
2613 Tremont Road
2613 Tremont Road, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,350
2805 sqft
Excellent location for service station with restaurant or some other retail business. Seller will consider a long term lease or sale.

Last updated July 15 at 03:53 AM
1 Unit Available
Victorian District-West
1104 Montgomery Street
1104 Montgomery Street, Savannah, GA
Studio
$1,195
500 sqft
Commercial location on Montgomery Street along highly visible corridor. Area is undergoing high growth and redevelopment. Surrounded by dense residential and commercial uses.
Results within 1 mile of Savannah

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
785 King George Boulevard
785 King George Boulevard, Georgetown, GA
Studio
$965
993 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 785 King George Boulevard in Georgetown. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 10 miles of Savannah
Last updated July 15 at 12:23 AM
39 Units Available
Panther Effingham Parc Apartments
617 Towne Park Drive, Rincon, GA
Studio
$884
575 sqft
Convenient to Rincon South Shopping Center and Mill Creek Center, this community offers residents a clubhouse, 24-hour fitness center, pet spa and on-site laundry. Apartments can be furnished and offer granite countertops and screened patios.

Last updated July 14 at 11:33 PM
1 Unit Available
586 S Columbia Avenue
586 S Columbia Ave, Rincon, GA
Studio
$1,250
1500 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 586 S Columbia Avenue in Rincon. View photos, descriptions and more!
Rent Report
Savannah

July 2020 Savannah Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Savannah Rent Report. Savannah rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Savannah rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Savannah rents increased slightly over the past month

Savannah rents have increased 0.2% over the past month, but are down moderately by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Savannah stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,049 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in April. Savannah's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of -0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents steady across cities in Georgia

    While rent decreases have been occurring in the city of Savannah over the past year, trends across other cities in the state have varied. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, half have seen prices drop while others are seeing them rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of -0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,467; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 5 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Roswell experiencing the fastest decline (-1.5%).
    • Albany, Augusta, and Warner Robins have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (2.8%, 2.7%, and 2.1%, respectively).

    Savannah rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen moderately in Savannah, a few large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Savannah is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Savannah's median two-bedroom rent of $1,049 is below the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Savannah fell moderately over the past year, the city of Phoenix saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Savannah than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Savannah.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

