Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:47 AM
24 Apartments For Rent Near Savannah State University
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 06:27 AM
95 Units Available
Abercorn Heights - Lamara Heights
The Grove at Ardsley Park
125 E 62nd St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,380
602 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
940 sqft
Our multi-million dollar renovation is almost complete! Located in the desirable Ardsley Park neighborhood, The Grove at Ardsley Park boasts brand new and renovated apartment homes and townhomes.
1 of 31
Last updated July 15 at 03:49 AM
8 Units Available
Victory Heights
Ascend Midtown
2200 E Victory Dr, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$920
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1072 sqft
Check out the stunning Savannah, GA apartments for rent at Ascend Midtown! Spoil yourself by being only a few minutes' drive from hip & historic downtown Savannah, free-spirited Tybee Beach, and Truman Parkway while also living within walking
1 of 16
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
909 E 40th St
909 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1502 sqft
Furnished Baldwin Park Bungalow Downtown Savannah - Property Id: 244151 Charming Bungalow located in Fabulous Mid-town Savannah! This home is full of unique finishes and comes FULLY furnished! Inside, you'll find beautiful original hardwood and
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
629 East 46th Street Lower
629 East 46th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
1700 sqft
Fully furnished Ardsley Park apt - This gem in Ardsley Park is fully furnished & includes all utilities as well as a security system. This down-stair apartment features two bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a powder room.
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
126 E 53rd Street
126 East 53rd Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
1000 sqft
**Renovated with private garage parking** Beautiful 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom upper level apartment in highly desirable Ardsley Park. Freshly painted with newly refinished hardwood floors throughout.
1 of 15
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore - Gould Estates - Olin Heights
637 Columbus Drive
637 Columbus Drive, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2044 sqft
Wonderful Ardsley Park area brick ranch home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in over 2,000 sq ft. Has large living room with fireplace, separate dining room and huge bonus room for home office or great playroom or craft room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
740 E.45th St. #4 Unit 4
740 E 45th St, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
Across from Daffin Park - This one bedroom apartment includes a living room with a show-only fireplace, separate dining room and a kitchen furnished with a stove and refrigerator. Hardwood floors and lots of windows in the living room.
1 of 10
Last updated May 14 at 09:36 AM
1 Unit Available
Victory Manor - East Hill - Donwood
1701 E 36th St
1701 Northeast 36th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
980 sqft
Corner Lot House Near Daffin and Whole Foods - Corner lot home featuring screened-in porch, carport, and large living room. Lots of shade from the surrounding trees. Shelf space in living room and china cabinet in dining room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
331 Laurel Oaks Lane
331 Laurel Oak Lane, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1660 sqft
331 Laurel Oaks Lane - 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath 1660 sq ft condo in a gated community situated in Thunderbolt. Huge attached 2 car garage plus room for storage. Stainless steel kitchen appliances, washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 14
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
2510 Nottingham Drive
2510 Nottingham Drive, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1720 sqft
Available June 17th - Available June 17th!!! Great Single Story Home Located in Midtown Savannah. Too Much Character to mention it all. 3 Bedrooms, 2 Baths, Living Room w/ Wood Burning Fireplace, Den and Spacious Sunroom with AC. Large Fenced Yard.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3231 Woodlawn Drive
3231 Woodlawn Drive, Thunderbolt, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1439 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3231 Woodlawn Drive in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 12
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardmore - Gould Estates - Olin Heights
320 Columbus Drive
320 Columbus Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1082 sqft
This darling little bungalow in Ardsley Park is move in ready. The kitchen features newer appliances and butcher block countertops. Enjoy the outdoors on the back deck and private fenced yard.
1 of 6
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
Live Oak
1108 E. 38th St
1108 East 38th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
918 sqft
2 Bedroom & 1 Bath House For Rent - 2 Bedroom & 1 Bath House $975 Rent Per Month Front Porch Hardwood Floors and Ceiling Fans throughout the house!! Separate Living and Dining Room!! Off Street Parking!! (RLNE5885475)
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
13 Doe Tail Court
13 Doe Tail Court, Chatham County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1360 sqft
13 Doe Tail Court Rent - $1350 Great Brick 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home in the Isle of Hope Area of Savannah! Zoned for the Isle of Hope Elementary School! New Carpet throughout! 2-Car Garage! Large Fenced back yard w/storage shed.
1 of 13
Last updated June 25 at 05:37 PM
1 Unit Available
Live Oak
1126 East 39th Street
1126 East 39th Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$900
1409 sqft
Recently renovated 3 bed/1bath house freshly painted with new flooring in kitchen and bathroom. Applicants must have at least 535 credit score, have verifiable monthly income of at least 3 times the monthly rent, and no prior evictions.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Baldwin Park
801 E 40th Street
801 East 40th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1368 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
A MUST SEE!! PERFECT LOCATION RIGHT ON THE CORNER. THIS BEAUTY FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, LIVING ROOM,BONUS ROOM, BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT, FULLY EQUIPPED KITCHEN AND MUCH MORE!!
1 of 1
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
East Savannah
2130 East Gwinnett St
2130 East Gwinnett Street, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
800 sqft
Cute Bungalow - great yard - Two Bedroom - Cute little Eastside Bungalow with a great yard for all of your outdoor activities. (RLNE5886466)
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Oakland Park - Northgate - Eastgate
1932 Linnhurst Dr
1932 Linnhurst Drive, Savannah, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
950 sqft
Completely remodeled, 2 Bedroom, all new bathroom, Living Room, Separate Dining Room, Laundry Room, furnished kitchen with Detached carport, Workshop and storage building. Close to Home Depot and Target, $950 per month, $950 Sec Deposit.
1 of 10
Last updated July 15 at 08:20 AM
1 Unit Available
Magnolia Park - Blueberry Hill
1838 Cokesbury Drive
1838 Cokesbury Drive, Savannah, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2200 sqft
Beautiful home in a great neighborhood. House has lots of charm. 4 bedrooms & 3 full bathrooms (which includes a separate in-law apartment with own entrance, kitchen & bedroom). 3 parking spaces covered by a car port.
1 of 8
Last updated May 15 at 04:47 PM
1 Unit Available
Victory Heights
2040 E 37th Street
2040 East 37th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1213 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 2040 E 37th Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 5
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
310 E 53rd Street
310 East 53rd Street, Savannah, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
400 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 310 E 53rd Street in Savannah. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Ardsley Park - Chatham Cresent
417 E 49th St
417 East 49th Street, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
2400 sqft
Wonderful Brick family home in Ardsley Park, 3 bed 3 Bath, Living Room, Dining Room, Sunroom, Kitchen with Breakfast Room, fenced yard, 2400 sq. ft. $1995 per month. Call Helen Miltiades Realty - 912-238-4915
1 of 11
Last updated July 14 at 10:11 AM
1 Unit Available
South Garden
5208 Waters Ave
5208 Waters Avenue, Savannah, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
920 sqft
COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE in the Medical Arts area for Rent! - This property is conveniently located in the center of the medical arts district, providing quick and easy access to the areas largest hospitals and medical offices.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 07:44 AM
1 Unit Available
3212 Center Street
3212 Center Street, Thunderbolt, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1142 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3212 Center Street in Thunderbolt. View photos, descriptions and more!