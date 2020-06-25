3452 Landen Pine Court NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher new construction parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill new construction

Stunning home in Buckhead. Brand new construction, end unit townhome 4 bedroom/3.5 baths. 2nd floor features 10ft ceilings and an open floorpan with family room, fireplace, dining room, pantry, and gourmet kitchen with large walk in pantry. Private rear deck off kitchen, gas line for Grill. 3rd floor features owner suite with a luxurious bath and large walk in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms and full guest bath. Oversized flex space with full bath on ground floor. Door to fenced in yard. 2 car with plenty of storage. Gated community with pool.