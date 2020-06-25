All apartments in Atlanta
3452 Landen Pine Court NE
3452 Landen Pine Court NE

3452 Landen Pine Court NE · No Longer Available
Location

3452 Landen Pine Court NE, Atlanta, GA 30305
Buckhead Forest

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
new construction
parking
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
new construction
Stunning home in Buckhead. Brand new construction, end unit townhome 4 bedroom/3.5 baths. 2nd floor features 10ft ceilings and an open floorpan with family room, fireplace, dining room, pantry, and gourmet kitchen with large walk in pantry. Private rear deck off kitchen, gas line for Grill. 3rd floor features owner suite with a luxurious bath and large walk in closet plus 2 additional bedrooms and full guest bath. Oversized flex space with full bath on ground floor. Door to fenced in yard. 2 car with plenty of storage. Gated community with pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have any available units?
3452 Landen Pine Court NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
What amenities does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have?
Some of 3452 Landen Pine Court NE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3452 Landen Pine Court NE currently offering any rent specials?
3452 Landen Pine Court NE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3452 Landen Pine Court NE pet-friendly?
No, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE offer parking?
Yes, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE offers parking.
Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have a pool?
Yes, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE has a pool.
Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have accessible units?
No, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE does not have accessible units.
Does 3452 Landen Pine Court NE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3452 Landen Pine Court NE has units with dishwashers.
