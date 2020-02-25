All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2735 Argyle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2735 Argyle Dr.
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:44 PM

2735 Argyle Dr.

2735 Argyle Drive Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2735 Argyle Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have any available units?
2735 Argyle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Atlanta, GA.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Atlanta Rent Report.
Is 2735 Argyle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Argyle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Argyle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Atlanta.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. offer parking?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have a pool?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Morningside Courts
594 Wimbledon Rd NE
Atlanta, GA 30324
Emory Point
855 Emory Point Drive
Atlanta, GA 30329
Camden Creekstone
1945 Savoy Dr
Atlanta, GA 30341
The Life at Marketplace
3390 Fairburn Rd SW
Atlanta, GA 30331
Windsor at Midtown
222 14th St NE
Atlanta, GA 30309
Villages at Carver
174 Moury Ave SW
Atlanta, GA 30315
Alturas Embry Hills
3544 Old Chamblee Tucker Rd
Atlanta, GA 30340
Core Lindbergh
741 Morosgo Dr NE
Atlanta, GA 30324

Similar Pages

Atlanta 1 BedroomsAtlanta 2 Bedrooms
Atlanta Dog Friendly ApartmentsAtlanta Pet Friendly Places
Atlanta Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Sandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GA
Smyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GA
Dunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

MidtownOld Fourth WardNorth Buckhead
Lindbergh MorosgoHome ParkGrant Park
Virginia HighlandMorningside Lenox Park

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityGeorgia State University
Morehouse CollegeAtlanta Metropolitan State College
Georgia Institute of Technology-Main Campus