All apartments in Atlanta
Find more places like 2735 Argyle Dr..
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Atlanta, GA
/
2735 Argyle Dr.
Last updated May 6 2019 at 11:44 PM
1 of 9
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2735 Argyle Dr.
2735 Argyle Drive Northwest
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Atlanta
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
2735 Argyle Drive Northwest, Atlanta, GA 30318
Lincoln
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have any available units?
2735 Argyle Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Atlanta, GA
.
How much is rent in Atlanta, GA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Atlanta Rent Report
.
Is 2735 Argyle Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
2735 Argyle Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2735 Argyle Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Atlanta
.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. offer parking?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have a pool?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have accessible units?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2735 Argyle Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2735 Argyle Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.
