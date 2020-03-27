2575 Peachtree Rd

Amenities
BEST DOG PARK IN TOWN! IMMED OCCUPANCY! Sophisticated condo on the Lobby Level, in the heart of Peachtree Golden Mile! 1BD/1BA overlooking gorgeous trees. High ceilings (10 ft.),custom built-in closets, expansive windows with w/gracious light. Guest Parking. Add $250/mo. includes all utilities: electric, gas, water, trash, assigned/covered parking LRG STORAGE UNIT! Also includes Security, Fitness Ctr, 24 hr Concierge and Guest Suites avail $75/night.Conference Room. Easy access to all major hwys, top tier restaurants, Piedmont Hospital & Duck Pond of Garden Hills!