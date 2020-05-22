All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
8015 N KLONDYKE STREET
Last updated August 1 2019 at 7:31 AM

8015 N KLONDYKE STREET

8015 N Klondyke St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8015 N Klondyke St, Tampa, FL 33604
Sulphur Springs

Amenities

ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Well kept 2/1 duplex centrally located near the 275, shopping and restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have any available units?
8015 N KLONDYKE STREET doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET currently offering any rent specials?
8015 N KLONDYKE STREET is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET pet-friendly?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tampa.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET offer parking?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not offer parking.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have a pool?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have a pool.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have accessible units?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have accessible units.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with dishwashers?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET have units with air conditioning?
No, 8015 N KLONDYKE STREET does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Puritan Place
7903 Holly Lea Ct
Tampa, FL 33617
Grande Oasis at Carrollwood
3516 Grand Cayman Dr
Tampa, FL 33614
The Lodge at LakeCrest
10420 N McKinley Dr
Tampa, FL 33612
Luxe at 1820
1820 Crosstown Club Pl
Tampa, FL 33619
Southern Cove
8741 Grove Ter
Tampa, FL 33617
Innovo Living on Waters
8421 Del Lago Cir
Tampa, FL 33614
Cortland Bayport
10510 Parkers Landing Dr
Tampa, FL 33615
WestWood Reserve
8801 Citrus Village Dr
Tampa, FL 33626

Similar Pages

Tampa 1 BedroomsTampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly ApartmentsTampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

St. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FL
Lakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FL
Palm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FLWesley Chapel, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Sun Bay SouthTampa PalmsLowry Park North
Channel DistrictWest MeadowsOld Seminole Heights
Carver City Lincoln GardensBayside West

Apartments Near Colleges

University of South Florida-Main CampusAltierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical CollegeUltimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College