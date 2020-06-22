All apartments in Tampa
4821 East Serena Drive

4821 East Serena Drive
Location

4821 East Serena Drive, Tampa, FL 33617
Terrace Park

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
We are waiving application fees for the holidays!
Use promo code feelathome and apply today!
There is much to love about this home that is in move in ready condition! Recent updates made to the home include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped with granite counter tops and all of the major appliances so you will be able to start preparing all of your favorite meals, as soon as you move in. In addition to all this, the bedrooms and stylish bathrooms are just as impressive. For even more appeal, the fenced back yard offers plenty of space for outdoor dining. All that this home needs is for you to add your own personal style of decor. We invite you to visit our website and apply online, at www.msrenewal.com
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4821 East Serena Drive have any available units?
4821 East Serena Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 4821 East Serena Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4821 East Serena Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4821 East Serena Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4821 East Serena Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive offer parking?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive have a pool?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive have accessible units?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4821 East Serena Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4821 East Serena Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
