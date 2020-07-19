All apartments in Tampa
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1701 East New Orleans Avenue

1701 East New Orleans Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1701 East New Orleans Avenue, Tampa, FL 33610
East Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.
Availability subject to change.

Pet Policy
Cats allowed
Dogs allowed

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $975, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have any available units?
1701 East New Orleans Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 1701 East New Orleans Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1701 East New Orleans Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 East New Orleans Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue offer parking?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have a pool?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1701 East New Orleans Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1701 East New Orleans Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

