Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1321 Alicia Avenue
1321 Alicia Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
1321 Alicia Avenue, Tampa, FL 33604
Riverbend
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have any available units?
1321 Alicia Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 1321 Alicia Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1321 Alicia Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1321 Alicia Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1321 Alicia Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue offer parking?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have a pool?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1321 Alicia Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 1321 Alicia Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
