Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Tampa
Find more places like 115 S Lois Ave #101.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
115 S Lois Ave #101
Last updated May 2 2019 at 12:13 PM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
115 S Lois Ave #101
115 S Lois Av 101
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Tampa
See all
Beach Park
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Location
115 S Lois Av 101, Tampa, FL 33609
Beach Park
Amenities
pet friendly
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fully Furnished -
(RLNE3264825)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details:
Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have any available units?
115 S Lois Ave #101 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 115 S Lois Ave #101 currently offering any rent specials?
115 S Lois Ave #101 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 S Lois Ave #101 pet-friendly?
Yes, 115 S Lois Ave #101 is pet friendly.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 offer parking?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not offer parking.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have a pool?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not have a pool.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have accessible units?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 115 S Lois Ave #101 have units with air conditioning?
No, 115 S Lois Ave #101 does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
How to Find a Sublet
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Bungalow Oaks Apartments
13418 Dottie Dr
Tampa, FL 33617
The Place at Davis Islands
411 Danube Avenue
Tampa, FL 33606
Lantower Brandon Crossroads
10440 Sanderling Shores Dr
Tampa, FL 33619
Aurora
124 S Morgan St
Tampa, FL 33602
South Pointe Apartments
5000 S Himes Ave
Tampa, FL 33611
Lantower Westshore
4504 W Spruce St
Tampa, FL 33607
Citrus Village
7940 Citrus Garden Dr
Tampa, FL 33625
Nine15
915 North Franklin Street
Tampa, FL 33602
Similar Pages
Tampa 1 Bedrooms
Tampa 2 Bedrooms
Tampa Dog Friendly Apartments
Tampa Pet Friendly Places
Tampa Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
St. Petersburg, FL
Clearwater, FL
Brandon, FL
Bradenton, FL
Lakeland, FL
Sarasota, FL
Riverview, FL
Largo, FL
Town 'n' Country, FL
Palm Harbor, FL
Pinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FL
Nearby Neighborhoods
Sun Bay South
Tampa Palms
Lowry Park North
Carver City Lincoln Gardens
Channel District
Old Seminole Heights
Temple Crest
Mac Farlane Park
Apartments Near Colleges
University of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
Erwin Technical College
Ultimate Medical Academy-Tampa
Hillsborough Community College