Home
/
Tampa, FL
/
10008 North Lantana Avenue
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
10008 North Lantana Avenue
10008 North Lantana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
10008 North Lantana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
cats, dogs
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have any available units?
10008 North Lantana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Tampa, FL
.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Tampa Rent Report
.
Is 10008 North Lantana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10008 North Lantana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 North Lantana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 North Lantana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue offer parking?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have a pool?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
