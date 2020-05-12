All apartments in Tampa
Last updated November 9 2019 at 4:09 AM

10008 North Lantana Avenue

10008 North Lantana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10008 North Lantana Avenue, Tampa, FL 33612
North Tampa

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have any available units?
10008 North Lantana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Tampa, FL.
How much is rent in Tampa, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Tampa Rent Report.
Is 10008 North Lantana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10008 North Lantana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10008 North Lantana Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10008 North Lantana Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue offer parking?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have a pool?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10008 North Lantana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 10008 North Lantana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

