Moncler Vista Verde.

Lease Length: 7-12 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 (1 pet), $500 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open lot & Carports: included in lease (first-come, first-serve), Detached garage: $75/month.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units, Detached garage: $100/month