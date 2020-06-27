860 N Orange Ave #305

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse courtyard gym parking pool pool table garage guest parking internet access pet friendly

Beautiful 2/2 Condo on third floor with balcony at Park North Downtown Orlando - Two Beautiful Bedroom Condo on third floor with balcony looking to the city. Fully equipped kitchen, generous walk-in closet space, washer and dryer, wood floors. 1 assigned parking and visitor parking available, with electronic key to buildings and garage. Central mail room. Amenities include a private fountain courtyard with tropical plants and plant trees, upscale club room with pool table, big screen TV, party facilities with kitchen & bar available for resident functions. Condo also includes a state of the art exercise and fitness room, breathtaking tropical 2 pool areas, business center with computers & Internet access. In the heart of Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, Antique Row, shopping,& restaurants.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3615854)