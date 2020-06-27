All apartments in Orlando
Last updated December 7 2019 at 12:19 PM

Location

860 N Orange Ave Unit 305, Orlando, FL 32801
Central Business District

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
gym
parking
pool
pool table
garage
guest parking
internet access
pet friendly
Beautiful 2/2 Condo on third floor with balcony at Park North Downtown Orlando - Two Beautiful Bedroom Condo on third floor with balcony looking to the city. Fully equipped kitchen, generous walk-in closet space, washer and dryer, wood floors. 1 assigned parking and visitor parking available, with electronic key to buildings and garage. Central mail room. Amenities include a private fountain courtyard with tropical plants and plant trees, upscale club room with pool table, big screen TV, party facilities with kitchen & bar available for resident functions. Condo also includes a state of the art exercise and fitness room, breathtaking tropical 2 pool areas, business center with computers & Internet access. In the heart of Downtown Orlando within walking distance to Lake Ivanhoe, Antique Row, shopping,& restaurants.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3615854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have any available units?
860 N Orange Ave #305 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have?
Some of 860 N Orange Ave #305's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #305 currently offering any rent specials?
860 N Orange Ave #305 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 860 N Orange Ave #305 pet-friendly?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #305 is pet friendly.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 offer parking?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #305 offers parking.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #305 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have a pool?
Yes, 860 N Orange Ave #305 has a pool.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have accessible units?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #305 does not have accessible units.
Does 860 N Orange Ave #305 have units with dishwashers?
No, 860 N Orange Ave #305 does not have units with dishwashers.

