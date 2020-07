Amenities

Unit Amenities extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning bathtub carpet ceiling fan fireplace range stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym pool bbq/grill hot tub sauna cats allowed elevator garage parking coffee bar community garden game room lobby media room pool table

There’s a home waiting for you at ZEN! This luxurious midrise apartment community features one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes, located near the Grand Cypress Golf Course.Peaceful yet invigorating, ZEN exceeds traditional apartment living in every way. Our modern residences offer designer touches, sufficient craftsmanship and eco-friendly aspects that are not only beautiful, savvy and sophisticated.ZEN consists of a 10,000 square-foot clubhouse with luxe amenities that have been carefully chosen to accommodate our residents. These apartment homes include contemporary upscale designer touches that redefine luxury living in Orlando.