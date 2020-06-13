/
oak ridge
418 Apartments for rent in Oak Ridge, FL📍
Contact for Availability
CaSienna Apartment Homes
5755 Stoneridge Ct, Oak Ridge, FL
Studio
$859
542 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,084
918 sqft
CaSienna Apartments Perfectly situated in Orlando, FL, our community knows the importance of being close to life's necessities.
1 Unit Available
5648 Rio Grand #6
5648 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2Bath Recently renovated apartment - This 2 bedroom 2 bath recently renovated is locate close to I4, Shopping and Restaurants. Call today for a showing. (RLNE5795276)
1 Unit Available
5640 Rio Grande #4
5640 Rio Grande Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
900 sqft
- (RLNE5795310)
1 Unit Available
6112 Brookgreen Avenue
6112 Brookgreen Avenue, Oak Ridge, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1200 sqft
6112 Brookgreen Avenue Available 07/10/20 3/1 House w/ 1-Car Garage near Millenia Mall - Lovely 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Home with tile flooring throughout.
1 Unit Available
3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311
3714 Palm Desert Lane, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
768 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3714 Palm Desert Lane #5311 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
3725 Castle Pines Lane #4338
3725 Castle Pines Lane, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
757 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 3725 Castle Pines Lane #4338 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
5537 PGA Blvd #4524
5537 Pga Boulevard, Oak Ridge, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
657 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 5537 PGA Blvd #4524 in Oak Ridge. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Oak Ridge
$
Millenia
32 Units Available
M2 at Millenia
4206 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,552
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,968
1782 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment! Office Hours: Monday - Friday 9 AM-6 PM, Saturday 10 AM-5 PM.
Millenia
24 Units Available
The Addison on Millenia
4763 Gardens Park Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1220 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern community near I-4. Impressive list of community features includes a dog park, internet cafe and fire pit. Apartments have luxury amenities. Stainless steel appliances, walk-in closets and hardwood floors available.
3 Units Available
The Landing at East Mil
4937 Waterway Ct, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$920
675 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,105
975 sqft
Welcome to The Landing at East Mil, your personal haven filled with the latest upgrades. Live the way you’ve always wanted with stylish kitchens, updated flooring, and spacious one and two bedroom floor plans to call home.
4 Units Available
Lakeshore at East Mil
1717 W Holden Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$899
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1038 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lakeshore at East Mil is the at the heart of excitement in Orlando, with easy access to world-famous amusement parks plus any shopping, dining, or entertainment opportunities you could possibly desire.
$
Americana
11 Units Available
The Caden East Mil
1989 Americana Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$825
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
871 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find your perfect home at The Caden at East Mil, with freshly upgraded interiors and exceptional access to everything you love about Orlando. Our team is dedicated to serving you with professional maintenance and curated community events.
16 Units Available
The Beverly At East Mil
1182 Redman St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$880
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1127 sqft
At The Beverly apartment homes, you are close to all the best Orlando has to offer, whether it’s convenient shopping or major entertainment destinations.
Park Central
8 Units Available
Palmetto At East Mil
4444 S Rio Grande Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$770
413 sqft
1 Bedroom
$905
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
942 sqft
Relax and breathe deep in the shade of the palms at Palmetto at East Mil. Delightful brand-new upgraded interiors with Floridian flare surround your every day experience.
8 Units Available
Castilian
4746 S Rio Grande Avenue, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$968
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1023 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Castilian offers residents tons of premium upgrades -- from designer lighting packages and finishes to modern kitchens and bathrooms, all the comforts of home have been detailed just for you.
$
Park Central
36 Units Available
Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,213
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,384
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,571
1321 sqft
Luxury apartments feature granite counters and in-unit laundry. State-of-the-art grounds feature elegant common areas, media center, pool, gym and 6,000-foot health center. Courts for tennis, basketball and racquetball. Prime location in downtown Orlando.
$
Florida Center North
20 Units Available
Century Millenia
5100 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,122
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,331
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,834
1279 sqft
Proximity to I-4, Florida Turnpike, The Mall of Millenia, Disney Theme Parks, Orlando International Premium Outlets, Artegon Marketplace, IKEA Orlando. Nearby schools: Millenia Elementary, Sadler Elementary. Pet-friendly apartments with salt water pool, bocce ball court, bark park, hammock grove, fitness court.
Millenia
21 Units Available
Aqua at Millenia
5451 Millenia Lakes Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,091
744 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,422
1188 sqft
Lovers of shopping and dining will enjoy this community's proximity to The Mall at Millenia. At home, residents have access to a pool, gym, hot tub and much more. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances.
Americana
9 Units Available
Isles at East Millenia
1980 Lake Fountain Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$895
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1019 sqft
Find your new home at the Isles at East Millenia! Our Millenia apartments in Orlando feature a variety of one bedroom and two bedroom floor plans with elegant details like private patios or balconies, kitchen appliances and plenty of storage space.
$
Millenia
49 Units Available
Northbridge on Millenia Lake
4902 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,216
891 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,298
1342 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,428
1434 sqft
Updated homes with fully equipped kitchens, oversized closets and natural tile flooring. Enjoy a fitness studio and two resort swimming pools on site. Near Orlando International Premium Outlets for convenient shopping.
Millenia
11 Units Available
Heritage on Millenia Apartments
3757 Millenia Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,169
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,637
1415 sqft
Lake Millenia, I-4, The Mall at Millenia, Millenia Plaza, IKEA Orlando are all nearby. Amenities include: dog walk area, heated spa, children's playground, movie theater, screened-in patio with chef-inspired grill, strength and cardio center, pool with sundeck, business center, controlled-access gates.
Park Central
19 Units Available
Millenia 700
4150 Eastgate Dr, Orlando, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,130
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1099 sqft
Millenia 700 offers luxurious studio, one and two-bedroom apartments in gorgeous Orlando, FL.
Park Central
10 Units Available
Park Central
5009 Park Central Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,199
876 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,358
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Proximity to multiple bus stops, I-4, Fl-441, The Mall at Millenia, IKEA Orlando, Lake Buchanan. Amenities include: 2 lighted tennis courts, indoor basketball court, racquetball court, movie screening room, zen-inspired yoga and aerobics room, waterside boardwalk access, 5 pools, 2 lighted sand volleyball courts.
Florida Center North
1 Unit Available
5215 Millenia Boulevard
5215 Millenia Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
796 sqft
Property presented by Apartment Hunters Free Rental Locator Service.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Oak Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,050.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Oak Ridge include Americana.
Some of the colleges located in the Oak Ridge area include Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus, Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Lake-Sumter State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oak Ridge from include Orlando, Melbourne, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.
