Apartment List
/
FL
/
orlovista
Last updated July 23 2020 at 6:45 AM

344 Apartments for rent in Orlovista, FL

📍

1 of 11

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
334 N. Buena Vista Ave
334 Buena Vista Avenue, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1152 sqft
3x1 House - This home has 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with a bonus room and a seperate laundry room. Fenced in back yard. No Pets Allowed (RLNE4964274)

1 of 7

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Westside Manor
5211 W Washington St.
5211 Washington Street, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1241 sqft
5211 W Washington St. Available 10/05/20 GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO - GREAT AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN ORLANDO 5211 W WASHINGTON STREET ORLANDO, FL 32811 Rent: $1,050/month 3 Bedrooms, 1.5 Bathrooms Affordable, cozy home in Orlando.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
57 GRAND JUNCTION BOULEVARD
57 Grand Junction Boulevard, Orlovista, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1324 sqft
QUIET 3/2 IN METROWEST WITH ALL KITCHEN APPLIANCE. LAMINATE WOOD THROUGHOUT. SHORT DISTANCE TO UNIVERSAL AND OTHER LOCAL ATTRACTIONS.
Results within 1 mile of Orlovista
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
23 Units Available
Kirkman North
City West Apartments
1801 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,042
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,347
1015 sqft
Right across the street from Valencia College West Campus, close to Eagle Nest Park, MetroWest Golf Club, Carver Middle School, Eccleston Elementary, Disney World. Pet-friendly apartments with in-unit laundry, resort-style pool, wood-burning fireplaces, courtesy patrol, 2 lighted tennis courts.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
17 Units Available
Kirkman North
Fourteen01 Apartments
1401 S Kirkman Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,025
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1033 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1177 sqft
Just minutes to I-4, Valencia College and Universal Studios. Units with washers/dryers, full appliances, carpeted floors and internet/cable. Pool, playground, tennis court and volleyball area for active residents.
Verified

1 of 42

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
25 Units Available
Metro West
Indigo West
6101 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,088
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,647
1328 sqft
Prime MetroWest neighborhood location close to Valencia College, Universal Studios and I-4, Hwy 408 and Florida's Turnpike. Luxury apartment homes with in-unit laundry, private patio/balcony and walk-in closets. 24-hour gym and pool.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
8 Units Available
Metro West
Amara at Metrowest
6168 Raleigh St, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,083
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1210 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amara at MetroWest offers proximity to the MetroWest Golf Course and the Florida Mall. Units feature walk-in closets, in-unit laundry, bathtubs, extra storage, and recent renovations. 24-hr gym, alarm system, pet-friendly.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Timberleaf
5423 Blueberry Drive
5423 Blueberry Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1187 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1187 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, microwave, and dishwasher. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from FL-435.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Robinswood
6136 Bolling Drive
6136 Bolling Drive, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1288 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 15

Last updated July 23 at 06:40 AM
1 Unit Available
Timberleaf
5445 Wood Crossing Street
5445 Wood Crossing Street, Orlando, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
1368 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:28 AM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
5974 WESTGATE DRIVE
5974 Westgate Drive, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
991 sqft
FIRST FLOOR, 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO FOR RENT IN METROWEST. GATED COMMUNITY, TILE FLOORS, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, NEW APPLIANCES! SPLIT BEDROOMS PROVIDE MAXIMUM PRIVACY AND THE INDOOR LAUNDRY PROVIDES EASE OF USE FOR NEW TENANTS.

1 of 13

Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
227 Alston Drive
227 Alston Drive, Orange County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1007 sqft
227 Alston Drive Available 09/01/20 227 Alston Drive - Deposit $1350. Monthly Rent $1350. Available September 1st! Contact Spencer at (407) 346-5743 or email spencer@homevest.

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128
1051 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
934 sqft
1051 S. Hiawassee Rd #2128 Available 08/31/20 METROWEST: Popular Tradewinds Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 31st! Beautiful 2nd floor condo with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths.

1 of 22

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7536 Redwood Country Rd
7536 Redwood Country Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1567 sqft
Simple and sweet home - Property Id: 316500 This property provides a long driveway and spacious yard due to it's rounded corner lot placement, and the absence of rear neighbors allows for a more quiet and private living experience.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7614 Telegraph Hill
7614 Telegraph Hill Road, Orange County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1567 sqft
7614 Telegraph Hill Available 08/01/20 3/2 SFH in Frisco Bay - This 3/2 SFH has a split plan, with tile and laminate wood floors, a standard eat in kitchen, living area, fenced yard and two car garage. Lawn included in the rent. (RLNE5934524)

1 of 1

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6380 Raleigh Street unit 2111
6380 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,175
991 sqft
6380 Raleigh Street unit 2111 Available 08/14/20 Spacious 1/1 Two Story Condo in Gated Azur at Metrowest - Orlando - Spacious 1/1 Two Story Condo in Gated Azur at Metrowest - Orlando will be Available 8/14/20! Gated community with community pool,

1 of 18

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Timberleaf
5069 Luna Negra Drive
5069 Luna Negra Drive, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1228 sqft
3/2 Home In Vista Lago - A VIRTUAL TOUR VIDEO IS AVAILABLE ON OUR WEBSITE! 3-bedroom, 2-bath single family home in the Vista Lago subdivision.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1061 S. Hiawassee Rd. #1714
1061 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
829 sqft
2BR/2BA Tradewinds Condo with Wood Floors - Priced to Rent! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1027 S. Hiawassee Rd. #2312
1027 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
833 sqft
First Floor 2BR/2BA Condo in Metrowest with Patio & W/D! - This beautiful two-bedroom, two bath 829 sqft condo is located in the Tradewinds community in the Metrowest area of Orlando.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1085 S. Hiawassee Rd. - #512
1085 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
829 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath Condo In Trade Winds! - Prime Tradewinds unit, located Minutes From The Very Best Orlando Has To Offer.

1 of 5

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6400 Raleigh St Unit 3003
6400 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1051 sqft
PRICE REDUCED - Cozy and beautiful Condo in the Metrowest Area. - 2 bedrooms with their own bathroom! Azur at Metrowest has different features and amenities, such as Pool and Fitness Room.

1 of 9

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
1055 S Hiawassee Rd Unit # 2013
1055 Hiawassee Road, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
COZY ONE BEDROOM CONDO AT TRADEWINDS IN METRO WEST - Amazing 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom,Washer and dryer Included.

1 of 23

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5846 ATHENA PLACE
5846 Athena Place, Pine Hills, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
NW ORLANDO - REMODELED 4BR/2BA - Check out this 3BR/2BA, remodeled with new flooring throughout, freshly painted, kitchen has stainless appliances, and newly remodeled baths. Large screened porch overlooking fenced backyard. Convenient location.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Metro West
6324 Raleigh Street 701
6324 Raleigh Street, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
794 sqft
Beautiful ground floor unit at Azur + GARAGE (optional) - Beautiful 1 Bedroom unit in Azur. Come live in this spacious property centrally located in Metrowest. Azur is a cozy community with beautiful amenities.
City GuideOrlovista
Orlovista, Florida is a little area outside of Orlando. Interestingly, on federal maps it is called Orlovista but the correct spelling and what is recognized according to the post office is Orlo Vista.

Living in Florida certainly has its benefits. You get almost year round sunshine, you're close to the water, and there are so many things to do that you'll have a hard time doing them all in one lifetime. There are theme parks, water sports, international cuisine, cultural events. You can live like a tourist but still go home to your own bed at night. Since not everyone wants to live near the hustle and bustle of a larger city, some choose the country life and you won't get much more country than Orlovista. This small community is only less than two square miles with almost three percent being water. The population is a little more than 6,000 and it is considered an unincorporated community based out of Orange County, Florida. The average temperature of Orlovista is typical for central Florida with hot days and balmy nights. Rarely will you see the temperatures dip below the 40s even in the winter although it does happen. The rainfall is is higher than the national average with seven inches being the norm in July. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and lasts until November 30th but with Orange County being about 70 miles inland, it is rare that you'll be hunkering down on a hurricane alert, so you can rest easy on that front.

Moving to Orlovista, Florida

When preparing to move to the Orlovista area you will want to do a little research into the surrounding areas as well as the area itself and make sure that you have plenty of time to locate the perfect spot. You'll want to take your time and look at a number of places to make the right decision on what is best for you and your family. Another thing to take into consideration is whether you want to live in someplace like an apartment complex with all of the amenities or something that feels more private like a rental house. Do you like having everything convenient or would you rather have your privacy? Be prepared to submit to credit checks and keep in mind that some places may have a waiting list so the sooner you get started on finding your perfect place to live, the better. Keep in mind that a place with a swimming pool makes it easier to cool off after the hot, summer afternoons in Florida and many apartment complexes offer that as an amenity. It makes it much more convenient to take a dip after work rather than driving to the coast, although a weekend trip to the coast is always a pleasure. Some people love the water that nature has provided but you won't find any fish nibbling at your toes in a swimming pool so whether "Jaws" made you a little intimidated of the water or you just prefer something steps away from your back door, you can typically find both.

Neighborhoods in Orlovista, Florida

Instead of neighborhoods, Orlovista has boundaries since it is part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area. The boundaries are West Colonial Drive, Pine Hills Road, Old Winter Garden Road, Hiawassee Road, and Carter Street.

Westside Manor: You will find one neighborhood, Westside Manor. There, you may be able to find an apartment for rent although there aren't many available since this is such a small area. In fact, Westside Manor has around 300 people living there.

Apartment Complexes in Orlovista

Since you won't find many apartments to rent in Orlovista, Florida nor are there many homes to rent in Orlovista, Florida your best bet may be to find one of the many rentals available in nearby Orlando or Kissimmee. There you can find a 1 bedroom apartment, 2 bedroom apartment, or even furnished apartments, homes, and condominiums.

Camden Town Square: Camden Town Square in Kissimmee offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that are pet friendly and include amenities such as a swimming pool patio, balcony, or solarium.

55 West: 55 West in Orlando also offers up to three bedroom apartments in a 32-floor high rise with a health club, restaurant, and retail in the lobby. The distance between Orlovista and Orlando is just six miles and to Kissimmee is less than 30 miles. Housing nearby ranges from inexpensive mobile homes to luxury homes and gated estates. There isn't public transportation in Orlovista but Orlando and Kissimmee does have public bus transportation.

Living in Orlovista

You may not find many things to do in Orlovista, Florida other than peace and quiet but fortunately there is plenty to do in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. Just a few minutes away there are things to do that the entire family will enjoy. Disney World, Epcot Center, and Universal Studios are the most famous attractions that Orlando has to offer. In less than ten minutes you can be at one of the most famous theme parks in the world. If you enjoy something more back to nature, Kissimmee has air boat rides, hot air balloon rides, and a variety of areas where you can see Florida up close and personal. If it's water parks you love then there are plenty of those as well.

As far as restaurants, you are just a short drive away from the many restaurants and eateries in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. For instance, You can choose from world class cuisine to local fare and everything in between. For instance, for southwestern cuisine you might try 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Orlando and for a local gastropub there's The Ravenous Pig. Sandwiches and quick fixes are easy to find with places like Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria and Yellow Dog Eats and of course there's always plenty of international restaurants at Epcot.

For those that love cultural events, Orange County has plenty to offer. There are plenty of museums such as the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art and the Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum. For performing arts you can visit the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or the Orlando Shakespeare Theater and there's even the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for the music aficionado. There are also plenty of scenic places to visit such as the Orlando Wetlands Park, the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, and Orange County Regional History Center and Heritage Square.

Some people love the bright lights and big city but if it's simply getting away from it all then Orlovista is the place to live. You're close enough to the larger cities without having to give up country living and with Orlovista being so private with most of the town being water, if you're into skinny dipping you might just enjoy the privacy that a bigger town can't provide.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Orlovista?
Apartment Rentals in Orlovista start at $1,050/month.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Orlovista?
Some of the colleges located in the Orlovista area include Bethune-Cookman University, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, Florida Southern College, and Orange Technical College-Mid Florida Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Orlovista?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Orlovista from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Lakeland, Daytona Beach, and Altamonte Springs.

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLLakeland, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FLWinter Garden, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLWinter Haven, FLFour Corners, FLPine Hills, FLFairview Shores, FLWindermere, FLOak Ridge, FLBay Hill, FLLockhart, FL
Doctor Phillips, FLEdgewood, FLHorizon West, FLApopka, FLPine Castle, FLForest City, FLSouth Apopka, FLConway, FLWilliamsburg, FLFern Park, FLWekiwa Springs, FLSouthchase, FL