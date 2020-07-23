344 Apartments for rent in Orlovista, FL

Living in Orlovista

You may not find many things to do in Orlovista, Florida other than peace and quiet but fortunately there is plenty to do in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. Just a few minutes away there are things to do that the entire family will enjoy. Disney World, Epcot Center, and Universal Studios are the most famous attractions that Orlando has to offer. In less than ten minutes you can be at one of the most famous theme parks in the world. If you enjoy something more back to nature, Kissimmee has air boat rides, hot air balloon rides, and a variety of areas where you can see Florida up close and personal. If it's water parks you love then there are plenty of those as well.

As far as restaurants, you are just a short drive away from the many restaurants and eateries in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. For instance, You can choose from world class cuisine to local fare and everything in between. For instance, for southwestern cuisine you might try 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Orlando and for a local gastropub there's The Ravenous Pig. Sandwiches and quick fixes are easy to find with places like Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria and Yellow Dog Eats and of course there's always plenty of international restaurants at Epcot.

For those that love cultural events, Orange County has plenty to offer. There are plenty of museums such as the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art and the Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum. For performing arts you can visit the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or the Orlando Shakespeare Theater and there's even the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for the music aficionado. There are also plenty of scenic places to visit such as the Orlando Wetlands Park, the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, and Orange County Regional History Center and Heritage Square.

Some people love the bright lights and big city but if it's simply getting away from it all then Orlovista is the place to live. You're close enough to the larger cities without having to give up country living and with Orlovista being so private with most of the town being water, if you're into skinny dipping you might just enjoy the privacy that a bigger town can't provide.