344 Apartments for rent in Orlovista, FL📍
1 of 11
1 of 7
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 39
1 of 42
1 of 27
1 of 23
1 of 16
1 of 15
1 of 13
1 of 13
1 of 20
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 18
1 of 27
1 of 21
1 of 9
1 of 5
1 of 9
1 of 23
1 of 14
Living in Florida certainly has its benefits. You get almost year round sunshine, you're close to the water, and there are so many things to do that you'll have a hard time doing them all in one lifetime. There are theme parks, water sports, international cuisine, cultural events. You can live like a tourist but still go home to your own bed at night. Since not everyone wants to live near the hustle and bustle of a larger city, some choose the country life and you won't get much more country than Orlovista. This small community is only less than two square miles with almost three percent being water. The population is a little more than 6,000 and it is considered an unincorporated community based out of Orange County, Florida. The average temperature of Orlovista is typical for central Florida with hot days and balmy nights. Rarely will you see the temperatures dip below the 40s even in the winter although it does happen. The rainfall is is higher than the national average with seven inches being the norm in July. Hurricane season starts on June 1st and lasts until November 30th but with Orange County being about 70 miles inland, it is rare that you'll be hunkering down on a hurricane alert, so you can rest easy on that front.
When preparing to move to the Orlovista area you will want to do a little research into the surrounding areas as well as the area itself and make sure that you have plenty of time to locate the perfect spot. You'll want to take your time and look at a number of places to make the right decision on what is best for you and your family. Another thing to take into consideration is whether you want to live in someplace like an apartment complex with all of the amenities or something that feels more private like a rental house. Do you like having everything convenient or would you rather have your privacy? Be prepared to submit to credit checks and keep in mind that some places may have a waiting list so the sooner you get started on finding your perfect place to live, the better. Keep in mind that a place with a swimming pool makes it easier to cool off after the hot, summer afternoons in Florida and many apartment complexes offer that as an amenity. It makes it much more convenient to take a dip after work rather than driving to the coast, although a weekend trip to the coast is always a pleasure. Some people love the water that nature has provided but you won't find any fish nibbling at your toes in a swimming pool so whether "Jaws" made you a little intimidated of the water or you just prefer something steps away from your back door, you can typically find both.
Instead of neighborhoods, Orlovista has boundaries since it is part of the Orlando-Kissimmee Metropolitan Statistical Area. The boundaries are West Colonial Drive, Pine Hills Road, Old Winter Garden Road, Hiawassee Road, and Carter Street.
Westside Manor: You will find one neighborhood, Westside Manor. There, you may be able to find an apartment for rent although there aren't many available since this is such a small area. In fact, Westside Manor has around 300 people living there.
Apartment Complexes in Orlovista
Since you won't find many apartments to rent in Orlovista, Florida nor are there many homes to rent in Orlovista, Florida your best bet may be to find one of the many rentals available in nearby Orlando or Kissimmee. There you can find a 1 bedroom apartment, 2 bedroom apartment, or even furnished apartments, homes, and condominiums.
Camden Town Square: Camden Town Square in Kissimmee offers one, two, and three bedroom apartments that are pet friendly and include amenities such as a swimming pool patio, balcony, or solarium.
55 West: 55 West in Orlando also offers up to three bedroom apartments in a 32-floor high rise with a health club, restaurant, and retail in the lobby. The distance between Orlovista and Orlando is just six miles and to Kissimmee is less than 30 miles. Housing nearby ranges from inexpensive mobile homes to luxury homes and gated estates. There isn't public transportation in Orlovista but Orlando and Kissimmee does have public bus transportation.
You may not find many things to do in Orlovista, Florida other than peace and quiet but fortunately there is plenty to do in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. Just a few minutes away there are things to do that the entire family will enjoy. Disney World, Epcot Center, and Universal Studios are the most famous attractions that Orlando has to offer. In less than ten minutes you can be at one of the most famous theme parks in the world. If you enjoy something more back to nature, Kissimmee has air boat rides, hot air balloon rides, and a variety of areas where you can see Florida up close and personal. If it's water parks you love then there are plenty of those as well.
As far as restaurants, you are just a short drive away from the many restaurants and eateries in nearby Orlando and Kissimmee. For instance, You can choose from world class cuisine to local fare and everything in between. For instance, for southwestern cuisine you might try 4 Rivers Smokehouse in Orlando and for a local gastropub there's The Ravenous Pig. Sandwiches and quick fixes are easy to find with places like Pom Pom's Teahouse and Sandwicheria and Yellow Dog Eats and of course there's always plenty of international restaurants at Epcot.
For those that love cultural events, Orange County has plenty to offer. There are plenty of museums such as the Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art and the Casa Feliz Historic Home Museum. For performing arts you can visit the Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts or the Orlando Shakespeare Theater and there's even the Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra for the music aficionado. There are also plenty of scenic places to visit such as the Orlando Wetlands Park, the Albin Polasek Museum and Sculpture Gardens, and Orange County Regional History Center and Heritage Square.
Some people love the bright lights and big city but if it's simply getting away from it all then Orlovista is the place to live. You're close enough to the larger cities without having to give up country living and with Orlovista being so private with most of the town being water, if you're into skinny dipping you might just enjoy the privacy that a bigger town can't provide.