/
/
lake wales
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:51 PM
121 Apartments for rent in Lake Wales, FL📍
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
711 Springer Drive Unit #12
711 Springer Drive, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
$800
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Condo Near Lake Wailes. 55+ Community - Great community of 55 and over. Nicely maintained landscaping and community pool. 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on the ground floor. Spacious kitchen and living room.
1 of 6
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
701 Hunt Drive
701 Hunt Drive, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1208 sqft
Great location in Lake Wales. Lawn care included - 3BR/2BA home on corner lot. Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings. Washer/dryer hookup. 2 car garage with automatic opener. Tile floors in kitchen, dining, and living areas.
1 of 15
Last updated May 15 at 06:43pm
1 Unit Available
1016 Columbia Avenue
1016 Columbia Avenue, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
1424 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
508 S 8th St
508 South 8th Street, Lake Wales, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$800
Cozy 1 bedrom duplex in Lake Wales - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom duplex in Lake Wales. Home has beautiful dark wooden floors in living room and bedroom area, Move in ready.
1 of 12
Last updated September 26 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
764 Barclay Terrace
764 Barclay Terrace, Lake Wales, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1500 sqft
Like new located close to the lake and walk path - YOU MUST CALL TO GET MORE INFO OR TO SET UP AN APPOINTMENT. EMAILS GET LOST. 863-325-6680. This charming home is located close to Lake Wailes Lake and the walking path.
1 of 16
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
Lake Ashton Golf Club
1 Unit Available
4148 ABERDEEN LANE
4148 Aberdeen Lane, Lake Wales, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1319 sqft
2 Bedroom/2 Bath Home in Lake Ashton, a guard gated, 55+ golf community. Large open Kitchen with ample cabinet space, closet pantry, breakfast bar, and inside laundry. Split Bedroom plan. Master Bedroom has a private bath with dual sinks.
Results within 1 mile of Lake Wales
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Waverly
1 Unit Available
536 Caymen Drive
536 Caymen Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
784 sqft
2 bedroom 2 bathroom mobile home is located in Towerwood MHP, a 55+ community. This property has an updated kitchen, a laundry room with space for a workshop, carport, sunroom and much more. Unit does not come furnished One year lease $950.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Traditions
1 Unit Available
2720 RUTLEDGE COURT
2720 Rutledge Court, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1419 sqft
Welcome Home to a freshly painted, beautifully maintained Villa in the Verandah's community minutes to the Eagle Ridge Mall. This 2 bedroom with Den has 2 Full Bathrooms, providing all the bells and whistles; along with newer roof and new carpeting.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Highland Park
1 Unit Available
1854 HIGHLAND PARK DRIVE S
1854 South Highland Park Drive, Highland Park, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1125 sqft
LAKE FRONT Apartment on located in Highland Park. Very well maintained spacious 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment over looks Lake Easy lake in a quiet apartment building. Downstairs location and furnished! Call today to view!
Results within 5 miles of Lake Wales
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
6 Units Available
Madison Lake Ned
4025 Lake Ned Village Cir, Winter Haven, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,228
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,584
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,184
1290 sqft
This newly renovated community is near I-4 and the area's best shopping. This pet-friendly community features a new dog park, a resort-style pool, fitness center and a playground. Homes offer new appliances and a patio.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
320 Lake Daisy Loop
320 Lake Daisy Loop, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1315 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
503 Jackson Street
503 Jackson St, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1500 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for Rent - Property Id: 265301 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom Duplex for rent Located at 503 Jackson Street in Lake Wales.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1007 Eagle Pond Drive
1007 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$925
1017 sqft
Condo in Cypresswood - 2BR/2BA upstairs condo in the gated community of Cypresswood. Community pool. Brand new carpeting and paint throughout! High ceilings and open floor plan. Additional storage closet. Washer/dryer hookup.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1824 Lake Mariam Dr.
1824 Lake Mariam Drive, Winter Haven, FL
2 Bedrooms
$950
923 sqft
2-Bedroom, 2-Bathroom Duplex in Winter Haven - A very nice and quite 2-Bedroom, 2-bathroom in Winter Haven. This unit includes the utilities: water & trash (RLNE3857897)
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
210 Greenfield Rd
210 Greenfield Road, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 06/29/20 Lovely family home in Cypresswood community - Property Id: 128341 Spacious 3 bdrm. 2 bath home recently updated in open concept style with large enclosed patio. Extremity large yard.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eloise Woods
1 Unit Available
5850 CYPRESS GARDENS BLVD # 608
5850 Cypress Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1260 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Listing Agent - Larissa Dutra - larissa@bfdprime.com - 407-247-2464 - 2 story 2 bedroom 2 bath condominium close to LEGOLAND. Corner unit with pool and basketball & tennis court located directly in front of the unit.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
3218 Whispering Trails Ave
3218 Whispering Trails Avenue, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1253 sqft
Cozy and well manicured One Story home available in Winter Haven! A must see! This home has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, eat in kitchen and a spacious Covered Lanai (porch), and fenced in backyard.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
459 Majestic Gardens Blvd
459 Majestic Gardens Boulevard, Polk County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,465
1324 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bath home on a quarter acre lot in the gated community of The Gardens. You can't beat this one. Upgraded kitchen with granite counter tops and tons of cabinets. Open split floor plan. Oversized master bedroom with walk in closet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
2684 Whispering Trails Drive
2684 Whispering Trails Drive, Winter Haven, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1148 sqft
*Move in by 6/15/20 and receive $500 off full first month's rent with a 12 month lease.This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Terranova
1 Unit Available
515 Terranova Circle
515 Terranova Circle, Polk County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
1681 sqft
This is a very nice 4BR/2BA home in the gated community of Terranova. Located in SE Winter Haven with close access to Hwy 27, this home keeps you close to town while still allowing you to travel to Orlando and Tampa with ease.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
544 COLEMAN DRIVE W
544 Coleman Drive West, Cypress Gardens, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1934 sqft
This GORGEOUS Single-Story Home is located just off the shores of beautiful Lake Daisy. Sit back in the screened-in porch and enjoy the views, or step out under the shade of stunning, mature oak trees, front and back.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
1606 EAGLE POND DRIVE
1606 Eagle Pond Dr, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1017 sqft
Available for immediate occupancy! 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom second floor condo in the gated community of Cypresswood Golf and Country Club. This condo boasts an open floor plan, walk in closets, and fresh paint.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
504 ALLEN AVENUE
504 Allen Avenue, Dundee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1562 sqft
3 bedroom, 2 bath single family home available for immediate move in. The home has laminate wood floors in the kitchen and dining area, and carpet through remaining areas. The garage has been converted into a great room with a fireplace.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Cypresswood Country Club
1 Unit Available
2212 SAWGRASS COURT
2212 Sawgrass Court, Polk County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Enjoy this spacious and well maintained end unit golf villa located in Cypresswood, a gated golf community in Southeast Winter Haven with easy access to HWY 27.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lake Wales, the median rent is $495 for a studio, $498 for a 1-bedroom, $652 for a 2-bedroom, and $865 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lake Wales, check out our monthly Lake Wales Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lake Wales area include Florida Southern College, Orange Technical College-Orlando Campus, Rollins College, University of South Florida-Main Campus, and Altierus Career College-Tampa. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLBrandon, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLRiverview, FLAltamonte Springs, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLWesley Chapel, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPlant City, FLSouth Apopka, FLBay Hill, FLHaines City, FLMango, FLAvon Park, FL