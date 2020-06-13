/
/
deland
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:13 AM
80 Apartments for rent in DeLand, FL📍
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:21pm
229 Units Available
Integra Dunes
100 Integra Dunes Circle, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,310
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1234 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1402 sqft
Live carefree every day. At Integra Dunes, coming home feels like you're on vacation. With impressive finishes and resort-quality amenities, our apartments make it possible to live beyond your expectations.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
410 E Plymouth Avenue
410 East Plymouth Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
903 sqft
Charming 2/1 near Downtown Deland - This well built and well maintained 2 bedroom home sits on a large open corner lot. Ceiling fans in each room with the typical higher ceilings of older homes.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
230 S Clara Ave
230 South Clara Avenue, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1056 sqft
Walk to Downtown Deland!! - Property Id: 300098 Walking Distance to Historic downtown with great restaurants, boutique shopping, and special events including weekend artisan alley. 3 bedroom 1.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
127 S Chandler Ave
127 South Chandler Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1050 sqft
Welcome to your beautiful new home! Beautiful Freshly Renovated 2 Bed Florida Ranch. Large fenced yard, new remodeled kitchen with new Stainless Steel appliances, laminate wood floors. Super convenient location.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
611 East Tall Pine Terrace
611 Tall Pine Terrace, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1116 sqft
OUR GIFT TO YOU, receive a $500 gift card with a 12 month lease terms and conditions apply upon move in. This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
802 CARLYLE LANE
802 Carlyle Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1550 sqft
Gorgeous updated 2 bedroom 2.5 bath townhouse in Victoria Park. Downstairs has a large den that could be used as a guest room.
1 of 22
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
Victoria Park
1 Unit Available
208 West Chancery Lane (PL)
208 West Chancery Lane, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1409 sqft
Location, Location, Location!!! 2 bedroom 2 bath cottage with a den/office and inside utility room located in Victoria Park! This home has a fenced in back yard, back porch and rear entry 2 car garage.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
102 Merlot St
102 Merlot Street, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1340 sqft
3 Bedroom 2 bath town home in a gated community. This property has tile floor throughout except for carpet in the bedrooms. Open kitchen living room with stainless steel appliances.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
547 East New York Avenue - 1
547 New York Avenue, DeLand, FL
Studio
$2,300
2204 sqft
Prime Commercial space on heavy trafficked road. This spacious building is setup as a professional office. There are 2 floors, 1st floor & 2nd floor may be separated depending on tenant needs. The 1st Floor is 1584 Sq Ft & the 2nd Floor is 620 Sq Ft.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
211 N. Garfield Ave
211 North Garfield Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1000 sqft
Adorable 2 bedroom 1 bath home with wood floors throughout, living room with separate dining room, and enclosed porch. Home has new roof and AC. Located only blocks from Stetson University and downtown DeLand.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
624 E. Rich Avenue
624 E Rich Ave, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$965
784 sqft
Coming Soon! Deland duplex that is solid block construction. Walking distance to downtown Deland and Stetson University. Large corner lot with 150 front feet on E. Rich Avenue. Each unit is a 2 bedroom and 1 bath.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
437 E RICH AVENUE
437 East Rich Avenue, DeLand, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
480 sqft
1 bedroom 1 bath 1/2 duplex all updated. New flooring throughout, new ductless AC unit, new cabinets, new stove, new fridge, freshly painted, and new vanity in bathroom. Utilities include electric, gas, and water. Washer and dryer on premises shared.
1 of 14
Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
1 Unit Available
905 Longview Ave.
905 Longview Avenue, DeLand, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1196 sqft
MUST SEE! Recently Renovated 4/2 Home in Deland - This great home features beautiful laminated floors, elegant design, lots of natural light in every room, ceiling fans and more.
1 of 9
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
706 E. Minnesota Avenue APT B
706 East Minnesota Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$995
979 sqft
HALF OFF 2nd MONTHS RENT!!! 2 Bed 2 Bath Condo Age Restricted 55+ Beverly Villas Community - Great 2 bedroom 2 bath single level condo available immediately at Beverly Villas, a well maintained, AGE RESTRICTED, 55+ community.
1 of 1
Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
319 N Fairview Ave
319 North Fairview Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
780 sqft
This is an adorable updated home in walking distance to Stetson University. Laminate floors, Florida room on the front of the house, and screened porch on the back near the detached garage. Pets allowed; no dogs on the aggressive breeds list.
1 of 22
Last updated August 16 at 10:37pm
1 Unit Available
1218 N MCDONALD AVENUE
1218 N McDonald Ave, DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1676 sqft
Totally renovated home located near the heart of Deland this is a prime location. Minutes from Downtown Deland and Stetson University. This spacious 3 bed 2 bath with over 1,650 heated sqft is turn-key. Open the doors and unpack.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
201 East Voorhis Avenue
201 East Voorhis Avenue, DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1100 sqft
Beautiful 2 bedroom 1 and 1/2 bath historic home located in the Garden District of Deland. This home is two blocks from everything. 1 mile from Stetson University and walking distance to Deland's shopping and dining.
Results within 1 mile of DeLand
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Daytona Park Estates
1 Unit Available
2490 Cypress Rd
2490 Cypress Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1350 sqft
2490 Cypress Rd Available 06/16/20 Great Home in Daytona Estates - This home features 3 good size bedrooms 2 full baths. New carpet! The living room is oversized. 3 Season back porch on a corner lot. 2 Car garage with laundry hook-up.
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Arbor Ridge
1 Unit Available
3220 Alling Court
3220 Alling Drive, Deltona, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1841 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1418 Douglas Ave
1418 Douglas Avenue, West DeLand, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1609 sqft
Cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home - This home is so cute. Hardwood floors large rooms. The kitchen has been updated and is great size 12 X14. It has a 2 car carport with laundry room. The living room has a wood-burning fireplace.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Orange City Deland Farms
1 Unit Available
350 Saint Lawrence Ave
350 St Lawrence Avenue, Volusia County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1818 sqft
Spacious 4-bedroom 3-bathroom house in Orange City. A great location close to US 17. This roomy home sits on a large lot and has a huge fenced in yard and a great pool area. Open floor plan with kitchen and living room.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Country Club Estates
1 Unit Available
2430 Princeton Road
2430 Princeton Road, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1742 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1021 Chapel Creek Lane, #1021Cha
1021 Chapel Creek Ln, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1568 sqft
New homes available at Meadowlea Village! Own your piece of paradise! Beautifully designed Champion home with upgraded kitchen, Master Suite, two additional bedrooms, front porch, double wide carport, and large shed.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
1307 COOK STREET
1307 Cook Street, North DeLand, FL
2 Bedrooms
$975
700 sqft
Just Updated and Painted,New Cabinets and Granite Counters,New Light Fixtures and New Bath Fixtures,Great Location close to college and shopping,Off Street Parking,Small 6 unit building
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In DeLand, the median rent is $695 for a studio, $820 for a 1-bedroom, $1,014 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,363 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in DeLand, check out our monthly DeLand Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the DeLand area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Lake-Sumter State College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to DeLand from include Orlando, Kissimmee, Daytona Beach, Altamonte Springs, and Sanford.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Orlando, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Oviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLApopka, FLOak Ridge, FLCelebration, FLDoctor Phillips, FLLeesburg, FLHunters Creek, FLLockhart, FL