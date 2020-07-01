All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like The Monaco at Waterford Lakes.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:30 PM

The Monaco at Waterford Lakes

12101 Fountainbrook Blvd · (407) 315-2417
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Pay only $99 to apply & receive a $500 at move-in!* --- *Must move in by April 15, 2020. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice. See Agent for details.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

12101 Fountainbrook Blvd, Orlando, FL 32825

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 06-0614 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 08-0814 · Avail. now

$1,354

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

Unit 04-0432 · Avail. now

$1,467

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 711 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 13-1306 · Avail. now

$1,607

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1039 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Monaco at Waterford Lakes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
dishwasher
hardwood floors
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
24hr gym
playground
tennis court
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
car wash area
cc payments
courtyard
dog park
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
trash valet
We are offering self-guided tours powered by Rently.

MEET US ONLINE! Our office is temporarily closed out of caution for COVID-19. We are available during our standard business hours to assist you virtually or via phone. Conveniently located near UCF and Waterford Lakes Town Center, this resort-style luxury community is not only accessible to major highways and entertainment venues, but it has all the comforts of a discerning lifestyle. Anchored by a beautiful lake, the newly renovated apartment homes are situated throughout Monaco at Waterford Lakes's lush grounds. Find location, amenities, and convenience at Monaco at Waterford Lakes.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly
restrictions: Monaco at Waterford Lake is a pet-friendly community. Please see an agent for additional details and restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have any available units?
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes has 5 units available starting at $1,354 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have?
Some of The Monaco at Waterford Lakes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Monaco at Waterford Lakes currently offering any rent specials?
The Monaco at Waterford Lakes is offering the following rent specials: Pay only $99 to apply & receive a $500 at move-in!* --- *Must move in by April 15, 2020. Prices & specials subject to change any time without notice. See Agent for details.
Is The Monaco at Waterford Lakes pet-friendly?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes is pet friendly.
Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes offer parking?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes offers parking.
Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have a pool?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes has a pool.
Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have accessible units?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes has accessible units.
Does The Monaco at Waterford Lakes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Monaco at Waterford Lakes has units with dishwashers.
Interested in The Monaco at Waterford Lakes?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Savannah At Park Central
2691 Charleston Town Pl
Orlando, FL 32839
Enclave at Lake Ellenor
2100 W Oak Ridge Rd
Orlando, FL 32809
Dwell Nona Place
10207 Dwell Court
Orlando, FL 32832
Sanctuary at Eagle Creek Apartments
9800 Sanctuary Approach Rd
Orlando, FL 32832
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Azul Baldwin Park
4460 Lower Park Rd
Orlando, FL 32814
Urbana
4301 Urbana Dr
Orlando, FL 32837
525 Avalon Park
525 Loyola Cir
Orlando, FL 32828

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity