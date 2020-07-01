The Monaco at Waterford Lakes

Lease Length: 7-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Valet trash: $30/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $20/monthly
restrictions: Monaco at Waterford Lake is a pet-friendly community. Please see an agent for additional details and restrictions.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease; Detached garage: $100/month.