All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like
Cortland Jubilee Park.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
Cortland Jubilee Park
Last updated July 14 2020 at 6:32 AM

Cortland Jubilee Park

6850 Merryvale Lane · (470) 250-6329
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

6850 Merryvale Lane, Orlando, FL 32128
Water's Edge

Price and availability

VERIFIED 10 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 5300 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,270

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 5306 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

Unit 4306 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,307

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 872 sqft

See 11+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9203 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,494

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 11203 · Avail. Jul 28

$1,519

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1179 sqft

Unit 9103 · Avail. now

$1,543

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1134 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 8206 · Avail. now

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 9205 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

Unit 9206 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,743

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1335 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Cortland Jubilee Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
dog park
elevator
gym
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
package receiving
bbq/grill
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
yoga
Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community. With the area's most spacious layouts and resident-inspired service that takes the hassle out of your day-to-day, you'll be proud to call any of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments home. Located in the top-rated Lake Nona School District, our community is minutes away from major employers like Orlando International Airport and Nemours Children's Hospital. From the shopping and dining of Lake Nona to popular Lee Vista entertainment options, Cortland Jubilee Park offers the best of style and convenience-all in one community.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400$400 - $800
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. We offer a variety of parking options, including surface lot parking, direct-access and indirect access garages, which may be rented for an additional fee. See leasing center for details.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Cortland Jubilee Park have any available units?
Cortland Jubilee Park has 35 units available starting at $1,270 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does Cortland Jubilee Park have?
Some of Cortland Jubilee Park's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Cortland Jubilee Park currently offering any rent specials?
Cortland Jubilee Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Cortland Jubilee Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Cortland Jubilee Park is pet friendly.
Does Cortland Jubilee Park offer parking?
Yes, Cortland Jubilee Park offers parking.
Does Cortland Jubilee Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Cortland Jubilee Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Cortland Jubilee Park have a pool?
Yes, Cortland Jubilee Park has a pool.
Does Cortland Jubilee Park have accessible units?
No, Cortland Jubilee Park does not have accessible units.
Does Cortland Jubilee Park have units with dishwashers?
No, Cortland Jubilee Park does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Brickstone Maitland Summit
9000 Summit Centre Way
Orlando, FL 32810
Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Hawthorne Groves
204 Hawthorne Groves Blvd
Orlando, FL 32835
Eastmar Commons
10038 Vista Laguna Drive
Orlando, FL 32825
Camden Waterford Lakes
1301 Waterford Oak Drive
Orlando, FL 32828
Novel Lucerne
733 Main Lane
Orlando, FL 32801
Camden Hunters Creek
4341 Summit Creek Blvd
Orlando, FL 32837
Gates of Harbortown
2333 Lake Debra Dr
Orlando, FL 32835

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 BedroomsOrlando Apartments with ParkingOrlando Pet Friendly PlacesOrlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman NorthMilleniaBaldwin ParkVista EastSouth SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia CollegeBethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State CollegeEmbry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach