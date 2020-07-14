Cortland Jubilee Park.

Lease Length: 7-13 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Internet, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $99
Deposit: Cortland has partnered with Jetty to offer an $99 deposit solution program for those who qualify. Ask about Jetty Deposit Solution when in the leasing office.
Move-in Fees: $250 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400$400 - $800
limit: 2
rent: $25
restrictions: Certain aggressive breeds, including mixed breeds, are restricted at all Cortland communities. We do not allow the following aggressive breeds/mixes at our communities, including, but not limited to: Rottweiler, Chow, Presa Canario, Doberman, Akita, Pit Bulls (Also known as American Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, or Bull Terrier). Aquarium tanks over 50 gallons are prohibited.
Parking Details: Other. We offer a variety of parking options, including surface lot parking, direct-access and indirect access garages, which may be rented for an additional fee. See leasing center for details.