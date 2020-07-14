Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony fireplace oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities business center clubhouse dog park elevator gym parking playground pool garage internet access package receiving bbq/grill cc payments conference room courtyard yoga

Live the best of both worlds in our upscale, East Orlando community. With the area's most spacious layouts and resident-inspired service that takes the hassle out of your day-to-day, you'll be proud to call any of our 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments home. Located in the top-rated Lake Nona School District, our community is minutes away from major employers like Orlando International Airport and Nemours Children's Hospital. From the shopping and dining of Lake Nona to popular Lee Vista entertainment options, Cortland Jubilee Park offers the best of style and convenience-all in one community.