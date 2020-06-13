/
/
minneola
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:19 PM
131 Apartments for rent in Minneola, FL📍
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
878 High Pointe Circle
878 High Pointe Circle, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,958
2018 sqft
Comfortable 4 bedroom 2 bathroom pool house in sought after Oviedo. Large living room and dining rooms with a lovely sitting area as well. The kitchen has a natural gas stainless steel range for those that like that flame to cook.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Oak Valley
1 Unit Available
1113 HILL MOUNT DRIVE
1113 Hill Mount Dr, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
Come see this beautiful 3/2 split floor plan house in a lovely Minneola Oak Valley neighborhood. Home includes a flowing living, dining, and kitchen area, for a great open feel.
1 of 16
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1304 Cavender Creek Road
1304 Cavender Creek Road, Minneola, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2562 sqft
Brand New 2 Story House, 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 6
Last updated March 28 at 10:57pm
1 Unit Available
201 E SUMTER STREET
201 East Sumter Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
993 sqft
This wonderful 3 bed, 2 bath unit is now available for rent.
1 of 15
Last updated March 5 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
109 West Minneola Street
109 West Minneola Street, Minneola, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1355 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Results within 1 mile of Minneola
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 12:56pm
$
Clermont Town Center
9 Units Available
Lofts at South Lake
831 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont, FL
Studio
$1,120
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
676 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,594
968 sqft
We're OPEN and can't wait to see you by appointment. Contact us to schedule your visit today! Lease today and receive a $500 gift card! *See agent for details.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
10 Units Available
Madison Clermont
600 River Birch Ct, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,318
1021 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,532
1290 sqft
Located just minutes away from Routes 25, 27 and 50, as well as shopping and entertainment. Units have new kitchen counters and appliances, wood vinyl flooring, and brushed nickel finishes.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Lake Highlands North
26 Units Available
Citrus Tower
1290 N Ridge Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,220
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,345
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1317 sqft
Conveniently situated close to the I-4 and US-27. Resort-style pool and modern fitness center along with community coffee bar and game room. Ceiling fan, air conditioning and walk-in closets are standard.
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1623 Nightfall
1623 Nightfall Drive, Clermont, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2037 sqft
Spacious True 4 Bedroom Pool Home Plus Office Space - Available Now! Lovely spacious Pool home has 4br/2ba plus an additional separate Office/Den. Screened Solar Heated Pool and Stunning Views.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
126 Orange Ave
126 Orange Avenue, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1900 sqft
Furnished very clean 3 bed/ 2 bath/ 3 car garage duplex - 3 bed/ 2 bath/ game room fully furnished duplex for rent only 200 feet from the Clermont waterfront park, beach area, and bike trial.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
734 S GRAND HIGHWAY
734 Grand Highway, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1214 sqft
This 2/2 End Unit is freshly painted, has a covered porch, close to the community pool and absolutely gorgeous! Landscaping Included in the rent. Come See the View and make this your new home!
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 03:01pm
1 Unit Available
324 Nautica Mile
324 Nautica Mile Drive, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2148 sqft
Beautiful Townhouse with many upgrades. Cherry cabinets in kitchen with Granite counter tops. All stainless appliances,cultured marble in bathroom. Up-graded washer and dryer.Installation of 2" white faux blinds fully included.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
Palisades
1 Unit Available
10525 SPRING LAKE DRIVE
10525 Spring Lake Drive, Lake County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2844 sqft
Nice and spacious home offers 4 bedroom, 3 bath and 3 car garage plus bonus room. Home features an open floor plan. Double door entry. Large kitchen with island and plenty of cabinetry. Master suite includes his/hers walk-in closet.
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
1 Unit Available
725 ROANE ROAD
725 Roane Road, Clermont, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms 1 Bath recently updated single family home. Updated kitchen, floors, bathroom and newly installed monitored security system. You will enjoy the abundance of outdoor space.
Results within 5 miles of Minneola
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
6 Units Available
Advenir at Castle Hill
13600 Hartle Groves Pl, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1087 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Advenir at Castle Hill, a residential community featuring One, Two & Three bedroom apartments in Clermont, FL.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
Lost Lake
61 Units Available
Vista at Lost Lake
2550 Citrus Tower Blvd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,140
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1295 sqft
Tranquil community surrounded by lakes and featuring a pool, gym, basketball court, sauna and pool table. Apartments have 1-3 bedrooms, granite counters, balcony, air conditioning and interior laundry.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 04:15pm
$
45 Units Available
The Vineyards at Hammock Ridge
1480 Hammock Ridge Rd, Clermont, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,211
852 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1265 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,759
1443 sqft
Close to Lost Lake Elementary, National Training Center, South Lake Hospital, Highway 27, Florida Turnpike, Lake Minnehaha, Legends Golf & Country Club, Lake Susan. Amenities include: bark park, community cyber lounge, 24-hour fitness center, charging stations, attached and detached garages.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
291 Silver Maple Rd.
291 Silver Maple Road, Groveland, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1794 sqft
Trilogy Development / Cascades-Groveland - Community is a 55+ community nestled just off HWY 27. Guard Gated with lots of amenities.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1540 Stone Arrow Ct
1540 Stone Arrow Court, Orange County, FL
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
3179 sqft
welcome to OAKLAND TRAIL 5 BEDROOM 3.
1 of 9
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1908 Sunset Lane
1908 Sunset Lane, Clermont, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
700 sqft
___ECO-FRIENDLY MODERN COTTAGE_________ - Taking Applications Now This cottage home, is inspired by a European-design. MUST SEE. Its an eco-friendly home with modern features and a cottage charm.
1 of 25
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Chateau Condominiums At Magnolia Pointe
1 Unit Available
17325 Autumn Pines Ct
17325 Autumn Pines Court, Lake County, FL
6 Bedrooms
$2,700
2965 sqft
Amazing Six Bedroom home in Magnolia Pointe - Beautiful upgraded six bedroom home in guard gated community! Virtual Walking Tour: http://tiny.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Eagle Pointe
1 Unit Available
477 Kestrel Dr Lake
477 Kestrel Drive, Groveland, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
1927 sqft
4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home 1927 Sq.Ft for rent at 477 Kestrel Dr. Groveland, FL. 34736.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
533 Blue Cypress Drive
533 Blue Cypress Drive, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,175
2056 sqft
Beautiful Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland - 2018 Waterfront Home (3/2.5) in Groveland. This beautiful waterfront home is located in the Waterside Pointe gated lifestyle community with a multi-million dollar amenities center.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Crane's Landing
1 Unit Available
1301 Plover Ct
1301 Plover Court, Groveland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
2003 sqft
Groveland 3/2 - -Pets allowed ($45 non-refundable pet fee per month) No dangerous breeds. -Minn 600 credit score. -No felony's. -No evictions. -Must Have combined income equal to 3 times the monthly rent rate. -3 month min at current job.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Minneola rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Minneola area include Bethune-Cookman University, College of Central Florida, Daytona State College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach, and Florida Southern College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Minneola from include Tampa, Orlando, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Daytona Beach.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Tampa, FLOrlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLOcoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLMaitland, FLPine Ridge, FLThe Villages, FLSugarmill Woods, FLHomosassa Springs, FLConway, FLEustis, FL