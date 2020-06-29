All apartments in Orlando
Find more places like 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Orlando, FL
/
5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange
Last updated May 30 2020 at 9:50 AM

5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange

5761 Gatlin Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Orlando
See all
South Semoran
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

5761 Gatlin Avenue, Orlando, FL 32822
South Semoran

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
air conditioning
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for rent at 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for rent at 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orlando, FL 32822. Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, washer, dryer.

For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.

Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. HOA requires a separate application $100.00 per person.

Driving Directions: Take 436 North of Hoffner Avenue; Right onto Gatlin Avenue; Venetian Condos will be on your right.

(RLNE3696993)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have any available units?
5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Orlando, FL.
How much is rent in Orlando, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Orlando Rent Report.
What amenities does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have?
Some of 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange currently offering any rent specials?
5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange pet-friendly?
No, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Orlando.
Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange offer parking?
No, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange does not offer parking.
Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have a pool?
No, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange does not have a pool.
Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have accessible units?
No, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange does not have accessible units.
Does 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fusion
2603 Silkwood Cir
Orlando, FL 32818
Camden Lee Vista
5901 Bent Pine Dr
Orlando, FL 32822
Camden Thornton Park
420 E Church St
Orlando, FL 32801
Enders Place at Baldwin Park
4220 New Broad St Unit 104
Orlando, FL 32814
Axis West
6820 Axis West Cir
Orlando, FL 32821
The Courtney at Universal Boulevard
9703 Avellino Ave
Orlando, FL 32819
Northlake Park
9300 Northlake Pkwy
Orlando, FL 32827
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave
Orlando, FL 32804

Similar Pages

Orlando 1 BedroomsOrlando 2 Bedrooms
Orlando Dog Friendly ApartmentsOrlando Pet Friendly Places
Orlando Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Melbourne, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLPalm Bay, FL
Daytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FL
Alafaya, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Metro WestAirport NorthKirkman North
MilleniaBaldwin ParkVista East
South SemoranCentral Business District

Apartments Near Colleges

Orange Technical College-Orlando CampusValencia College
Bethune-Cookman UniversityDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach