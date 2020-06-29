5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orange

Amenities

in unit laundry garbage disposal dishwasher air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities

2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for rent at 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orlando, FL 32822 - 2 bedroom, 2 bath Condo for rent at 5761 Gatlin Avenue #528 Orlando, FL 32822. Central Heat & Air, Range, Refrigerator, Dishwasher, Disposal, washer, dryer.



For additional information, or to arrange a showing, please call our office at 407-298-9777 or for after hours call Rick Sein at 407-716-0459 or David Chatburn at 407-716-3890.



Application Instructions: RealSource Property Management only accepts online applications@ www.4rentorlando.com that include your full application fee payment and 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income uploaded to your application. If you cannot upload to the application it must be faxed to us at 407-298-9050 or emailed to Kathy.mgmt@gmail.com. at the time of application. Incomplete applications without application fee payment or proof of income will be deleted. All adults 18 years of age and older are required to submit an individual application. HOA requires a separate application $100.00 per person.



Driving Directions: Take 436 North of Hoffner Avenue; Right onto Gatlin Avenue; Venetian Condos will be on your right.



(RLNE3696993)