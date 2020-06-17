All apartments in Miami
1440 BRICKELL BAY DR
Last updated May 9 2020 at 5:02 AM

1440 BRICKELL BAY DR

1440 Brickell Bay Drive · (786) 327-1571
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1440 Brickell Bay Drive, Miami, FL 33131
Brickell

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 506 · Avail. now

$2,750

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

parking
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
Newly Remodeled Unit in Mint Conditions. White wash Wood tile flooring, Crisp Lighting, Updated kitchen and bathrooms. This 2/2 has wonderful Bay Views. Security, Parking, Gym, Pool. Hurricane shutters in all windows.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have any available units?
1440 BRICKELL BAY DR has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Miami, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Miami Rent Report.
What amenities does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have?
Some of 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR currently offering any rent specials?
1440 BRICKELL BAY DR isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR pet-friendly?
No, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Miami.
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR offer parking?
Yes, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR does offer parking.
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have a pool?
Yes, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR has a pool.
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have accessible units?
No, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR does not have accessible units.
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR does not have units with dishwashers.
