Newly Remodeled Unit in Mint Conditions. White wash Wood tile flooring, Crisp Lighting, Updated kitchen and bathrooms. This 2/2 has wonderful Bay Views. Security, Parking, Gym, Pool. Hurricane shutters in all windows.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1440 BRICKELL BAY DR have any available units?