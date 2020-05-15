7326 Collins Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher air conditioning some paid utils microwave internet access

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities internet access

Location, Location, Location, Tastefully furnished, cozy 1-bedroom unit located on Collins Ave next to Manolo and Walgreens, ready for immediately occupancy, across the street from many shops and convenience stores, restaurants. Central air, full kitchen, living room with sofa bed, bathroom with shower/tub combo. few steps from the beach on Collins Ave. Secured building. Washer and Dryer in the building. Internet, Cable, Water, and Electricity Included. Short term, month to month rental.