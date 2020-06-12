Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:46 AM

237 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your... Read Guide >

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
975 Biarritz Dr
975 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,025
**Special Promotion – Move in with just 2 month ** Come see this spacious top floor front corner apartment steps away from the Normandy fountain & farmers market, & walking distance to the beach! Apartment offers wood flooring throughout, white

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1163 Normandy Dr
1163 Normandy Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
750 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Large & bright one-bedroom unit offered in great condition! This 1/1 top floor front corner unit features updated kitchen, tile flooring throughout, updated bathroom, separate dining space & plenty

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1239 Marseille Dr
1239 Marseille Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,475
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Marseille Deco is an original Art Deco condominium located on the waterway in Normandy Isle in North Miami Beach.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7835 Crespi Blvd
7835 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Come see this amazing garden view 1/1 residence with waterfront pool! Located across the street from Crespi Park with new playground and pavilion, this residence is walking distance to the beach,

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7143 BONITA DR
7143 Bonita Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
350 sqft
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Wake up in this charming and cozy top floor living space right by the waterway! This bright apartment has granite kitchen countertops, SS appliances, added microwave, modern style bathroom, chic

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
533 Meridian Ave
533 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,190
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious and quiet Studio where walking to the Ocean will take only 5 minutes. Remodeled bathroom and kitchen, which includes microwave, big walking closet, and tile throughout. Laundry facilities in bldg. and the property is very well kept.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7415 Byron Ave
7415 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
This condo has been renovated for every home comfort. The condo is located in a small quaint building two short blocks from the Atlantic Ocean. This building is an MiMo classic structure.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
965 Biarritz Dr
965 Biarritz Dr, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**Special Promotion – Move in with just 2 month ** Come see this spacious top floor back corner apartment steps away from the Normandy fountain & farmers market, & walking distance to the beach! Apartment offers dark grey flooring throughout, white

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
636 Michigan Avenue Unit 4
636 Michigan Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
650 sqft
Quiet complex in the heart of South Beach. This Modern one bedroom/one bath has washer/dryer, dishwasher, wood floors, central A/C. Street Parking. Asking Price:$1,600 per month. 12 Months rent only.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1027 Euclid Ave
1027 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Art Deco Building was completely renovated in 2004, located on the first floor, has 8 feet ceiling, laminated wood floor, stainless steel appliances (radiant top range) view of the garden, wall unit energy saver, laundry facilities, pets

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1211 Euclid Ave
1211 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS + 2 WEEKS FREE** Be the FIRST to move into this BRAND NEW, fully renovated South Beach boutique apartment building! Every residence features a gourmet kitchen with SS appliances including microwave and dishwasher,

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1460 Ocean Dr
1460 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Great Location right on Ocean drive. Walking distance to Lincoln road mall, restaurants, and beach. This condo has 2 bedrooms and 2 baths. Tile floors through out, rented furnished or unfurnished. Association approval required.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1600 Michigan Ave
1600 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,800
Luxurious, fully furnished turn-key 3-story modern townhouse, high ceiling, lots of light, generous closet space, in unit washer/dryer, 2 bed 2 bath plus glass enclosed 3rd level bonus room perfect for a home office.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1401 Bay Rd
1401 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Desirable top floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment overlooking the city and water in South Beach. Spacious living areas, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, washer/dryer inside the unit.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8330 Byron Ave
8330 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the tranquility from this waterfront 2BD corner residence! This modern and sleek apartment features huge living area and spacious dining room, picturesque IMPACT windows & doors, fully

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1542 Drexel Ave
1542 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Beautifully updated and furnished one bedroom apartment in the heart of South Beach. Fantastic location, steps from Lincoln Road and 2 blocks to the beach. In the midst of great restaurants, shopping and best of South Beach.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
610 12th St
610 12th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,298
1 Bedroom
Ask
12 Bedrooms
Ask
BEAUTIFUL - SPACIOUS STUDIO IN THE BEST LOCATION IN SOUTH BEACH. TILE FLOORS, WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT, OPTIONAL PARKING SPACE. WALK TO THE BEACH, STORES, CINEMA, RESTAURANTS, AND MORE. PETS CONSIDERED. FLEXIBLE LEASES.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
901 Meridian Ave
901 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,225
A lovely apartment on historic, tree lined Meridian Avenue. A lush, tropical garden oasis in the heart of South Beach! Minutes from the Ocean and Lincoln Road.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
1015 W 47th Ct
1015 West 47th Court, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,200
Fantastic rental opportunity in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with a converted garage that can be used as a playroom, office, nanny's room etc...

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands
1 Unit Available
405 N Hibiscus Dr
405 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fabulous hidden gem! One bed, one bath furnished (can be unfurnished)condo for rent, in a boutique bay-front building on the coveted Hibiscus Island. The location CAN'T be beat, nestled in between downtown Miami and Miami Beach.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1610 West Ave
1610 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Live where the world vacations - Miami Beach! This lovely one bed, one bath unit is located half a block from Lincoln Road and all the shopping and restaurants it has to offer.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
2000 Bay Dr
2000 Bay Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Great waterfront boutique building with swimming pool, whirlpool, sauna, & gym. Ultra High Ceiling with Double height windows featuring spectacular wide bay views. Master Bedroom is a loft style .

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
937 Lenox Ave
937 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,450
Charming art deco studio located in the heart of South Beach.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Miami Beach, FL

Finding an apartment in Miami Beach that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

