Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:43 PM
165 Apartments for rent in Surfside, FL📍
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9511 Collins Ave
9511 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,950
929 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and sunlit condo on the beach, it feels like you're living on vacation all the time! This apartment boasts excess storage and a walk-in closet (which can fit a pac n play) in addition to a huge master bedroom.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9008 Collins Ave
9008 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Live across from the beach in the beautiful 2 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms condo.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9064 Collins Ave
9064 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
Text KREN to 59559 for current price, info, and pictures! Great apartment for rent in charming Surfside building. Wood floors throughout. Tile floors in kitchen. Gas stove. Art deco bathrooms. Private parking lot for tenants with decal only.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9499 Collins Ave
9499 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,850
Corner residence in beautiful Spaggia on the beach. The condo spacious, open concept, modern and totally renovated - Large master bedroom and bath. Den is used as a 2nd bedroom can accommodate children or nanny.
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9273 Collins Ave
9273 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,901
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Nice Pent house with ocean view, 2 full bathrooms, cover garage,walking distance to Ball Harbour, nice pool, beach access, gym, easy to show call today
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8877 Collins Ave
8877 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,595
Oceanfront Surfside 2 bedroom at a reasonable cost.... excellent location, very nice sized, clean and well maintained condition has washer and dryer... includes internet and cable tv...
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8855 Collins Ave
8855 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
Great water and downtown views from this spacious 3 bedrooms, with a wraparound balcony at Champlain Towers East, in the heart of Surfside.
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8777 Collins Ave
8777 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Breathtaking ocean views offered from this spacious 3 bedroom/2 bath plus den unit. This spacious residence has hardwood floors, walk-in closet and full size washer/dryer in unit . Large kitchen with eat in breakfast table.
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9401 Collins Ave
9401 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$7,500
A truly unique beach residence in the city of Surfside. Large (2,480 sq. ft.) and most desirable South East corner 3 bedroom + 3.5 bathrooms in a boutique, and elegant 12-story "AZURE" building. Rented ONLY fully furnished.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9033 Dickens Ave
9033 Dickens Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
Very pretty home located in sought after Town of Surfside.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8910 COLLINS AVE - 2
8910 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
Studio
$1,150
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
STUNNING, VERY SPACIOUS STUDIO WITH BEAUTIFUL HARDWOOD FLOORS AND REMOTE CONTROLLED FAN WITH OVERHEAD LIGHT. FULL KITCHEN WITH BRAND NEW REFRIGERATOR AND GAS RANGE.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9225 Collins Ave
9225 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,850
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious 1 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom condo for rent in this direct ocean front building in beautiful Surfside Miami Beach.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8934 Carlyle Ave
8934 Carlyle Avenue, Surfside, FL
5 Bedrooms
$4,800
Freshly redone and painted plus new fans and nicely redone kitchen, brand new higher end range ...never used. Large granite Island with storage.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9195 COLLINS AV
9195 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
905 sqft
A bright apartment located right on the beaches of Surfside FL. Fully furnished in the best style so that you and your family can enjoy an excellent vacation.
1 of 39
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8816 Collins Ave
8816 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
LOCATION!! LOCATION!! Exclusive Surfside area, ACROSS FROM THE OCEAN!!. Secure Building with intercom. Ample lobby. Large unit w/open kitchen. NEW APPLIANCES. Large Master bedroom. BATHROOMS UPDATED. Ample and bright living/dining area..
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9501 Collins Ave
9501 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,000
Truly rare to find, an exceptional beachfront townhome steps from the pristine Bal Harbour shoreline. A modern masterpiece, this residence showcases thoughtful design details and luxury features throughout.
1 of 29
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
8955 collins
8955 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
4 Bedrooms
$60,000
ARTE, a boutique collection of 16 oceanfront residences by Citterio & Viel in collaboration with Kobi Karp.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9341 COLLINS AVE.
9341 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
1277 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
PRICE TO RENT !!! REDUCED !! REDUCED !!LIVE RIGH ON THE BEACH 1 BEDROOM/ 1.5 BATHS.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
600 Surfside
600 91st Street, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,875
Large Corner 2 story, 2263 square foot home, 3/2 four blocks from the Ocean and the Four Seasons Hotel.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9156 Collins Ave
9156 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy condo accross from the beach. Fully tiled, washer & dryer inside the apartment. Plenty of clothing space. Close to Publix, Bal Harbor shops, Banks, Post Office & House of Worship. Will not last!
1 of 41
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9349 Collins Ave
9349 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$55,000
3400 sqft
Live in the Ultimate Luxury at Fendi Chateau, very private flow through corner unit available for Lease. No expensive was spared Custom Designed by BRG Homes. This residence features 4,268 sqft and 3 bedrooms 4.
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9455 Collins Ave
9455 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,450
Location, Location, Location.Vacant and ready for immediate vacancy. Best deal for this 2 Bedroom 2 Bath condo in the Waves Condo on the ocean in Surfside. Spacious split floor plan with full size washer/dryer.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Surfside rentals listed on Apartment List is $8,020.
Some of the colleges located in the Surfside area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Surfside from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
