bay harbor islands
Last updated June 13 2020
754 Apartments for rent in Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Unit Available
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
MOVE-IN TODAY TO THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS BRAND NEW BUILDING !!! LOCATED IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND, A HIGH-END NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO BAL HARBOR SHOPS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
1 Unit Available
9720 W Bay Harbor Dr
9720 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,590
957 sqft
WATERFRONT Access to ocean, 2 Story Townhome with a large bedroom and 2 bath in prestigious Bay Harbor on the water, close access to bay and ocean, walk to beach and Bal Harbor Shops, pray houses supermarket restaurants and A+ Bay Harbor Elementary
1 Unit Available
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive
10082 W Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,200
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
10082 West Bay Harbor Drive Apt #6, Bay Harbor Islands, FL 33154 - 0 BR 1 BA Apartment. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. Pets: allowed.
1 Unit Available
10201 E Bay Harbor Dr
10201 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$7,950
FULLY FURNISHED & DAZZLING VIEWS - Welcome to laid-back-luxury amazing Boutique Building | Fully Furnished| Penthouse |Waterfront. A private getaway that is closer than you think.
1 Unit Available
1150 99th St
1150 99th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
WELL-KEPT 2 BED, 2 BATH CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLANDS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, WITH LARGE CLOSETS, MARBLE FINISH IN BATHS AND JACUZZI TUB IN GUEST BATH. GORGEOUS GRANITE COUNTER TOP KITCHEN. WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT.
1 Unit Available
1020 NE 94th St
1020 94th St, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Gorgeous apartment, premium LOCATION IN the hearth of Bay harbor. All remodeled, brand new floors, stain steel kitchen appliances, remodeled bathrooms, all painted ready to move in!!.
1 Unit Available
1085 98th St
1085 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
Studio
$1,125
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio, recently painted, wood floors, full kitchen, ready to move in. Rated A schools, close to beaches and Bay Harbor Shops, close to restaurants. Please submit offer with application, credit report and pay stubs
1 Unit Available
9721 E Bay Harbor Dr
9721 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
1240 sqft
Spacious waterfront apartment in a boutique building. New carpet, huge walk-in closet and 2 small closets in Master Bedroom. WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT. Partial bay view, 1 assigned parking, big STORAGE closet in the same floor.
1 Unit Available
9940 W Bay Harbor Dr
9940 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning water view from this 2 Beds / 2 baths with white Calacatta porcelain floors throughout, 10 ft ceilings, floor to ceiling windows, kitchen w/Bosch appliances, Mia Cucina cabinetry and Quartz countertops, All hurricane impact windows and
1 Unit Available
9250 W Bay Harbor Dr
9250 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,750
Beautiful 2/2 with amazing views! of the Bay and Indian Creek! This condo was totally renovated with marble and Brazilian cherry floors, custom closets, cabinets and bathrooms. Impact windows. Gourmet kitchen.
1 Unit Available
9821 E Bay Harbor Dr
9821 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
Luxury boutique building on the intracoastal sought after Bay Harbor Islands.
1 Unit Available
10350 W BAY HARBOR DR
10350 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Completely remodeled large 1 bed 1 bath+ Den the unit . High impact windows , nice size balcony .
1 Unit Available
1075 93rd St
1075 93rd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Quiet and very well-located unit. Complete renovated and lovely furnished unit in Bay Harbor Island, just walking distance to the best elementary school in south Florida. Plus, the Bay Harbor Shops, the Harding Avenue Shops, and Houses of Worship.
1 Unit Available
9102 W Bay Harbor Dr
9102 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gorgeous and spacious 1 bedroom, 1 1/2 bath + DEN condo overlooking the bay with spectacular views. Truly special! Marble floors throughout, design doors and closets, Sub-zero, Gaggenau and Wolf kitchen appliances, top Italian design.
1 Unit Available
Club
1025 92nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
New 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment NE corner unit. Stainless steel appliances, laminate floors, interior closets, roller blackout blinds, Wine cooler. Open floorplan gives you a great opportunity to create different spaces.
1 Unit Available
1035 94th St
1035 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
2 BEDROOM 2BATH GARDEN STYLE BUILDING. EVERYTHING IS BRAND NEW. KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, PORCELIN FLOORS, CENTRAL A/C. GAS STOVE. NEW LANDSCAPING. (NOSATELITE DISCS). 1/2 MONTH COMMISSION EACH REALTOR. NO RENEWALS ON COMMISSION.
1 Unit Available
1020 94th St
1020 94th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HUGE UNIT! Very well kept, Large 1BDR, 1 & 1/2 bath with extra storage in Bay Harbor Islands! New remodel kitchen! A SCHOOLS, walk to world Famous Bal Harbor Mall, house of worship, Park, dog park, beach, cafes, Publix, Post office & more! Covered,
1 Unit Available
9890 E Bay Harbor Dr
9890 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
4 Bedrooms
$5,900
Beautiful four-story townhouse with a private elevator. Experience Luxury and contemporary architecture. The perfect fusion between nature and a 10' foot ceilings height unique design.
1 Unit Available
9790 E BAY HARBOR DR
9790 E Bay Harbor Dr, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
SPECIAL MOVE IN WITH FIRST MONTH AND DEPOSIT WITH GOOD CREDIT AND REQUEST INFORMATION Modern and renovated department in the great location of Bay Harbor. The building has been totally renovated with designed and prestige materials, porcelain floor.
1 Unit Available
9110 W Bay Harbor Dr
9110 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
Amazing opportunity to rent 1 Bed 1 Bath on the water.
1 Unit Available
10000 W Bay Harbor Dr
10000 West Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
Fully remodeled, modern, partial furnished 2BR/2.5 bath in heart of Bay Harbor Islands. Washer/Dryer in unit. Large closets! Very spacious. Gym. Sauna. BBQ (new) 1 parking space more guests. Storage. Bike and kayak storage area.
1 Unit Available
1150 102ND STREET
1150 102nd Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
** BRAND NEW CONSTRUCTION UNIT LOCATED AT EXCLUSIVE LE JARDIN BOUTIQUE CONDO IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND ** STUNNING HIGH-END 2 BEDS, 2.5 BATHS + DEN APARTMENT. LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTS.
1 Unit Available
9261 E Bay Harbor Dr
9261 East Bay Harbor Drive, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,600
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful unit located in brand new boutique building in Bay Harbor Island. 1 bedroom + Den converted into a 2nd bedroom with private balcony with amazing water views.
1 Unit Available
1080 98 ST
1080 98th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
Charming unit with lots of natural light! Great spacious 1 bedroom 1 bath in the heart of prestigious Bay Harbor Islands. Walking distance to A+ rated schools, the Beaches, Bal Harbour Shops, new retail and dining and more.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bay Harbor Islands rentals listed on Apartment List is $2,660.
Some of the colleges located in the Bay Harbor Islands area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale, and Miami Dade College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bay Harbor Islands from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
