flamingo lummus
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:41 PM
168 Apartments for rent in Flamingo-Lummus, Miami Beach, FL
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
28 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified
1 of 29
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
33 Units Available
Riverhouse at 11th
1170 NW 11th St, Suite 100, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,599
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,855
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,199
1228 sqft
Views of the Miami River and Marlins Park. Resort-style features include valet dry cleaning, sky lounge, fitness center, a yoga studio, and rooftop pool with deck.
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1414 EUCLID AV
1414 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
** SPECIAL PROMO - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Top floor apartment located in the heart of South Beach near Espanola Way, Lincoln Rd, & Flamingo Park.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
836 Pennsylvania Ave
836 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
Nestled in a quiet, boutique building in the heart of SoBe, this completely renovated townhome features top-of-the-line finishes, high ceilings, a tremendous chef's kitchen, powder room and two covered parking spaces! Additional features include a
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1033 Lenox Ave
1033 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Charming one bedroom apartment in a quiet environment. Large open living area, all tiles trough out the apartment, lots of closet space, steps to Flamingo Park, one block to Walgreens, 2 blocks to Whole Foods. Very quiet neighborhood in South Beach.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1021 Euclid Ave 9
1021 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,990
404 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio - Property Id: 135822 Cozy studio in the heart of South Beach. All utilities are included. Prices may vary depending on season Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1405 Meridian Ave
1405 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
900 sqft
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
701 Meridian Ave
701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Seldom available South Beach Villa! Remodeled open floor plan with 9' ceilings, beautiful floors, new vanity, freshly painted, Impact Windows, European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, air conditioner with heat
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
631 Euclid Ave
631 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 25TH, CAN BE EASILY SHOWN. BEAUTIFUL SOPHISTICATED FURNISHED UNIT IN CHARMING ART DECO BUILDING IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! 2ND FLOOR COZY CORNER UNIT FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER AND DRYER.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
BEST LOCATION ON THE BEACH! TOP FLOOR UNIT! GORGEOUS TILE FLOORS, PERFECT REMODELED BATH AND FANTASTIC MOSAIC TILE KITCHEN. GREAT BALCONY TOO.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
820 EUCLID AV
820 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! PERFECT TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT! ALL TILE FLOORS, GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN, GLASS BEDROOM DOOR AND SECURED ENTRY! WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING.
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
530 Ocean Dr
530 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,300
370 sqft
Amazing location for this beach front studio on Ocean Dr, just steps to the beach! Perfect place to relax and enjoy all that South Beach has to offer. Located near all the best restaurants and shopping. Just a quarter miles to Niki Beach.
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1410 Euclid Ave
1410 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Spanish Mediterranean building, Unit completely remodeled and fully furnished- ready to use, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, located in the first floor, great layout , living and kitchen area separate from the bedrooms by a hallway.
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1135 Euclid
1135 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,250
2 Bedrooms
Ask
OCATION! Fully furnished, decorated and very comfortable apartment. Completely refurbished. 5 minute walk to the beach, Lincoln Rd and Flamingo Park. Plenty of storage, closet, kitchen and freshly painted. Washer and dryer in the building.
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 07:28am
1 Unit Available
1335 Pennsylvania Ave Apt 2
1335 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing furnished Junior 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom in the heart of South Beach. Boutique art deco building with 8 units only. Gated and secured entry make this building a quiet oasis, with palm trees around the property.
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
820 15th Street
820 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy 2/2 fully furnished w/ balcony ready to move-in. Recently remodeled. SS appliances, italian kitchen. Walk-in furnished closets. Laundry in building.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1035 West Ave
1035 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,750
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment for Rent in South Beach. Whether looking for a home or the perfect SoBe pied-a-terre, this is a catch! This modern building features so many amenities that you will feel like on vacation all the time.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
947 Lenox Ave
947 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
WONDERFUL TWO-BEDROOM CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH!!!! FEATURING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, PLENTY OF SPACE WITH ONE ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING! SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED WITH SEPARATE SECURITY DEPOSIT..
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
901 Euclid Ave
901 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,285
Come to see this adorable cozy unit just painted in the heart of South Beach , a few blocks of the Ocean close to the LINCOLN ROAD ,restaurants and shops . Tiles floor throughout, stainless steal appliances, WASHER & DRYER and NEW CENTRAL A/C .
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
835 Alton Rd
835 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,200
Enjoy living in this garden-level corner 1BD apartment located on Alton Rd! Residence offers a flexible floor plan with large windows, spacious kitchen with lots of cabinet space, and ample bath.
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1226 Drexel Ave
1226 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,325
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 1 Month + $500**Live in the heart of the Art Deco District in SoBe! This 2nd floor chic corner studio residence features an contemporary kitchen with quartz countertop and SS appliances, modernized bathroom with
1 of 27
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1605 Pennsylvania Ave
1605 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
LIVE IN THE HEART OF MIAMI BEACH. WALK IN LINCONL ROAD AND THE BEACH FROM THIS BEAUTIFUL REMODELED 2/2 DECO GEM. ONE PARKING DPT INCLUDED. GORGEOUS PORCELAIN TILE FLOORING, MODERN ITALIAN KITCHEN WITH S/APPLIANCES . WASHER AND DRYER INSIDE OF UNIT.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:47pm
1 Unit Available
1600 Euclid Ave
1600 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,700
2 Bedrooms
Ask
one block away from Lincoln rd. and 4 blocks from Ocean. Corner unit very quiet in spite of central location. Modern Italian style furnished. Fully equipped kitchen.
