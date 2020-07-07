Apartment List
miami beach
pet friendly apartments
Last updated July 7 2020 at 5:51 AM

247 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1986 Biarritz Dr
1986 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 2 Months + $500** Enjoy this luxurious 1BD front corner residence in Normandy Isle near the Normandy pool & park, Normandy Shores golf course, bayfront tennis courts, and more! This fully renovated building features

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
850 15th St
850 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
**PROMOTION - Move in with just 1 Month + $500** Live in the best part of South Beach just steps from Lincoln Road dinning, Alton Road shopping, & the turquoise ocean! This highly desirable garden view/corner unit is located in a boutique Art Deco

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1567 Meridian Ave
1567 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
**New Lease Special - Move in with just a $500 deposit + first months rent** Come live in this BRAND NEW-fully modernized/renovated Art Deco building with signature courtyard! Just blocks from the beach, Lincoln Road, & the Timeout marketplace.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
8425 Crespi Blvd
8425 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
**SPECIAL PROMO - 30 DAYS FREE W/ IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Nobe Marina, a BRAND-NEW constructed waterfront boutique building offers bay-facing 3-bed/2-bath top corner unit with ROOFTOP TERRACE & balcony.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1610 Lenox Ave
1610 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Studio with balcony and assigned parking with great Lincoln Rd. location in well maintained South Beach building. Unit features include tile floors and central air. Nice natural light with southern exposure in living/dining/sleeping area.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1777 Michigan Avenue
1777 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
HEART OF SoBe 1BR/1BA $1650. 1777 MICHIGAN AVE. 33139. APT. 208, BEAUTIFUL RENOVATED APT.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1800 Sunset Harbour Dr
1800 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,700
Direct Bay marina home @ Sunset Harbour. Entertain in style on the largest terrace in the building @ 400 Sf of private outdoor space.

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
1015 W 47th Ct
1015 West 47th Court, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
Fantastic rental opportunity in a quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach. 3 Bedrooms 2 Bath with a converted garage that can be used as a playroom, office, nanny's room etc...

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7915 Harding Ave
7915 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Extra clean and bright one-bedroom one bath apartment just steps from the Beach and only few minutes from Bal Harbour shops, entertaining, dining and night life. It features tile throughout, a private balcony, washer & dryer. Recently painted.

1 of 42

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7801 Abbott Ave
7801 Abbott Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Beautiful and roomy 2/2 with tile floor throughout, hurricane shutters, large balcony accessible from bedroom and living room. Washer and dryer inside unit. Pets OK.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1401 Bay Rd
1401 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Desirable top floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment overlooking the city and water in South Beach. Spacious living areas, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, washer/dryer inside the unit.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,150
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

1 of 33

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1220 EUCLID AV
1220 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
Art Deco charmer! Two story town house located in the heart of South Beach just a few blocks to the beach.

1 of 34

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
4505 N Michigan Ave
4505 North Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Fully renovated with no expense spared. 4 bed, 4 bath home (2,005 sqft under ac) on a 8,938.6 sqft lot in central location.

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1358 Pennsylvania Ave
1358 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
Top floor unit with brand new flooring, kitchen cabinetry and appliances in renovated & well managed Art Deco boutique building in the heart of South Beach. Lots of sunlight.

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Venetian Islands
11 Island Ave
11 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
1350 sqft
Great location on Venetian Causeway. Pet friendly building. Beautifully renovated, grey porcelain tile floors, open kitchen, stainless steel appliances, impact sliding glass door. Building as 24/7 doorman, valet, gym, heated pool and much more.

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1617 Jefferson Ave
1617 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Enjoy South Beach living from his newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath unit, with porcelain wood plank flooring, modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, walk in closet, private balcony, washer and dryer, Small 5 story building in

1 of 56

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6620 Indian Creek Drive, Unit 513
6620 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms furnished unit. Walk distance to the beach. Marble floors, custom Italian closets, good taste finished apt. Unobstructed water view of canal/bay. Fits 6 people.

1 of 44

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
5161 COLLINS AV 1718
5161 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,500
1410 sqft
SEACOAST 5161 Beautiful unit in the oceanfront seacoast building.

1 of 2

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6345 Collins Avenue - 1, TH-3
6345 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1430 sqft
Daily Rentals Only. Gorgeous 2-story corner loft townhome with direct ocean view! Living room w/ floor to ceiling glass, private balcony, huge master suite w/outstanding direct ocean view.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 05:56am
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
800 West Ave #344
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
spacious one bedroom/ one bathroom on beautiful and quite West Avenue. polish concrete floor, balcony on bay view, large pool and patio, gym and amenities' parking spot

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1330 Ocean Drive
1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1300 sqft
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today.

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7885 Crespi Blvd
7885 Crespi Boulevard, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,100
NICE APARTMENT FOR RENT 1/1 AMPLE AND BRIGHT LIGHTED. READY TO MOVE IN. NICE GARDEN AT FRONT SIDE ON ONE STORY BUILDING. BUILDING HAS WATER VIEW. PET'S FRIENDLY CONDO (TENANT TO PAY PET FEE NON-REFUNDABLE). JUST A FEW BLOCKS FROM THE BEACH.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 05:49am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7640 Carlyle Ave
7640 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,275
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS** Come live in this spacious and secure garden view living space in the desirable North Shore neighborhood.

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

