284 Apartments for rent in West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL

west avenue
Verified
$
37 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified
36 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
1 Unit Available
650 West Ave 2306
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255814 Spectacular panoramic views of the Ocean and Miami Beach from this recently upgraded 1/1 unit in the heart of South of Beach! New bathroom and floors, kitchen cabinets, granite counter tips, S/S appliances,
1 Unit Available
520 west Avenue 501
520 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,000
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy one bedroom - Property Id: 255861 Experience stunning views of the ocean and city from this one bedroom/one bathroom PLUS DEN unit at Bentley Bay Condominium.
1 Unit Available
1100 West Av
1100 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$4,000
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking skyline and sunset views from this sparkling studio with balcony at the Mondrian, 5* condo hotel in the heart of South Beach. Walking distance to Lincoln road, restaurants, clubs and the beach.
1 Unit Available
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to
1 Unit Available
1228 West Ave
1228 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,025
Breathtaking bay sunsets and ocean views from the balcony of this 1 bedroom/ 1.5 bath apt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully renovated luxury doorman building.
1 Unit Available
1441 Lincoln Road
1441 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Spacious studio apartment on Lincoln Road next to the intercoastal. The building is on the water with a laundry room, pool area, and secured building entrance. Cable and Internet are included.
1 Unit Available
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003
1330 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1bath at the Waverly South Beach with balcony overlooking the bay & top-of-the-line services to residents! - Fantastic 1/1 at The Waverly South Beach, one of the best condos in South Beach with top of the line services to residents!
1 Unit Available
1345 Lincoln Rd
1345 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location !! REMODELLED UNIT with new porcelain flooring , new kitchen and a few other upgrades, double sink in bathroom. Large window on bedroom, balcony door making this bright unit feel like home.
1 Unit Available
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
1929 sqft
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.
1 Unit Available
1000 West Ave
1000 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,449
781 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Mirador Luxury high-rise in south beach on bay .extra large apartment larger than most 1 bedrooms tile floors thru out large walk-in closet, Washer and dryer on every floor. View of city and ocean Cable and internet Included.
1 Unit Available
1401 Bay Rd
1401 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
Desirable top floor 2 bedroom/2 bathroom apartment overlooking the city and water in South Beach. Spacious living areas, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, balcony, washer/dryer inside the unit.
1 Unit Available
1200 E West Ave
1200 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
990 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
STOP LOOKING! YOU'VE FOUND IT! Lovely 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom condo in the prestigious Mirador 1200 in South Beach.
1 Unit Available
1200 West Ave
1200 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Million Dollar BAY views with the most amazing sunsets of Miami Skyline from this Remodeled 1bed/1bath Junior condo, Tastefully Furnished at the prestigious Mirador.
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave #344
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,000
810 sqft
spacious one bedroom/ one bathroom on beautiful and quite West Avenue. polish concrete floor, balcony on bay view, large pool and patio, gym and amenities' parking spot
1 Unit Available
1320 15th St
1320 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Great price for a spacious and partially Furnished 2Bed/1Bath in South Beach. Open kitchen with creative layout and original dade county pine floors.
1 Unit Available
1313 15th St
1313 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Located in the Heart of South Beach sits this fully furnished 2 Bed / 2 Bath apartment totaling 1260 SqFt with an abundance of natural light throughout the spacious floor plan.
1 Unit Available
1688 West Ave
1688 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,475
Miami Beach Living at its best! This amazing 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo has a panoramic view of SoBe! the floor to ceiling windows enhances this light and bright space. Enjoy the vibrant Miami Lifestyle with a Birdseye view!.
1 Unit Available
1450 Lincoln Rd
1450 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully updated, open balcony, easy care porcelain tile floors, spacious with ample storage, and open kitchen with SS appliances. Impact windows/doors. RIGHT on the quiet bayside end of Lincoln Road.
1 Unit Available
1601 Bay Rd
1601 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
Available today! Don’t miss out on this gorgeous 3BD/2BA corner unit with one assigned parking spot in one of South Beach’s most desirable areas! Features ceramic tile and wood flooring throughout, fantastic exposure with abundant natural light,
1 Unit Available
1666 West Ave
1666 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Partially furnished one bedroom 2 full bath apartment on South Beach. Spacious bedroom with lots of closet space through out the unit. Brand new appliances. Steps from all the restaurants and nigh life on Sunset harbour and Lincoln Rd.
1 Unit Available
1610 West Ave
1610 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
Live where the world vacations - Miami Beach! This lovely one bed, one bath unit is located half a block from Lincoln Road and all the shopping and restaurants it has to offer.
1 Unit Available
1300 Lincoln Rd
1300 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Large one bedroom with a balcony and an assigned parking.
