54 Accessible Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5055 Collins Ave
5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
3 Island Ave
3 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Breathtaking sunset views to Skyline Downtown Miami ! 950 sq ft , 1 bedroom - 1 bath. No couch on the unit but it can be requested to the owner. High speed internet and 1 cable with over 200 channel including in the rent

Last updated June 13 at 03:09am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
900 16th Street - 305
900 16th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
480 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Junior 1-bedroom apartment unfurnished with original hardwood floors and upgraded impact-resistant windows and open kitchen. Hand-painted Mexican tiles in the kitchen and bathroom.

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
City Center
1 Unit Available
435 21st St
435 21st Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Charming "turnkey" Collins Park condo in Artecity's historic Governor building.
Results within 1 mile of Miami Beach

Last updated June 13 at 01:40am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9172 Collins Ave
9172 Collins Avenue, Surfside, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,680
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Great 1 bedroom apartment located in the heart of Surfside, unit features hard wood floors, washer and dryer, small balcony, gym, pool, beach service & parking. Unit will be vacant June 15th, 2020.
Results within 5 miles of Miami Beach
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
$
Wynwood
73 Units Available
AMLI Midtown Miami
3000 Northwest 2nd Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$2,640
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,100
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,725
1135 sqft
Live at the intersection of art and style at our apartments near Wynwood.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
City Center
75 Units Available
Lazul Apartments
2145 Northeast 164th Street, North Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,701
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,763
712 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1000 sqft
Situated in North Miami Beach between Fort Lauderdale and Miami, Lazul gives you the chance to fit home into your commute. Living here is comfortable for commuters and locals alike, both upscale and within reach.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Brickell
67 Units Available
Solitair Brickell
86 SW 8th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,958
494 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,214
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,710
1135 sqft
Minutes from I-95 and the water. In Brickell area of Miami. On-site fitness center, resort-style pool and clubhouse. Ceramic tile, movable kitchen islands and under-cabinet lighting. A high-rise community with great views.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
Brickell
21 Units Available
Camden Brickell
50 SW 10th St, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,689
599 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,959
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,119
1114 sqft
This luxurious community is just minutes from the Shops at Mary Brickell Village and the beaches of Miami. Amenities include a clubhouse, pool, gym and guest parking. Units are recently renovated and have hardwood flooring.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Biscayne Landing
19 Units Available
The Shoreline at Sole Mia
2321 Laguna Circle, North Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,885
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,320
1055 sqft
Experience a new kind of luxury living that's rooted in total well-being at The Shoreline at Sol Mia, Miami's exciting new destination that is designed to enhance the lifestyle of all who choose to enjoy it.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:02am
$
Miami Central Business District
17 Units Available
Monarc
201 SE 2nd Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,345
1043 sqft
High-rise apartments near American Airlines Arena and Bayfront Park. Ample on-site amenities, including a bocce court, yoga center, billiards table and clubhouse. Car charging available. Close to I-95. Easy access to Miami Beach.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Wynwood
289 Units Available
Gio Midtown
3101 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,695
386 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,775
749 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,675
1130 sqft
There is an alchemy to special places; a unique convergence of space, time and design that creates something extraordinary.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Edgewater
46 Units Available
Midtown Five
125 Northeast 32nd Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,589
610 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,886
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,538
1199 sqft
Midtown Five in Miami started with a vision. The ideal blend of elegance and edge, our brand new residences offer innovative floor plans built with sustainable materials and designed for LEED certification.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Overtown
266 Units Available
Park-Line Miami
100 Northwest 6th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,700
638 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,000
903 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,899
1481 sqft
At Park-Line Miami, we're setting a new standard for intelligent living; and we're doing it by the numbers. From our two-acre SkyPark to our five places to unwind, Park-Line Miami has it all, and then some.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:50am
$
Edgewater
52 Units Available
Modera Edgewater
455 Northeast 24th Street, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,795
559 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,895
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,325
1037 sqft
What sounds like your next tropical getaway, is actually an idyllic description of your life as a resident at Modera Edgewater Miamis most coveted new community.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Wynwood
63 Units Available
Yard 8
2901 Northeast 1st Avenue, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,683
626 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,891
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,888
1208 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Allapattah
8 Units Available
Riverwalk Apartment Rentals
1921 NW North River Dr, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,275
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
810 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to this beautiful CFH Group Community! This 14 acre property features 7 buildings with 1, 2, & 3 Bedroom Apartments.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Park West
161 Units Available
Caoba
698 NE 1st Ave, Miami, FL
Studio
$1,575
507 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,940
746 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1069 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Caoba in Miami. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:42am
$
Brickell
14 Units Available
Brickell First
110 SW 12th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,684
1155 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,349
1521 sqft
A boutique, high-rise community with hotel-style amenities. Walk to dining and shopping. On-site pool with deck, spa, fitness center and private clubhouse. Updated, modern interiors.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:51am
$
Little Havana
8 Units Available
Stadium Tower
1760 SW 7th St, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,720
731 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1146 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,462
1400 sqft
Overlooking the Marlins Stadium, these pet-friendly homes feature eat-in kitchens, linen closets, spacious balconies, and full-size washers and dryers. Community amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and a barbecue area with daybeds.
Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Upper East Side
10 Units Available
The Corridor
760 NE 85th Street, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,239
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
768 sqft
Sophisticated apartments near Pelican Harbor Marina have stainless steel appliances and large windows with sweeping views of the Miami skyline. Dogs and cats are allowed in these pet-friendly units.
Verified

Last updated June 4 at 05:39pm
$
Miami Central Business District
5 Units Available
The Atrium
150 SE 3rd Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,299
642 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,890
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern apartments feature stylish kitchens with breakfast bar and granite countertops. In-unit washer/dryer and high-efficiency AC/heat. Community has a huge roof deck, hotel-style lobby and controlled access.
Verified

Last updated December 27 at 12:39am
Park West
14 Units Available
Park Place by the Bay
915 NW 1st Ave, Miami, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,350
666 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
824 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1189 sqft
Apartments feature a balcony or patio, open floor plans, and modern appliances and layouts. On-site fitness center, grilling area, Olympic-size pool and concierge services. In the Entertainment District.

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

