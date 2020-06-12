Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami beach
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 9:05 AM

114 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 06:18am
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 11 at 02:03pm
$
West Avenue
34 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1330 Ocean Drive
1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1300 sqft
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
2463 Pine Tree Dr
2463 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1320 sqft
Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6039 Collins Ave
6039 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
Just reduced! Gorgeous brandnew renovation. 2/2. White marble floors throughout. New kitchen and bathrooms. New a/c and electric. Stainless steel appliances. Balcony with ocean view. One garage parking. New impact windows and door. Tons of amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1881 Washington Ave
1881 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
940 sqft
Iconic High Rise Octagon Towers offering concierge, valet, fitness room and pool. All ages condo 2 bed.2bath, Steps away from Lincoln Road and walking distance to sandy beaches.Tile flooring, large walk-in closets, washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6835 RUE VERSAILLES - 105
6835 Rue Versailles Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1162 sqft
SPACIOUS CORNER UNIT GARDEN STYLE APARTMENT, 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH, MODERN TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENT, NEW OPEN STYLE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, LAUNDRY: WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, CENTRAL A/C, IMPACT WINDOW AND DOORS, LOCATED

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 09:44am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1313 15th St
1313 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Located in the Heart of South Beach sits this fully furnished 2 Bed / 2 Bath apartment totaling 1260 SqFt with an abundance of natural light throughout the spacious floor plan.

1 of 5

Last updated June 11 at 09:16pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 39

Last updated June 11 at 09:15pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 10:13am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
737 Jefferson Ave #203
737 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
Amazing Two Bedroom Two Bathroom in the heart of South Beach and just minutes away from the water, central A/C unit, laminate floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1617 Jefferson Ave
1617 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Enjoy South Beach living from his newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath unit, with porcelain wood plank flooring, modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, walk in closet, private balcony, washer and dryer, Small 5 story building in

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5757 Collins Ave
5757 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
In person showings available-please use masks. Split bedroom plan, spacious rooms, open kitchen with washer/dryer and large open balcony. Ideal location for your stay-cation, right on the beach and boardwalk.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1150 COLLINS AV
1150 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED&METICULOUSLY RENOVATED, UNFURNISHED 2BED/2BATH CONDO ON TOP FLOOR OF SMALL, SECURE BOUTIQUE BUILDING ON COLLINS AND 12TH.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
3917 N Meridian Ave
3917 North Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Water front building, surrounded by lush landscape. Enjoy sitting by the water and or taking your kyack for a ride. Very nice updated apt. Washer/dryer in the apt. Close to all necessary shopping and restaurants. Schools as well.

1 of 52

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6801 Collins Ave
6801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,200
Rarely offered west-facing corner spacious, beautifully furnished turn-key unit in Center Tower at Carillon Miami Wellness Resort, a premier oceanfront property. Stunning sunset, bay and city views.

1 of 13

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7850 Byron Ave
7850 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Spacious 2 beds 2 bath apartment, One bedroom is furnished. Has one dining room. Includes basic cable/ internet. Swimming pool and one parking.

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
815 W 39th St
815 West 39th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ideally situated two-bedroom, full two-baths, located next to the 41st Street shopping corridor, which offers all types of dining, shopping, houses of worship, easy access to Mt. Sinai and Route 195 to mid-town and downtown.

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1900 Sunset Harbour Dr
1900 Sunset Harbour Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,200
Live where others vacation, Sunset Harbour N Tower, 2 blocks from Venetian Causeway. Bay-walk, marina and city park right out your back door! New modern designed lobby, pool, gym, and common areas.

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
510 76th St
510 76th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
PERFECT LOCATION! GREAT QUIET AREA JUST STEPS TO THE PARK, THE BEACH, SCHOOLS, SUPERMARKETS, FANTASTIC DINING AND WONDERFUL NIGHTLIFE! SPACIOUS AND COMFY 2+2 WITH A PRIVATE ENTRANCE AND LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT! PRIVATE COURTYARD MAKES THIS UNIT FEEL

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7601 Byron Ave
7601 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Amazing recently renovated 2 bedrooms 2 bathrooms apartment with parking in the heart of North Beach. Community pool, Jacuzzi in master bathroom. Short walk to the beach and North Beach Park.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 09:33am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
820 15th Street
820 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Cozy 2/2 fully furnished & equipped unit ready to move-in. Recently remodeled. SS appliances, italian kitchen. Walk-in closets. Laundry in building.

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Beach 3 BedroomsMiami Beach Accessible ApartmentsMiami Beach Apartments under $1,000Miami Beach Apartments with Balcony
    Miami Beach Apartments with GarageMiami Beach Apartments with GymMiami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Beach Apartments with ParkingMiami Beach Apartments with Pool
    Miami Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Furnished ApartmentsMiami Beach Luxury PlacesMiami Beach Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Beach Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
    Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
    Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Flamingo Lummus
    West Avenue

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
    Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
    Miami Dade College