Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami beach
/
apartments with gym
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:07 AM

101 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:01am
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
100 Lincoln Rd
100 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 1 Bedroom unit at the Famous Decoplage completely remodeled unit, premium location, walking distance to all SBE famous places.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1000 WEST AV
1000 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,600
781 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large studio in Mirador South with amazing view! Oversized Studio with amazing views over South Beach. This apartment is unfurnished and move in ready with lots of storage and closet space.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1881 Washington Ave
1881 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
940 sqft
Iconic High Rise Octagon Towers offering concierge, valet, fitness room and pool. All ages condo 2 bed.2bath, Steps away from Lincoln Road and walking distance to sandy beaches.Tile flooring, large walk-in closets, washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
450 ALTON RD
450 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,900
SPECTACULAR UNIT AT ICON SOUTH BEACH. DREAMY VIEWS FROM SUNRISE TO SUNSET SPANNING THE OCEAN, THE BAY, THE DOWNTOWN SKYLINE AND ALL THE TWINKLING SOUTH BEACH NIGHT LIGHTS.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907
1045 10th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1800 sqft
Unit 907 Available 07/01/20 STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 286951 Hello, Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1060 Ocean Dr D308
1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
450 sqft
StayPlus-Ocean Drive Retreat - Property Id: 285298 StayPlus welcomes you to have a memorable and positive experience in the cozy Ocean Drive retreat. "Ocean Drive Retreat" is a one-bedroom unit fully furnished with all essentials needed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5055 Collins Ave
5055 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,100
3 Bedrooms
Ask
OCEAN FRONT CRYSTAL HOUSE - Beautifully renovated 1260 sq ft 2Bed 2bath, magnificent panoramic intracoastal, wide bay, and Miami skyline views. Floor to ceiling windows & high ceilings in every room, modern furniture.

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1035 west ave
1035 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,275
Beautifully renovated two bedroom one and a half Bath penthouse at Mirador West. Brand new kitchen containing waterfall quartz counter tops, solid wood cabinets and new stainless steel appliances.

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 02:51am
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
5 Island Avenue
5 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
985 sqft
5 Island Avenue Apt #3J, Miami Beach, FL 33139 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5445 Collins Ave
5445 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,500
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy oceanfront studio in Miami Beach.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1775 Washington Ave
1775 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Baths. New tile flooring and freshly painted throughout the unit. Huge balcony w/ Conventional Center and amazing skyline view. Spacious Walking Closet. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Assigned and Covered Parking Space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 10:15am
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
20 Island Ave
20 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Plaza is one of the most sought after locations to live on Belle Isle. Close to Parks, Venetian Causeway, Lincoln Road, and Sunset Harbour. Building has updated hallways and impact windows throughout common areas.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Miami Beach, FL

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Miami Beach renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Beach 3 BedroomsMiami Beach Accessible ApartmentsMiami Beach Apartments under $1,000Miami Beach Apartments with Balcony
Miami Beach Apartments with GarageMiami Beach Apartments with GymMiami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Beach Apartments with ParkingMiami Beach Apartments with Pool
Miami Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Furnished ApartmentsMiami Beach Luxury PlacesMiami Beach Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College