Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:09 AM

270 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with garage

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
Flamingo-Lummus
31 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,657
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Last updated June 14 at 12:13am
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1519 Drexel Ave
1519 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully remodeled and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom residence with a balcony, in the heart of South Beach. This tastefully furnished & fully equipped apartment with great closets is available for a 12 month rental.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6039 Collins Ave
6039 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
Just reduced! Gorgeous brandnew renovation. 2/2. White marble floors throughout. New kitchen and bathrooms. New a/c and electric. Stainless steel appliances. Balcony with ocean view. One garage parking. New impact windows and door. Tons of amenities.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
240 Collins Ave
240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
4701 N Meridian Avenue
4701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
This 2bed / 2.5 bath Residence features exquisite stone flooring in living & designer wood flooring in bedrooms. Expansive 2,352 sq.ft of terrace with plunge pool & outdoor kitchen.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
945 Jefferson Ave
945 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
This is a cool 3-LEVEL-TOWNHOUSE CONDO !! Unique,contemporary & quiet !!Lean back & enjoy the sweet SoBe life from your 2 private sky view roof top terraces! This is a rare find in SOUTH BEACH! Fully FURNISHED 2 bed room plus DEN w/2,5 bath.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8041 HARDING AV
8041 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Tri level TH with covered parking 1/2 block from the beach. Entrance is on ground level. Living/dining/kitchen and powder room on 2nd floor.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1605 Bay Rd
1605 Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
Rent this 2 bedroom 2 bathroom unit centrally located in South Beach. Unit features spacious living areas. Bedrooms are carpeted and living and kitchen is laminate flooring. Freshly painted. Close to Lincoln Road.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1750 James Ave
1750 James Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,575
LOCATION, LOCATION!! 1 BLOCK FROM COLLINS AVENUE, LINCOLN RD AND CONVENTION CENTER, CORNER UNIT,COVERED GARAGE. New appliances and A/C unit, corner unit facing south. This unit is in impeccable condition. No pets allowed.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
701 Collins Ave
701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live at the beach! One block from the sand and the clubs at Ocean Dr. South Beach! Secured parking. Beautiful views from the expansive wraparound balcony. 2/1 Corner unit. Granite counter-tops. Totally updated. Impact windows and doors.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
3637 Indian Creek Dr
3637 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
BEAUTIFUL, NICELY FURNISHED 2 MASTER BEDROOM 2 BATH CONDO IN MIAMI BEACH.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
503 75 St
503 75th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,000
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio with private entrance in quiet, secure and well maintained building. Enjoy walking just a short distance to the beach, parks and some of the best cafes & restaurants in North Beach.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7800 Collins Ave
7800 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
Charming furnished unit steps from the ocean. Equipped with everything you need. Partial ocean view from balconies and master bedroom

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1250 Alton Rd
1250 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,475
A great top floor unit located at the west end of South Beach. This clean 1/1 is in great condition and has the best balcony view facing the East (beach) side. The unit has an assigned covered parking spot on the first floor of the building.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
719 Euclid Ave
719 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,195
1 Bedroom
Ask
Big size Studio in the heart of SOBE, few blocks from the Ocean, shops, and all restaurants. Washer and dryer in bldg. It comes with One assigned parking space.

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
South Point
1 Unit Available
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..

Last updated June 14 at 03:45am
Palm Island
1 Unit Available
225 Palm Ave
225 Palm Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,900
Art Deco chic in prestigious in exclusive and gated Palm Island. Remodeled 1936. 3 beds 3.5 baths with 1 car garage. Recently upgraded with new bathrooms and impact windows. Wood floors throughout.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Miami Beach, FL

Miami Beach apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

