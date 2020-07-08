109 Luxury Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
La Gorce
5625 N Bay Rd
5625 North Bay Road, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$14,500
AVAILABLE 8/1! This modern, luxurious single family home sits on a great lot in Miami Beach. There are 4 bedrooms, 4 and a half bathrooms as well as a modern upgraded kitchen. The oversized bedrooms offer ample spacious accommodation.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 75

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
3801 Collins Ave Unit Th
3801 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$18,000
3300 sqft
AVOID THE HASSLE OF CONDO LIVING.

1 of 61

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1535 Cleveland Rd
1535 Cleveland Road, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
Located on the prestigious island of Biscayne Point in Miami Beach, this house offers 3500 sqft of luxury and top of the line materials. It features 5 bedrooms and 3.5 baths fully renovated.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
242 E Washington Ave
242 Washington Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$12,000
This house is for someone that loves details, has exquisite taste and that enjoys privacy. Moreover, restaurants, parks, highway and beach are located within only a few blocks away.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
2532 Lake Ave
2532 Lake Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$25,000
BEST LOCATION ON SUNSET ISLAND 2 FAMILY HOME COMPLETELY RENOVATED IN TRENDY MED-MOD DESIGN! Walled & Gated Estate with Elegant Courtyard entry. Open Modern floor plan with Airy High ceilings and Marble flooring throughout Perfect for Entertaining.

1 of 34

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
4505 N Michigan Ave
4505 North Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
Fully renovated with no expense spared. 4 bed, 4 bath home (2,005 sqft under ac) on a 8,938.6 sqft lot in central location.

1 of 46

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1231 Stillwater Dr
1231 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$14,000
Open bay with on Indian creek view, Single family home 4 Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms on a 2750 sft living area. This house, just remodeled with a Modern look , is offering unique view & waterfront.

1 of 24

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
4701 Meridian
4701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$18,500
Enjoy life at it's best with this absolutely stunning residence at Ritz-Carlton with modern designs by Architect Piero Lissoni. This 3 Bedrooms 3.5 Baths + Den features 12 ft.

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
3490 Prairie Ave
3490 Prairie Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
8 Bedrooms
$15,000
Resort living in the heart of Miami Beach. Located on an oversized corner lot sits a classic mid-century Miami Beach home, with 2 driveways, and an elegant gut renovation with a very unique setup.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
2901 COLLINS
2901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$20,000
1831 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit on the 14th floor of the private residences at the Edition. Oceanfront views with a spacious balcony Furnished. Fully equipped kitchen. graciously appointed living and dining areas. Access to all hotel amenities.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
La Gorce
6105 W Laguna Dr
6105 West Laguna Drive, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$15,000
One-of-a-kind opportunity to lease this spacious and modern waterfront townhome at Aqua Allison Island, one of the best communities Miami has to offer! This 5 bed, 5.

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
2535 Pine Tree Dr
2535 Pine Tree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$16,000
Welcome to Casa Sol; The perfect blend of old world charm meeting all of the modern necessities. Upon entry to this 4 Bedroom, 4.5 Bathroom home, you are greeted by an abundance of natural light throughout the large, open living spaces.

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
400 Alton Rd
400 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$24,900
Stunning views of the ocean, Miami Beach, Downtown Skyline & all the Islands from every room of this Lower Penthouse at the Murano Grande. 3 Bedrooms + Media Room + Maid's quarters. Formal living and dining + family room and breakfast nook..

1 of 25

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
6000 Indian Creek Dr
6000 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$14,000
Spectacular furnished full floor residence at 6000 Indian Creek. This 21st floor full floor residence with over 2,800 S.F. of unapparelled living space that offers luxury and 360 degree views from every direction.

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
City Center
101 20th St
101 20th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$22,500
1407 sqft
Amazing views from the most coveted line at the Setai. Beautifully appointed with Baxter, Armani, Kartell and Poltrona Frau furniture. Power shades, integrated stereo/tv/lights electronic "savant" controls (ipad/iphone).

1 of 32

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Star, Palm and Hibiscus Islands
420 N Hibiscus Dr
420 North Hibiscus Drive, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$30,000
Brand new three story home in sought after Hibiscus Island. Sleek water feature with floating staircase greets you upon entry into this 5 bedroom 6.5 bathroom smart home enabled residence.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
865 W 47th St
865 West 47th Street, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$14,500
Just completed new construction.Mid-century one story home adjacent to the newly finished Ritz-Carlton Residences in Miami Beach. Quiet residential neighborhood in the heart of Miami Beach.

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 07:20pm
1 Unit Available
Nautilus
4213 Nautilus Dr
4213 Nautilus Drive, Miami Beach, FL
6 Bedrooms
$14,000
Originally built for the head of the NY Stock Exchange as is winter residence, this spectacular & just renovated gorgeous home features 5 bedrooms / 6 beds/ all en-suite baths and tons of closet space! Gorgeous double lot.

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

