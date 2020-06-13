/
/
bal harbour
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:41 AM
729 Apartments for rent in Bal Harbour, FL📍
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
237 Bal Cross Dr
237 Bal Cross Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
7 Bedrooms
$34,000
EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE-GATED COMMUNITY.
1 of 32
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
116 Bal Bay Dr
116 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
6 Bedrooms
$60,000
Beautiful Luxury Waterfront home in the exclusive guard gated Bal Harbor Village. Fully furnished for annual rental, available immediately.
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10185 Collins Ave
10185 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
3 Bedrooms
Ask
SPACIOUS 2 BEDROOM 2 BATH SW CORNER WITH NICE VIEW. BUILDING HAS BEEN RENOVATED. FULL SERVICE BUILDING. GYM, SOCIAL ROOM, POOL, JACUZZI, VALET PARKING. PAYMENT INCLUDES INTERNET AND CABLE
1 of 50
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10203 Collins Ave
10203 Collins Ave, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$10,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rental minimum 6 months for this beautifully furnished, professionally decorated and equipped to move in. This 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms, in the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, will bring you so much happiness.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10205 Collins Ave
10205 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$6,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Bal Harbour Oceanfront seasonal fully furnished residence. Spectacular panoramic views or downtown Miami, Bay and ocean from 3 expansive terraces. This Large corner unit has floor to ceiling windows and flooded with natural light.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9703 Collins Ave
9703 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$17,600
1895 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the luxury life of the famous St Regis. Fully furnished, equipped and decorated by the world known Yabyu Pushelberg. 1 bedroom plus den, which is converted to the second bedroom, 2 full bathrooms.
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9601 Collins
9601 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$9,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful spacious apartment in the renowned Majestic Tower in Bal Harbour. This unit features a private elevator entrance, wood floors throughout, newly renovated Boffi kitchen, Knoll curtains, custom-built Italian cabinetry and views of the ocean.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10275 Collins Ave
10275 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Beautiful apartment with direct ocean views. The building is newly remodeled with great amenities. Gym, Sauna, Steam, Theater, pool, beach service and mini market. The unit can be rented for 6 months for $6000 a month or for 1 year for $4500 month.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10245 Collins Ave
10245 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
$1,450
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
DRASTICALLY REDUCED !!! PRICE TO RENT !!! UNIT IS AVAILABLE RIGHT AWAY , OCEAN FRONT UNIT !!! READY TO MOVE IN !! REDUCED REDUCED !!! READY TO MOVE IN !!! THIS UNIT IS A BIG STUDIO , LIVE ON THE WATER !! ENJOY BEATIFUL VIEWS OF THE WATER, SUNSETS
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9701 COLLINS AV
9701 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$22,800
4 Bedrooms
Ask
SPECTACULAR SUNRISE AND SUNSET VIEWS. UNIT FLOWS FROM OCEAN DIRECT TO WEST SIDE OF BLDG FOR CITY AND BAY VIEWS. ST REGIS LIFESTYLE. ULTIMATE LIVING. FURNISHED 3 BEDROOMS 3 1/2 BATHROOMS, ELECTRIC BLINDS.
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10178 Collins Ave
10178 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
Spectacular and spacious 1B | 1B totally redone in the exclusive City of Bal Harbour. Unit has been renovated with a classic beach design, ceramic-wood floor, california closet, quartz kitchen counter-tops, stainless steel appliances.
1 of 51
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10201 Collins Ave
10201 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$16,900
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This southeast ocean front and corner unit with 2 bedrooms 2 1/2 Bathrooms has views of the pools and the beach, is the newest jewel of Bal Harbour, it will bring much deserved happiness to you & your family.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10230 Collins Ave
10230 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,850
Beautiful fully renovated Apartment in Bal Harbour with impact glass windows, new Kitchen, new bathroom. The Apartment features large bedroom, one bathroom and a small den. Walking distance to the beach and the shoppes.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10150 S Collins Ave
10150 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
Very rare in the market!! Admiralty apts!3 Bedrooms 2 bath,tile floor trough out,pool in property,elevator to go to the second floor,Best location,walking distance to Bal Harbour Shops,across from beach,and amazing opportunity! Easy to show.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9705 Collins Ave
9705 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Exceptional waterfront unit with direct ocean views from all rooms. Elegant marble floors throughout the unit. Located in St.
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10175 Collins Ave
10175 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
MUST RENT OR SELL NOW! OWNER MOTIVATED! BRING OFFERS! Unique chance to rent or own a Beautiful Spacious Unit in one of the Finest Buildings in Exclusive Beautiful Bal Harbour.
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
34 BAL BAY DR
34 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,800
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE GATED COMMUNITY-UPDATED 1 BEDROOM, 1 BATH, PORCELAIN FLOORS, CENTRAL AIR. ENJOY LIVING IN THIS 12 UNIT-2 STORY GARDEN WALK-UP IN EXCLUSIVE BAL HARBOUR.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
32 Camden Dr
32 Camden Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
2 Bedrooms
Ask
BAL HARBOUR VILLAGE - EXCLUSIVE GATED COMMUNITY. 1 BD/1 BTH APT. WALKING DISTANCE TO THE OCEAN.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10155 Collins Ave
10155 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
Ask
The absolute best unit in Bal Harbour! Stunning 3 bedroom with all the bells & whistles. This open, light, and airy floor plan just underwent a major renovation and features the best quality and design around.
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
290 Bal Bay Dr
290 Bal Bay Drive, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
Secluded three story building in the exclusive Bal Harbour area accommodates one- or two-bedroom units perfect for living or for an in-between homes rental.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
10295 Collins Ave
10295 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,000
1657 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Experience the true essence of luxury living at One Bal Harbour, one of the most desirable oceanfront properties in Bal Harbour. Stunning views of the Atlantic ocean, white sandy beaches and the intracoastal waters.
1 of 31
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bal Harbour
1 Unit Available
9801 Collins Ave
9801 Collins Avenue, Bal Harbour, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
AVAILABLE immediately, Totally renovated, Large white ceramic tiles throughout. Breathtaking direct ocean views. from all rooms. TURN key.
Results within 1 mile of Bal Harbour
1 of 7
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Surfside
1 Unit Available
9289 dickens ave , sur
9289 Dickens Ave, Surfside, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
1 sqft
LUXURY HOUSE IN PRESTIGIOUS SURFSIDE( MIAMI BEACH) . HOME UPDATED 3/BDRM, 3/BATH , NEW KITCHEN & appliances, NEW laundry room. GORGEOUS HARDWOOD FLOORS!!!. GREAT WOOD DECK AND GARDEN ; BEAUTIFUL GLASS ENCLOSED GARDEN W/SITTING AREA.
1 of 20
Last updated June 13 at 03:38pm
Bay Harbor Islands
1 Unit Available
1100 100th St
1100 100th Street, Bay Harbor Islands, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
MOVE-IN TODAY TO THIS AMAZING 2 BEDROOMS WITH 3 FULL BATHS BRAND NEW BUILDING !!! LOCATED IN BAY HARBOR ISLAND, A HIGH-END NEIGHBORHOOD, CLOSE TO BAL HARBOR SHOPS AND WALKING DISTANCE TO THE BEACH.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Bal Harbour rentals listed on Apartment List is $10,750.
Some of the colleges located in the Bal Harbour area include Atlantic Technical College, Broward College, Carlos Albizu University-Miami, Florida International University, and Keiser University-Ft Lauderdale. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Bal Harbour from include Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pembroke Pines, and Plantation.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLPrinceton, FLRoosevelt Gardens, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FL