Last updated June 14 2020 at 6:25 PM

214 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 14 at 02:29pm
$
West Avenue
34 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:24pm
Flamingo-Lummus
30 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:04pm
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907
1045 10th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1800 sqft
Unit 907 Available 07/01/20 STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 286951 Hello, Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1060 Ocean Dr D308
1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
450 sqft
StayPlus-Ocean Drive Retreat - Property Id: 285298 StayPlus welcomes you to have a memorable and positive experience in the cozy Ocean Drive retreat. "Ocean Drive Retreat" is a one-bedroom unit fully furnished with all essentials needed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 14 at 08:41am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1300 Ocean Drive
1300 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1000 sqft
Live everyday steps from the ocean. Unit located in upscale Ocean Drive boutique bldg. THE NETHERLAND. Fully furnished, equipped and updated 1 bd, 1.5 bath apartment with ocean views from every window.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1335 Pennsylvania Ave Apt 2
1335 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
Amazing furnished Junior 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom in the heart of South Beach. Boutique art deco building with 8 units only. Gated and secured entry make this building a quiet oasis, with palm trees around the property.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1250 Lincoln Rd
1250 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
FURNISHED - South Beach! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spa-like bathroom features Jacuzzi hot tub & multi-jet shower, 2016 central AC, stunning hardwood floors thru-out, lots of closets, 1 assigned parking space with extra space

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1519 Drexel Ave
1519 Drexel Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Beautifully remodeled and spacious one bedroom / one bathroom residence with a balcony, in the heart of South Beach. This tastefully furnished & fully equipped apartment with great closets is available for a 12 month rental.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1235 Euclid Ave
1235 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
435 sqft
Beautifully furnished 1/1 apartment in a gut renovated building located in the heart and charm of SOBE with impact windows, a lush tropical setting and outdoor lounge area with designer furniture. Wireless internet for entire building.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
3025 Indian Creek Dr
3025 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
470 sqft
1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN SOUTH BEACH BAYSIDE CONDO. ONE BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH. GREAT LOCATION. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BUILDING FEATURES POOL. RENT INCLUDES WATER, SEWER,ELECTRICITY, INTERNET, CABLE AND TRASH! LAUNDRY ROOM IN THE SAME FLOOR.

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
100 Lincoln Rd
100 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
730 sqft
Spectacular 1 Bedroom unit at the Famous Decoplage completely remodeled unit, premium location, walking distance to all SBE famous places.

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1244 Pennsylvania Ave
1244 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
510 sqft
Great rental opportunity in desirable Miami Beach. Adorable 1 bed/1 bath. Available immediately. Super location walks to shops, restaurants, beaches, and parks.

1 of 15

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
1001 W 46th St
1001 West 46th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,425
709 sqft
EXCELLENT LOCATION, BEAUTIFUL AND SAFE AREA!!! MID-BEACH!! BEAUTIFULLY RESTORED 3-STORY HISTORIC BUILDING, LOCATED IN A QUIET RESIDENTIAL NEIGHBORHOOD SURROUNDED BY MANSIONS!! SHORT WALK TO SHOPS ON 41ST, AND MINUTES FROM SOUTH BEACH, SHOPS, AND

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:50pm
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
5 Island Avenue
5 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
985 sqft
5 Island Avenue Apt #3J, Miami Beach, FL 33139 - 1 BR 1 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 06/12/2020. No pets allowed.

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
820 EUCLID AV
820 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! PERFECT TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT! ALL TILE FLOORS, GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN, GLASS BEDROOM DOOR AND SECURED ENTRY! WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1775 Washington Ave
1775 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
Large 1 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Baths. New tile flooring and freshly painted throughout the unit. Huge balcony w/ Conventional Center and amazing skyline view. Spacious Walking Closet. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Assigned and Covered Parking Space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
240 Collins Ave
240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
20 Island Ave
20 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
856 sqft
Belle Plaza is one of the most sought after locations to live on Belle Isle. Close to Parks, Venetian Causeway, Lincoln Road, and Sunset Harbour. Building has updated hallways and impact windows throughout common areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 06:51pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building.

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

