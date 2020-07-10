Apartment List
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:53 PM

176 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 06:36pm
35 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
28 Units Available
Flamingo-Lummus
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,708
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,655
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 10 at 01:51pm
$
35 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,082
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 52

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 04:48pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6930 Byron Ave
6930 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$950
432 sqft
Cozy spacious studio in great location in North Beach - MiMo on the Beach VII is a two (2) story garden style condo building with sixteen (16) residential apartments It is conveniently located just one (1) block away from supermarket and the

1 of 5

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
2642 Collins Ave
2642 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
940 sqft
This property features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with approximately 940 sq/ft of built area/living area, originally built in 1998. Built-in Washer and Dryer, balcony, and one gated parking space. Walking distance to South Beach.

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
75 S Shore Dr
75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
836 Pennsylvania Ave
836 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
Nestled in a quiet, boutique building in the heart of SoBe, this completely renovated townhome features top-of-the-line finishes, high ceilings, a tremendous chef's kitchen, powder room and two covered parking spaces! Additional features include a

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1228 West Ave
1228 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,025
Breathtaking bay sunsets and ocean views from the balcony of this 1 bedroom/ 1.5 bath apt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully renovated luxury doorman building.

1 of 10

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
305 69th Street
305 69th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,075
In the hearth of NOBE across Publix, one block from the beach and walking distance to restaurants and shops a nice studio with a big walking closed in a 2-story garden style MIMO building.

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Bayshore
2463 Pine Tree Dr
2463 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1320 sqft
Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor.

1 of 75

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:04pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1330 West Avenue, Unit 1003
1330 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fantastic 1bed/1bath at the Waverly South Beach with balcony overlooking the bay & top-of-the-line services to residents! - Fantastic 1/1 at The Waverly South Beach, one of the best condos in South Beach with top of the line services to residents!

1 of 58

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7601 Dickens Ave
7601 Dickens Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout.

1 of 17

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
701 Meridian Ave
701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
Seldom available South Beach Villa! Remodeled open floor plan with 9' ceilings, beautiful floors, new vanity, freshly painted, Impact Windows, European style kitchen with stainless steel appliances, tank-less water heater, air conditioner with heat

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
631 Euclid Ave
631 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL JUNE 25TH, CAN BE EASILY SHOWN. BEAUTIFUL SOPHISTICATED FURNISHED UNIT IN CHARMING ART DECO BUILDING IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! 2ND FLOOR COZY CORNER UNIT FULLY EQUIPPED WITH WASHER AND DRYER.

1 of 9

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
820 EUCLID AV
820 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
AMAZING LOCATION IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH! PERFECT TOP FLOOR UNIT WITH LAUNDRY INSIDE THE UNIT! ALL TILE FLOORS, GRANITE AND STAINLESS STEEL KITCHEN, GLASS BEDROOM DOOR AND SECURED ENTRY! WALKING DISTANCE TO EVERYTHING.

1 of 6

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
South Point
220 Collins Ave
220 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,375
390 sqft
BEAUTIFUL, REMODELED,MODERN STUDIO APARTMENT STEPS FROM THE BEACH IN THE EXCLUSIVE SOUTH OF 5TH AREA! BRAND NEW KITCHEN WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND NEW APPLIANCES!! PORCELAIN FLOORS!! NEWLY REMODELED BATHROOM!!WASHER/DRYER IN UNIT!!PERFECT LOCATION

1 of 11

Last updated July 10 at 09:47pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1410 Euclid Ave
1410 Euclid Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Charming Spanish Mediterranean building, Unit completely remodeled and fully furnished- ready to use, 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, located in the first floor, great layout , living and kitchen area separate from the bedrooms by a hallway.

1 of 29

Last updated July 10 at 09:54pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
6301 Collins Avenue
6301 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,999
1220 sqft
6301 Collins Avenue Apt #2308, Miami Beach, FL 33141 - 2 BR 2 BA Condo. Listing uploaded and marketed by Linda Castanon, Real Estate Empire Group, (786) 592-2443. Available from: 07/06/2020. No pets allowed. Furnished and equipped.

1 of 39

Last updated July 10 at 05:05pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents decline sharply over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.7% over the past month, but have increased marginally by 0.7% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,011 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,283 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents falling across the Miami Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Miami Beach over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 6 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Boca Raton has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.2%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,848, while one-bedrooms go for $1,457.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.2%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,392, while one-bedrooms go for $1,098.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,283; rents went down 0.7% over the past month but rose 0.7% over the past year.
    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,396; rents decreased 0.4% over the past month and 0.9% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Miami Beach, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Although rents across cities in Florida have been marginally on the rise, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.3% in Jacksonville and 0.1% in Tampa.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,283 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of Memphis also saw an increase of 0.5%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,080
    $1,370
    -0.7%
    -1.1%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,450
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,890
    $2,400
    -0.4%
    -0.9%
    Hollywood
    $1,130
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    0.9%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.2%
    0.5%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    1.2%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.1%
    -0.5%
    Miami Beach
    $1,010
    $1,280
    -0.7%
    0.7%
    Boca Raton
    $1,460
    $1,850
    -1%
    -1.2%
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.1%
    0.5%
    Delray Beach
    $1,190
    $1,510
    -0.8%
    0.8%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,910
    -0.4%
    -0.1%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,620
    0.4%
    0.2%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,410
    $1,780
    -1.2%
    2.4%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,870
    0.1%
    1.3%
    Lake Worth
    $1,110
    $1,410
    -0.4%
    0.9%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

