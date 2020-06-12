156 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

Apartment List
1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:43pm
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 03:22pm
Flamingo-Lummus
28 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 39

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1330 Ocean Drive
1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1300 sqft
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today.

1 of 8

Last updated June 12 at 08:42am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1405 Meridian Ave
1405 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
900 sqft
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
2463 Pine Tree Dr
2463 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1320 sqft
Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6039 Collins Ave
6039 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
Just reduced! Gorgeous brandnew renovation. 2/2. White marble floors throughout. New kitchen and bathrooms. New a/c and electric. Stainless steel appliances. Balcony with ocean view. One garage parking. New impact windows and door. Tons of amenities.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1881 Washington Ave
1881 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
940 sqft
Iconic High Rise Octagon Towers offering concierge, valet, fitness room and pool. All ages condo 2 bed.2bath, Steps away from Lincoln Road and walking distance to sandy beaches.Tile flooring, large walk-in closets, washer & dryer in unit.

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6835 RUE VERSAILLES - 105
6835 Rue Versailles Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1162 sqft
SPACIOUS CORNER UNIT GARDEN STYLE APARTMENT, 2 BEDROOM / 2 BATH, MODERN TOTALLY RENOVATED APARTMENT, NEW OPEN STYLE KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, DISHWASHER, LAUNDRY: WASHER AND DRYER IN UNIT, CENTRAL A/C, IMPACT WINDOW AND DOORS, LOCATED

1 of 18

Last updated June 12 at 02:46pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1313 15th St
1313 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Located in the Heart of South Beach sits this fully furnished 2 Bed / 2 Bath apartment totaling 1260 SqFt with an abundance of natural light throughout the spacious floor plan.

1 of 20

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
947 Lenox Ave
947 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,025
WONDERFUL TWO-BEDROOM CORNER UNIT IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH!!!! FEATURING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT, PLENTY OF SPACE WITH ONE ASSIGNED COVERED PARKING! SMALL PETS MAY BE ALLOWED WITH SEPARATE SECURITY DEPOSIT..

1 of 7

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
926 79th Ter
926 79th Terrace, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
FEW BLOCKS TO THE BEACH ! Garden style upgraded 2 story building. Newer appliances , fixtures, central AC, high impact windows. Free laundry on premises. Pets under 30 pounds welcome. Fast approval.

1 of 9

Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
737 Jefferson Ave #203
737 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
Amazing Two Bedroom Two Bathroom in the heart of South Beach and just minutes away from the water, central A/C unit, laminate floors.

1 of 15

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1617 Jefferson Ave
1617 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
Enjoy South Beach living from his newly renovated 2 bed 2 bath unit, with porcelain wood plank flooring, modern kitchen, stainless steel appliances and quartz counter tops, walk in closet, private balcony, washer and dryer, Small 5 story building in

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
1 Century Ln
1 Century Lane, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,500
Experience the best of island living in this generously proportioned 1,580 SF 2 Bed/2.5 Bath unit on desirable Belle Isle.

1 of 46

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
4701 N Meridian Avenue
4701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
This 2bed / 2.5 bath Residence features exquisite stone flooring in living & designer wood flooring in bedrooms. Expansive 2,352 sq.ft of terrace with plunge pool & outdoor kitchen.

1 of 25

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5757 Collins Ave
5757 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
In person showings available-please use masks. Split bedroom plan, spacious rooms, open kitchen with washer/dryer and large open balcony. Ideal location for your stay-cation, right on the beach and boardwalk.

1 of 17

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1150 COLLINS AV
1150 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
BEAUTIFULLY MAINTAINED&METICULOUSLY RENOVATED, UNFURNISHED 2BED/2BATH CONDO ON TOP FLOOR OF SMALL, SECURE BOUTIQUE BUILDING ON COLLINS AND 12TH.

1 of 58

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
945 Jefferson Ave
945 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,375
This is a cool 3-LEVEL-TOWNHOUSE CONDO !! Unique,contemporary & quiet !!Lean back & enjoy the sweet SoBe life from your 2 private sky view roof top terraces! This is a rare find in SOUTH BEACH! Fully FURNISHED 2 bed room plus DEN w/2,5 bath.

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 02:38pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8041 HARDING AV
8041 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
Tri level TH with covered parking 1/2 block from the beach. Entrance is on ground level. Living/dining/kitchen and powder room on 2nd floor.

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

