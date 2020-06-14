Apartment List
/
FL
/
miami beach
/
apartments with hardwood floors
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:32 PM

195 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 01:51pm
$
West Avenue
33 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,029
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1045 10th St Fl 33139 907
1045 10th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
1800 sqft
Unit 907 Available 07/01/20 STUNNING 9TH FLOOR TOP CORNER UNIT - Property Id: 286951 Hello, Comfortable, Spacious, Private. This Immaculate top front corner unit gets an amazing amount of light, and boasts high ceilings.

1 of 39

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 6

Last updated June 14 at 01:42pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1250 Lincoln Rd
1250 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,600
FURNISHED - South Beach! Modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spa-like bathroom features Jacuzzi hot tub & multi-jet shower, 2016 central AC, stunning hardwood floors thru-out, lots of closets, 1 assigned parking space with extra space

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7920 Harding Ave
7920 Harding Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,300
VERY BRIGHT AND SPACIOUS 1BD CORNER UNITS , ALL WINDOWS ,GREAT LAYOUT * ALL REMODELED * NEW KITCHEN,GRANITE COUNTER TOP AND ISLAND...

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
2463 Pine Tree Dr
2463 Pinetree Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
1320 sqft
Big & bright penthouse condo on desirable Pine Tree Dr. This unit is very unique, originally two units converted to one making this the only unit on the third floor.

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
120 Venetian Way #120
120 Venetian Causeway, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2926 sqft
Located on Rivo Alto, the eastern most Venetian Island, this stunning home has been renovated to perfection.

1 of 4

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1611 Pennsylvania
1611 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,100
1 Bedroom
Ask
Large size studio in a perfect Location. Steps from Lincoln Road 3 blocks from the beach. Hardwood floors and onsite property manager.

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
4015 Indian Creek Dr
4015 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Cozy & Quaint 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom nestled in the Heart of Miami Beach. Condo offers full kitchen with plenty of cabinetry. New refrigerator arrives 6/15. Two new AC Wall units to be installed for both bedrooms.

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building.

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7610 Byron Ave
7610 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS + 30 DAYS FREE WITH IMMEDIATE MOVE IN** Come see this amazing garden view apartment space in a great location! Live close to all the fun, and entertainment of North Beach.

1 of 30

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1570 Meridian Ave
1570 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
One of a kind high-end Med-Deco renovation nested in beautiful intimate development (12units in 3bldgs), lush gated courtyard w/ fountain, patio, BBQ. Steps to Lincoln Rd & blocks to the beach. Turn-key, furnished unit.

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
901 Euclid Ave # 6
901 Euclid Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
420 sqft
Charming 1/1 in the heart of South Beach, recently remodeled, updated kitchen, bathroom and tile floor throughout, central a/c, walk-in closet, washer and dryer inside of the unit.

1 of 7

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1521 Lenox Ave. #106
1521 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
587 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
furnished unit very close to Lincoln Road. Featuring wood floor and stainless steel appliances

1 of 8

Last updated June 14 at 02:24pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
551 Michigan Ave #122
551 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,375
504 sqft
fully remodeled 1 bedroom /1 bathroom, hardwood floor, stainless appliances, facing the garden on Michigan Avenue.

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Nautilus
1 Unit Available
4701 N Meridian Avenue
4701 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$18,000
This 2bed / 2.5 bath Residence features exquisite stone flooring in living & designer wood flooring in bedrooms. Expansive 2,352 sq.ft of terrace with plunge pool & outdoor kitchen.

1 of 11

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
815 W 39th St
815 West 39th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Ideally situated two-bedroom, full two-baths, located next to the 41st Street shopping corridor, which offers all types of dining, shopping, houses of worship, easy access to Mt. Sinai and Route 195 to mid-town and downtown.

1 of 5

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1457 MERIDIAN AV
1457 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,395
Perfect South Beach pad! Walk to Lincoln Road, Espanola Way, Flamingo Park, and the beach from this beautifully remodeled and 2 BD / 2 BA deco gem WITH parking! Gorgeous porcelain wood flooring, modern Italian kitchen with stainless steel

1 of 9

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
815 W 40 St
815 West 40th Street, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,450
A 1946 ART DECO building nestled in a quiet neighborhood at the center of Miami Beach... 1 bedroom 1 Bath unit...Nice and cozy...wood Floor...Excellent Location... Close to beaches, Great Restaurants and much more....

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
7300 Wayne Ave
7300 Wayne Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
Updated unit with everything you need, Close to the beach and restaurants, wood floors in the bedrooms, tile in the living room, stainless steel appliances, includes cable and WIFI, 2 parking spaces.

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 01:43pm
North Beach
1 Unit Available
975 Biarritz Dr
975 Biarritz Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,025
**Special Promotion – Move in with just 2 month ** Come see this spacious top floor front corner apartment steps away from the Normandy fountain & farmers market, & walking distance to the beach! Apartment offers wood flooring throughout, white
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Miami Beach, FL

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Miami Beach renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

Similar Pages

Miami Beach 1 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 BedroomsMiami Beach 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsMiami Beach 3 BedroomsMiami Beach Accessible ApartmentsMiami Beach Apartments under $1,000Miami Beach Apartments with Balcony
Miami Beach Apartments with GarageMiami Beach Apartments with GymMiami Beach Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMiami Beach Apartments with Move-in SpecialsMiami Beach Apartments with ParkingMiami Beach Apartments with Pool
Miami Beach Apartments with Washer-DryerMiami Beach Dog Friendly ApartmentsMiami Beach Furnished ApartmentsMiami Beach Luxury PlacesMiami Beach Pet Friendly PlacesMiami Beach Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FL
Hollywood, FLHialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLWeston, FLNorth Miami Beach, FLNorth Miami, FLKendall, FLNorth Lauderdale, FLAventura, FL
Lake Worth, FLHomestead, FLDania Beach, FLKendall West, FLMiami Gardens, FLThe Hammocks, FLCountry Club, FLLauderdale Lakes, FLFountainebleau, FLKendale Lakes, FL

Nearby Neighborhoods

Flamingo Lummus
West Avenue

Apartments Near Colleges

Atlantic Technical CollegeBroward College
Carlos Albizu University-MiamiKeiser University-Ft Lauderdale
Miami Dade College