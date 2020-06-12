Apartment List
Last updated June 12 2020 at 10:09 PM

158 Furnished Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL

1 of 18

Last updated June 14 at 01:38am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 75

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1060 Ocean Dr D308
1060 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,200
450 sqft
StayPlus-Ocean Drive Retreat - Property Id: 285298 StayPlus welcomes you to have a memorable and positive experience in the cozy Ocean Drive retreat. "Ocean Drive Retreat" is a one-bedroom unit fully furnished with all essentials needed.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1300 Ocean Drive
1300 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$4,000
1000 sqft
Live everyday steps from the ocean. Unit located in upscale Ocean Drive boutique bldg. THE NETHERLAND. Fully furnished, equipped and updated 1 bd, 1.5 bath apartment with ocean views from every window.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1330 Ocean Drive
1330 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,999
1300 sqft
True one-of-a-kind gem. This immaculate 1936 Art Deco masterpiece delivers you elegantly back in time upon entry. No detail or expense has been spared on the upkeep of one of the best restored Art Deco properties in existence today.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1335 Pennsylvania Ave Apt 2
1335 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,400
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing furnished Junior 1 bedroom/1 Bathroom in the heart of South Beach. Boutique art deco building with 8 units only. Gated and secured entry make this building a quiet oasis, with palm trees around the property.

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1007 6th St
1007 6th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,200
LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION! PERFECT FURNISHED STUDIO IN THE HEART OF SOUTH BEACH BUT SET BACK WONDERFULLY FROM ALL THE ACTION.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
359 MERIDIAN AV
359 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
LIVE THE LIFE! IMMACULATE FURNISHED UNIT SOUTH OF 5TH! WORLD FAMOUS NEIGHBORHOOD JUST A 3 BLOCK STROLL TO THE BEACH, JOE'S, SOUTH POINTE PARK, RED STEAKHOUSE, SMITH AND WALLY'S, PRIME 112, TED'S AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building.

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
5601 Collins Ave
5601 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,700
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Direct Ocean Front Unit* Fully Furnished* 2 Bedrooms, One Master with Queen Bed and Second Small Bedroom with Trundle Beds* Sofa Bed in Living Room* Stainless Steel Appliances*Pavilion Offers all Amenities: Pool, Valet Parking, 24 Hour Security*Gym,

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
511 75th St
511 75th St, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
500 sqft
PRICED TO RENT FAST AND AVAILABLE ASAP ABOUT OUR FRESH MIAMI BEACH CONDO My modern condo home has been designed for every home comfort. It is fully furnished and decorated in a sleek, modern yet contemporary style.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
255 W 24th St
255 West 24th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
Seasonal fully furnished studio The Mantel Plaza, a resort style building with incredible amenities. Enjoy direct beach access with pool, sauna, gym, library. Art Deco lobby, Amazing Miami Beach location, Property close to Lincoln Road.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
1313 15th St
1313 15th Street, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
Located in the Heart of South Beach sits this fully furnished 2 Bed / 2 Bath apartment totaling 1260 SqFt with an abundance of natural light throughout the spacious floor plan.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
City Center
1 Unit Available
1446 Ocean Dr
1446 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,450
Asking $1450 per month or daily rates available. Fully furnished studio rental located on iconic Ocean Drive and 14th Street. Secure complex located just steps to the beach, Lummus Park, and the enchanting Art Deco district of classic Miami Beach.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1020 Meridian Ave
1020 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful and fully furnished apartment in the heart of SOUTH BEACH! 1 Bedroom, 1.5 Bathroom in a well maintained quiet building with the manager, pool, bike room & assigned parking.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1570 Meridian Ave
1570 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,350
One of a kind high-end Med-Deco renovation nested in beautiful intimate development (12units in 3bldgs), lush gated courtyard w/ fountain, patio, BBQ. Steps to Lincoln Rd & blocks to the beach. Turn-key, furnished unit.

June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Miami Beach Rent Report. Miami Beach rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Miami Beach rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Miami Beach rents declined significantly over the past month

Miami Beach rents have declined 0.5% over the past month, but are up slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Miami Beach stand at $1,018 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,291 for a two-bedroom. This is the second straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in March. Miami Beach's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Miami Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Miami Beach, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Miami metro, 8 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Pembroke Pines has the most expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $2,406; however, the city has also seen rents fall by 0.4% over the past year, the biggest drop in the metro.
    • West Palm Beach has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.5%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,395, while one-bedrooms go for $1,100.
    • Miami Beach has the least expensive rents in the Miami metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,291; rents fell 0.5% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Miami Beach rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Miami Beach, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Miami Beach is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Florida as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 0.9% in Tampa and 0.8% in Jacksonville.
    • Miami Beach's median two-bedroom rent of $1,291 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% rise in Miami Beach.
    • While Miami Beach's rents rose slightly over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Miami Beach than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Miami Beach.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Miami
    $1,090
    $1,380
    -0.6%
    0.2%
    Fort Lauderdale
    $1,150
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1.1%
    Pembroke Pines
    $1,900
    $2,410
    0
    -0.4%
    Hollywood
    $1,140
    $1,440
    -0.2%
    1.4%
    Miami Gardens
    $1,150
    $1,460
    0.5%
    0.4%
    West Palm Beach
    $1,100
    $1,390
    -0.3%
    1.5%
    Pompano Beach
    $1,160
    $1,470
    -0.4%
    -0.3%
    Miami Beach
    $1,020
    $1,290
    -0.5%
    1%
    Boca Raton
    $1,470
    $1,870
    -1.9%
    0
    Deerfield Beach
    $1,200
    $1,530
    0
    0.6%
    Boynton Beach
    $1,350
    $1,710
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Delray Beach
    $1,200
    $1,520
    -1%
    1.4%
    Wellington
    $1,510
    $1,920
    -0.3%
    0.3%
    Jupiter
    $1,280
    $1,610
    0.1%
    0.6%
    Palm Beach Gardens
    $1,420
    $1,810
    -1.2%
    3.8%
    North Miami Beach
    $1,470
    $1,860
    -0.3%
    3.6%
    Lake Worth
    $1,120
    $1,410
    0
    3.1%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

