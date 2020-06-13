Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:45 AM

212 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with re... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Flamingo-Lummus
29 Units Available
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,575
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,761
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,712
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:47am
West Avenue
31 Units Available
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,330
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,629
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 12 at 01:48pm
$
West Avenue
32 Units Available
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,758
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,904
961 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8260 Byron Ave
8260 Byron Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,225
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Welcome to the Ocean Bay House– North Beach’s newest waterfront rental community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
Spacious residence, beautifully finished at the exclusive boutique property, Marea, located in desired South of Fifth area.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
100 Lincoln Rd
100 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,200
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Spectacular 1 Bedroom unit at the Famous Decoplage completely remodeled unit, premium location, walking distance to all SBE famous places.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Ocean Front
1 Unit Available
6039 Collins Ave
6039 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
1125 sqft
Just reduced! Gorgeous brandnew renovation. 2/2. White marble floors throughout. New kitchen and bathrooms. New a/c and electric. Stainless steel appliances. Balcony with ocean view. One garage parking. New impact windows and door. Tons of amenities.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 04:35am
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$3,200
2 Bedrooms
Ask
AMAZING OUTDOOR SPACE. YOU HAVE TO SEE IT TO BELIEVE IT. THE ONLY UNIT IN THE BUILDING WITH A PRIVATE PATIO OF MORE THAN 500 SQ FT.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
800 West Ave
800 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
SBC NEWLY Remodeled Pool and BBQ deck, RESORT STYLE LIVING AT IT'S BEST! HARD TO FIND Large 920sqft New York Style LOFT with cover parking, Amenities include Activity room with pool-table, Full Gym, Convenience store open 7-days.

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
359 MERIDIAN AV
359 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,400
LIVE THE LIFE! IMMACULATE FURNISHED UNIT SOUTH OF 5TH! WORLD FAMOUS NEIGHBORHOOD JUST A 3 BLOCK STROLL TO THE BEACH, JOE'S, SOUTH POINTE PARK, RED STEAKHOUSE, SMITH AND WALLY'S, PRIME 112, TED'S AND SO MUCH MORE.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
City Center
1 Unit Available
1775 Washington Ave
1775 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,900
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Large 1 Bedroom, 1-1/2 Baths. New tile flooring and freshly painted throughout the unit. Huge balcony w/ Conventional Center and amazing skyline view. Spacious Walking Closet. Washer & Dryer in Unit. Assigned and Covered Parking Space.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
South Point
1 Unit Available
240 Collins Ave
240 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,500
665 sqft
Price reduced from $1600 to $1450! Large, open, renovated and comfortable 1 bed, 1 bath with a balcony for lease.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Venetian Islands
1 Unit Available
20 Island Ave
20 Island Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,300
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Belle Plaza is one of the most sought after locations to live on Belle Isle. Close to Parks, Venetian Causeway, Lincoln Road, and Sunset Harbour. Building has updated hallways and impact windows throughout common areas.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1228 Pennsylvania Ave
1228 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,650
Appealing, spacious, furnished 1 bedroom / 1 bathroom with parking located in the heart of South Beach. Only need to bring your suitcase and you're to move into in a well-maintained, gated building.

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$13,500
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
South Point
1 Unit Available
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Bayshore
1 Unit Available
1764 Jefferson Ave
1764 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
5 Bedrooms
$10,000
3119 sqft
Cozy home - Property Id: 276530 Fall in love w/ this charming 5BD/4.5BA, Med Villa in SoBe location! Exquisitely furnished, open kitchen, ensuite baths, impact windows, & video alarm system.

1 of 36

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$9,000
3080 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 75

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
North Beach
1 Unit Available
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive
8080 Tatum Waterway Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,250
463 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Furnished Studio newly painted new furniture including internet service secure entrance also private entrance full kitchen minutes from South Beach laundry on site More info & apply online at https://hunt.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
1515 West Ave
1515 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,550
Prime location. Totally remodeled apartment in a charming building with stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, white kitchen cabinets and white countertops offering plenty of storage. Washer/dryer inside unit.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Miami Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Miami Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

