Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:19 AM

230 Apartments for rent in Miami Beach, FL with parking

Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 12 at 01:51pm
$
37 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point Center Tower
1504 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,754
894 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,987
951 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,079
1378 sqft
Incredible views of the water. Minutes from downtown Miami and Bal Harbor Shops. Recently renovated with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Full valet service, coffee bar, hot tub and pool on-site.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 12:06am
36 Units Available
West Avenue
Flamingo Point South Towers
1508 Bay Rd, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,310
537 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,645
913 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,019
1148 sqft
Incredible, waterfront views 10 minutes from downtown Miami. Apartments have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and in-unit laundry. A volleyball and basketball court are on-site, as well as a pool, valet service and coffee bar.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 12:49am
28 Units Available
Flamingo-Lummus
Southgate Towers
900 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,544
427 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,720
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,507
1094 sqft
The most central location. The finest resort amenities. The most appealing, fully updated rental apartments with the most outstanding bay, city and ocean views. Call Southgate home and make South Beach yours.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
3025 Indian Creek Dr
3025 Indian Creek Drive, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,500
470 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Back on market Starting 07/13/2020. 1 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM UNIT IN SOUTH BEACH BAYSIDE CONDO. ONE BLOCK AWAY FROM THE BEACH. GREAT LOCATION. GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. BUILDING FEATURES POOL.

1 of 5

Last updated July 13 at 01:36am
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
2642 Collins Ave
2642 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,975
940 sqft
This property features: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms with approximately 940 sq/ft of built area/living area, originally built in 1998. Built-in Washer and Dryer, balcony, and one gated parking space. Walking distance to South Beach.

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:40am
1 Unit Available
South Point
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.

1 of 5

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
90 Alton Rd 2006
90 Alton Rd, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,900
780 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 169116 “The Yacht Club is the best bay side building in South of Fifth! This 20th floor faces the West Bay side of the building with sweeping views of Fisher Island, Downtown and the Miami Beach Marina.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
300 Collins Ave Unit 200
300 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$25,000
2600 sqft
300 collins is the top ultra luxury condominium in the heart of south beach south of fifth neighborhood. Rare corner unit townhome 3 bedroom & 3 full and 1 half bathroom just 2 blocks from beach in sofi.

1 of 52

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1531 Stillwater Drive
1531 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$15,000
3280 sqft
Waterfront Pool home in gated neighborhood with panoramic bayview, dock, and no bridges to ocean. 4 bedroom, 4 bath, one car garage on the point of a peninsula. Large master suite and spa bath. Granite countertops and stainless steel appliances.

1 of 1

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
650 West Ave
650 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Direct Bay and Miami skyline view split floor plan and bathrooms, The Floridian is a 5 star amenities building with 2 pools with food and beverage service, grocery store, hairdresser, tennis court, gym, wonderful location, walking distance to

1 of 11

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
320 84th St
320 84th Street, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$1,125
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTH ** Enjoy living in this garden-view studio.

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
75 S Shore Dr
75 South Shore Drive, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
**SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH JUST 2 MONTHS** Enjoy the peace and tranquility of South Shore drive located next to the Normandy Shores Golf Course and surrounded by waterway, the Bay & steps from Fairway Park.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
836 Pennsylvania Ave
836 Pennsylvania Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,450
Nestled in a quiet, boutique building in the heart of SoBe, this completely renovated townhome features top-of-the-line finishes, high ceilings, a tremendous chef's kitchen, powder room and two covered parking spaces! Additional features include a

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1228 West Ave
1228 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,025
Breathtaking bay sunsets and ocean views from the balcony of this 1 bedroom/ 1.5 bath apt. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet. Fully renovated luxury doorman building.

1 of 13

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1033 Lenox Ave
1033 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,325
Charming one bedroom apartment in a quiet environment. Large open living area, all tiles trough out the apartment, lots of closet space, steps to Flamingo Park, one block to Walgreens, 2 blocks to Whole Foods. Very quiet neighborhood in South Beach.

1 of 3

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7130 Carlyle Ave
7130 Carlyle Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
Studio
$995
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Cozy studio - Property Id: 162193 **SPECIAL PROMOTION - MOVE IN WITH 2 MONTHS ONLY** Move right into bustling Town Center in North Beach! Enjoy this beautiful garden view, back corner apartment just walking distance to all the excellent shops and

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
6901 Collins Ave Unit 500
6901 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$15,000
2300 sqft
Experience boutique oceanfront living in 1 of only 25 residences at L'Atelier Miami Beach. This never lived in, half floor, flow through residence boasts over 1,000 sq ft of East- and West-facing terraces, including a private whirlpool spa.

1 of 75

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
1575 Stillwater Drive
1575 Stillwater Drive, Miami Beach, FL
4 Bedrooms
$22,500
4735 sqft
The most exquisite waterfront home with a wide bay view and dock on the peak of the gated peninsula of Stillwater Drive. Very private, 4 bedrooms + staff room, 3.5 bathrooms. 137 ft.

1 of 23

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
North Beach
807 86th Street
807 86th Street, Miami Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,500
1400 sqft
3 bedroom one bath apartment on the water. Furnished. Dock for boat. Private yard. 2 parking spaces. Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/807-86th-st-miami-beach-fl-33141-usa/a04cdb02-4539-436b-ab48-2c73cd381020 (RLNE5501890)

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
South Point
801 S Pointe Dr Unit 500
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$10,900
2400 sqft
Exquisite 3 bedroom, 3.5 bathroom unit in Marea on South Beach. Private elevators open to this completely finished unit with 2,332 SF of space, boasting stunning water and city views of Miami.

1 of 8

Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
Flamingo-Lummus
1405 Meridian Ave
1405 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,150
900 sqft
This beautiful place is 5 min WALKING from : The city s best boutiques , South Beach s hottest restaurants and clubs ,golf and tennis clubs The beach and Lincoln Mall.

1 of 10

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
Ocean Front
4747 Collins Ave
4747 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$4,000
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Impeccable and Remarkables views from this Ocean Front penthouse, situated on Prime location next to Fountain Blue Hotel, it features Large Living Areas, formal Dining, large full equipped kitchen, Master Suite with a King bed, Second Bedroom with 3

1 of 58

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
North Beach
7601 Dickens Ave
7601 Dickens Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
Secure Boutique building located steps from shining beaches, restaurants, shops, super markets and minutes to South Beach and Bal Harbour shops. This remodeled unit has 2 bedroom 2 baths, with beautiful new wood tile floors throughout.

1 of 9

Last updated July 12 at 11:38pm
1 Unit Available
West Avenue
1345 Lincoln Rd
1345 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$2,100
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Location, location, location !! REMODELLED UNIT with new porcelain flooring , new kitchen and a few other upgrades, double sink in bathroom. Large window on bedroom, balcony door making this bright unit feel like home.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Miami Beach, FL

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Miami Beach apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

